Javon Foster returning to Mizzou for another season

Eli Drinkwitz seems to be hitting the recruiting hard as of late — both in the portal and his own roster.

Senior Javon Foster announced on Saturday that he’ll return to Columbia for one more season, utilizing his extra season of eligibility.

Mizzou’s offensive lineman was constantly beleaguered this past season, but Foster was widely considered the standout of the group. While he did have his rough moments, Foster continued to score highly amongst football analysts, especially those at Pro Football Focus.

Highest @PFF_College grades in the SEC at each offensive position:



QB: Stetson Bennett IV, UGA

WR: Jaray Jenkins, LSU

RB: Ray Davis, Vandy

TE: Darnell Washington, UGA

OT: Javon Foster, Mizzou

OG: O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

C: Tate Johnson, Auburn — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) September 5, 2022

Foster seems to be destined to play on Sundays, and his presence on the line next season should be a boon for the Tigers. The group is adding graduate transfer Marcellus Johnson out of Eastern Michigan along with promising freshman Logan Reichert, who seems determined to push for minutes as soon as he gets on campus.