Florida State Defensive Back Transfer Sidney Williams Commits to Mizzou

Not one, not two, but how about three? The Missouri Tigers have made it three transfer portal commitments today via Power Five schools, and Sidney Williams from Florida State just became the latest addition.

First, it was Dannis Jackson from Ole Miss. Then, Joe Moore from Arizona State made it official. Now? Welcome Sidney Williams from Florida State.

Sure, the wide receiver and defensive back room is already loaded — but it never hurts to add more experienced depth to those positions. You may have noticed that Williams tagged Kris Abrams-Draine in his commitment Tweet and KAD quote Tweeted him — and that’s because those two are cousins, so family ties is another reason why for Williams’ commitment to Mizzou.

According to his stats at Sports Reference, Williams spent three seasons at Florida State with 66 total tackles, an interception, four pass deflections, and one fumble recovery.

Williams was a former three-star prospect in high school from Alabama.

Welcome to Mizzou, Sidney. M-I-Z!

Get to know: Sidney Williams

Hometown: Mobile, Alabama

High School: Vigor High School

Position: Defensive Back (Safety)

Ht/Wt: 6’3, 200 lbs

Rivals Ranking: Three Star, 5.7

247Composite Ranking: Three-star, 0.8742

Total announced offers: 18

Offers to note: Florida State, Auburn, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas A&M

What they’re saying:

Mizzou football gets its third transfer commitment today: former Florida State safety Sidney Williams — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 15, 2023