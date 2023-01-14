 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State Defensive Back Transfer Sidney Williams Commits to Mizzou

For the third time today, the Missouri Tigers have added a Power Five player addition to their recruiting class via the transfer portal.

By Sammy Stava
/ new
Florida State v North Carolina Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Not one, not two, but how about three? The Missouri Tigers have made it three transfer portal commitments today via Power Five schools, and Sidney Williams from Florida State just became the latest addition.

First, it was Dannis Jackson from Ole Miss. Then, Joe Moore from Arizona State made it official. Now? Welcome Sidney Williams from Florida State.

Sure, the wide receiver and defensive back room is already loaded — but it never hurts to add more experienced depth to those positions. You may have noticed that Williams tagged Kris Abrams-Draine in his commitment Tweet and KAD quote Tweeted him — and that’s because those two are cousins, so family ties is another reason why for Williams’ commitment to Mizzou.

According to his stats at Sports Reference, Williams spent three seasons at Florida State with 66 total tackles, an interception, four pass deflections, and one fumble recovery.

Williams was a former three-star prospect in high school from Alabama.

Welcome to Mizzou, Sidney. M-I-Z!

Get to know: Sidney Williams

Hometown: Mobile, Alabama

High School: Vigor High School

Position: Defensive Back (Safety)

Ht/Wt: 6’3, 200 lbs

Rivals Ranking: Three Star, 5.7

247Composite Ranking: Three-star, 0.8742

Total announced offers: 18

Offers to note: Florida State, Auburn, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas A&M

What they’re saying:

Mizzou 2023 Commitment List

Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
TE Brett Norfleet St. Charles, MO 11/21/2021 4-star 5.8 3-star 0.9141 6'7 225
DE Jahkai Lang Troy, MO 12/17/2021 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8778 6'4 240
QB Gabarri Johnson Tacoma, WA 5/8/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8981 6'0 200
K Blake Craig Liberty, MO 6/5/2022 2-star 5.3 NA NA 5'11 180
WR Marquis Johnson Dickinson, TX 6/13/2022 N/A 5.7 3-star 0.8824 6'0 176
DB Nicholas DeLoach, Jr Cahokia, IL 6/25/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8578 6'2 175
ATH Jamal Roberts St. Louis, MO 7/3/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8789 6'1 200
WR Joshua Manning Lee's Summit, MO 7/21/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.9090 6'3 190
CB Shamar McNeil Fort Lauderdale, FL 7/30/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8642 6'3 175
LB Brayshawn Littlejohn Gaffney, SC 8/14/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8558 6'2 220
OT Logan Reichert Raytown, MO 9/8/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8885 6'7 345
DB Phillip Roche Merrilville, IN 10/11/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8519 6'1 190
DE Serigne Tounkara League City, TX 10/27/2022 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8614 6'3 240
WR Daniel Blood Destrehan, LA 11/24/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8644 6'0 175
LB Triston Newson Independence, MS 11/25/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8617 6'1 225
S Marvin Burks Jr. St. Louis, MO 12/4/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.9011 6'2 195
TE Jordon Harris Pine Bluff, ARK 12/18/2022 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8900 6'6 234
OL Brandon Solis Nashville, TN 12/19/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8644 6'8 260
DE Sam Williams Hogansvilla, GA 12/21/2022 3-star 5.50 3-star 0.8500 6'4" 265
5.64 0.8762

Next Up In Mizzou Football Recruiting

Loading comments...