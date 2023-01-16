NCAA Wrestling: Tiger Style Owns The Weekend

After a busy weekend on the mats, the Missouri Tiger Style wrestling team took on Air Force and Wyoming and came out 2-0 as a team. Here we will jump into the head-to-head match-ups for a quick recap of how each individual wrestler fared weight by weight.

125LBS:

#12 Noah Surtin vs Quinn Melofchik (AF)

#12 Noah Surtin vs #27 Jore Volk (WYO)

Noah Surtin was the tale of two completely opposite matches. In his first bout against Air Force, Surtin made quick and easy work of his competition collecting three four-point near falls on his way to a third-period 16-0 tech fall. As for his next match verse the Cowboys, Surtin looked completely outmatched against an inferior opponent. Surtin collected just one lone escape in the match while giving up multiple back points and takedowns on his way to an 11-1 loss by a major decision.

Mizzou: 5 - Air Force: 0

Mizzou: 0 - Wyoming: 4

133LBS:

#26 Connor Brown vs Nick Krug (AF)

#26 Connor Brown vs Garrett Ricks (WYO)

At 133, Connor Brown padded the stat sheet in both of his bouts over the weekend. Totaling up 28 combined points en route to two wins by major decision, Brown collected 3 reversals, 3 takedowns, 3 four-point near falls, and an escape and riding time in both matches. He defeated his opponents 12-4 vs Air Force and 16-4 vs Wyoming.

Mizzou: 9 - Air Force: 0

Mizzou: 4 - Wyoming: 4

141LBS:

#8 Allan Hart vs Joe Fernau (AF)

Kade Moore vs Job Greenwood (WYO)

Our first split weight of the weekend went to 141. Opening the first contest was Tiger starter Allan Hart, who controlled the entirety of his bout only giving up points via escape. Finishing the match by way of a 14-4 major decision, Hart was dominant on his feet totaling 6 takedowns on his way to victory. In the second 141 contest, it was Kade Moore getting his first start for the Tigers again Wyoming. In his bout, Moore looked overmatched giving up points in all positions including 3 takedowns. With much to build on, Moore exited to contest falling by an 11-3 decision.

Mizzou: 13 - Air Force: 0

Mizzou: 4 - Wyoming: 7

149LBS:

#9 Brock Mauller vs Bryce Shelton (AF)

#9 Brock Mauller vs Chase Zollman (WYO)

The 149 weight class was represented by starter Brock Mauller in both dual contests for the Tigers. Mauller opened his weekend in dominant fashion collecting 6 takedowns on his way to a 15-4 major decision. During his second bout, Mauller opened up aggressively and let his mat work finish out the remainder of the match taking home the win by a 6-1 decision.

Mizzou: 17 - Air Force: 0

Mizzou: 7 - Wyoming: 7

157LBS:

#11 Jarrett Jacques vs Jack Ganos (AF)

#11 Jarrett Jacques vs #14 Jacob Wright (WYO)

Moving to 157, it was Jarrett Jacques getting the start in both dual meets on the weekend. Much like Mauller’s match verse Wyoming, it was Jacques who opened the contest as the aggressor prior to letting his mat work finish out the contest giving him a 6-1 decision victory. As for his second match, we got to see two wrestlers who are familiar with one another go toe to toe once again. Leading the match 8-4, Jacques made everyone hold their breath in the winding minute of the match after controlling the first six minutes with three takedowns. Fighting off multiple attempts Jacques pulled out a 10-8 victory by a decision.

Mizzou: 20 - Air Force: 0

Mizzou: 10 - Wyoming: 7

165LBS:

#1 Keegan O’Toole vs Seamus Casey (AF)

#1 Keegan O’Toole vs Cole Moody (WYO)

Keegan O’Toole got back to his bonus point ways during his weekend trip against the Big 12. In his opening contest, O’Toole racked up 6 takedowns on his way to a third-period win via tech fall (20-5). Moving into the next match, he continued to control all aspects of the bout in a quick fashion. O’Toole took down his opponent before giving up an escape prior to locking up a tight cradle to give him his third victory by fall on the season.

Mizzou: 25 - Air Force: 0

Mizzou: 16 - Wyoming: 7

174LBS:

#9 Peyton Mocco vs Gage Musser (AF)

#9 Peyton Mocco vs Brett McIntosh (WYO)

The 174lbs weight class gave us another dominant performance on the weekend from top-ten-ranked Peyton Mocco. Taking down both opponents by way of major decisions (19-5, 15-5), Mocco collected a total of 13 takedowns to give him a team-leading 53 on the season.

Mizzou: 29 - Air Force: 0

Mizzou: 20 - Wyoming: 7

184LBS:

Colton Hawks vs Andrew Wenzel (AF)

Colton Hawks vs Quayin Short (WYO)

The 184 weight class belonged to Colton Hawks this go around. Hawks entered the weekend with an 11-6 record and walked out plus two in the win column (13-6). In his first match, he opened the bout by dominating on his feet collecting four straight takedowns prior to turning his opponent for a win via fall. In the second contest, Hawks faced a little stronger competition but it wasn’t enough to slow him down. Hawks collected two takedowns and riding time n his way to a 6-3 decision.

Mizzou: 35 - Air Force: 0

Mizzou: 23 - Wyoming: 7

197LBS:

Jesse Cassatt vs Calvin Sund (AF)

#1 Rocky Elam vs Tyce Raddon (WYO)

at 197 the Tigers chose to give starter Rocky the first contest off giving Cassatt another opportunity in the starting lineup. Cassatt put up a tough fight in his bout but fell short in a low-scoring affair that saw him give up a takedown in the third period losing by a 3-2 decision. Then there was Rocky verse Wyoming. Rocky looked his usual self once again and continues to show why he is the guy at 197. On his way to an 18-2 tech fall, Rocky accounted for four takedowns and two four-point near falls.

Mizzou: 35 - Air Force: 3

Mizzou: 28 - Wyoming: 7

285LBS:

Cole Gripka vs #7 Wyatt Hendrickson (AF)

Ryan Boersma vs Terren Swartz (WYO)

Entering the final weight class of the weekend, Mizzou chose to give starter Zach Elam time off and the opportunity for rest in a physical season. Stepping in for him in the first contest was redshirt freshman Cole Gripka. In a bout where the odds were stacked heavily against him, Gripka came out swinging but had a rough go of it when he was tossed to his back and lost via fall in the first period. Walking onto the mat for the second battle at 285 was another freshman, Ryan Boersma. Getting his first crack in the starting lineup, Boersma battled hard but fell shy of getting his first starting victory in his early career losing by a 3-1 decision.

Mizzou: 35 - Air Force: 9

Mizzou: 28 - Wyoming: 10