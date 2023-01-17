 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mizzou marks MLK Day by asking: “What are you doing for others?”

Mizzou Links for Jan. 17, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

“What are you doing for others?”

No news yesterday (outside of the commit which Matt wrote about below) as the country celebrated MLK Day. Per custom, Mizzou tweeted out a quote of Dr. King’s that I thought would stand as a nice reflection exercise to start your Tuesday.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • DG, tell us what’s on the sched this week.

Thank you, DG.

  • Steve Bieser honored the memory of Coach Brian Delunas on the first anniversary of his untimely passing.
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...