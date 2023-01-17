Mizzou marks MLK Day by asking: “What are you doing for others?”

“What are you doing for others?”
No news yesterday (outside of the commit which Matt wrote about below) as the country celebrated MLK Day. Per custom, Mizzou tweeted out a quote of Dr. King’s that I thought would stand as a nice reflection exercise to start your Tuesday.
Today, we remember and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/zms9zq6RMz— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) January 16, 2023
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Nate continues his series on offensive coordinator Kirby Moore by asking what his offense at Mizzou might look like
- In which Mizzou once again bagged a top JUCO recruit out of John A. Logan... who could’ve guessed?
- In which the Rock M Bracket Racket gets an update... albeit a small one
- In which the wrestling recaps yet another dominant weekend for #TigerStyle
More Links:
- DG, tell us what’s on the sched this week.
Excited to have our students back on campus & opportunities for them to see the Black & Gold! @MizzouWBB welcomes Tennessee on Sunday @ 2 P.M. @MizzouHoops will host Arkansas on Wednesday @ 8 P.M. & Alabama on Saturday @ 5 P.M. See you guys soon! #MIZ #MizzouMonday— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) January 17, 2023
Thank you, DG.
- Mizzou falls to second on Jeff Gordon’s list of St. Louis area programs after Illinois rebounds for three strong wins. Hey, thanks for the resume boost, boys.
- OH LAWD, SOFTBALL SZN COMING!
2⃣5⃣ Days until OPENING DAY 2023!!#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/ZKHV23LK6F— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) January 16, 2023
- Steve Bieser honored the memory of Coach Brian Delunas on the first anniversary of his untimely passing.
Today marks the 1yr anniversary of Coach Delunas’ passing. He is truly missed but but will never be forgotten. His time was way too short, but the impact he had on the @MizzouBaseball program and the lives of all those he touched was legendary. Today we celebrate his life. #MIZ— Steve Bieser (@biesersr) January 16, 2023
