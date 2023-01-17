Mizzou grabs preferred walk-on commit from JUCO QB

Ladies and gentleman: We’ve got a quarterback commit.

On Tuesday evening, JUCO QB recruit Dylan Laible took to Twitter to announce he’d commit to Mizzou to play for Eli Drinkwitz and new offensive coordinator Kirby Moore.

To be clear... this is a preferred walk-on commit. So take that for what it’s worth. Dylan Laible is a career JUCO product, with three seasons spent at Hutchinson Community College in kansas. This past season, he was a Second Team JUCO All-American, leading the Blue Dragons to an 11-1 record and a NJCAA National Championship appearance.

With Brady Cook out in spring ball, Drinkwitz and Moore are probably leaving things wide open to see who may impress behind center. Sam Horn is still on campus and will look to gain ground on Cook, but he’ll need someone to push him. Laible is a veteran guy with some hunger to prove himself at a higher level. What’s the harm in bringing him on campus a la Jack Abraham? And hey, Stetson Bennett used to be a walk-on. Look at him now!

Get to know: Dylan Laible

Hometown: Little Elm, Texas

Previous School: Hutchinson Community College

Position: QB

Ht/Wt: 6’5”, 200 lbs

Total announced offers: 3

Laible only has three offers listed on his Rivals profile, but his social media activity suggests there’s quite a bit more interest. Western Michigan and New Mexico University have visited or coordinated campus visits, and Wisconsin is listed as a program with interest.

The first thing I can definitively say about Laible is that he’s tall. Tall and lanky. He appears to be comfortable in quickly getting rid of the ball and appears (at least according to his highlight reel) to fit the ball in some pretty tight windows. Looking at his CC stat profile, the thing that really catches my eye is his TD/INT ratio last season. As a sophomore, Laible threw 22 scores to only three interceptions. That’s pretty noteworthy.

Welcome, Dylan! M-I-Z!