Mizzou Hoops Preview: Reeling rivals meet as No. 25 Arkansas comes to town

Free falling.

That phrase may be the perfect way to describe the Missouri Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks, who both enter tonight’s matchup on season-long losing streaks.

Mizzou, after jumping to the No. 20 spot in the rankings, lost road matchups against Texas A&M and Florida. The Tigers are 2-0 at home but 0-3 on the road against Southeastern Conference foes, and they will take to Norm Stewart Court this evening looking for redemption.

Arkansas defeated No. 20 Mizzou at home two weeks ago, dealing the Tigers their first SEC loss. Since then, however, the Hogs have not replicated those winning ways, suffering defeats at the hands of No. 22 Auburn, No. 4 Alabama and Vanderbilt.

Defensive lapses and inefficiency have contributed to each teams’ downfalls, and both look to be in dire need of a signature victory to turn the tide.

The Tigers enter the rivalry game slotted No. 57 in the KenPom rankings, while the Hogs counter with a No. 22 mark despite the recent string of defeats. Arkansas also enters the matchup at No. 25 in the latest AP Top 25, slipping from the No. 15 spot this past week.

After strong non-conference starts, the wheels have started to slow down for both programs and rank in the bottom half of the SEC standings. (Mizzou is 8th and Arkansas is 11th, respectively.)

Just two weeks ago, it looked as if these may be two of the teams to beat in the conference.

Fourteen days later, each are looking to rewrite their script before it’s too late.

Game Info

When: Jan. 18

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Time: 8:00 p.m. CST

TV: SEC Network

KenPom Win Probability: 49%

The Starters

Missouri:

PG: Nick Honor (Grad; 9.2 PPG)

SG: D’Moi Hodge (Grad; 14.9 PPG)

SF: Tre Gomillion (Grad; 5.5 PPG)

PF: Ronnie DeGray III (JR; 2.3 PPG)

C: Kobe Brown (SR; 15.6 PPG)

Key Bench Players: Noah Carter (SR; 10.7 PPG), Sean East II (SR; 8.0 PPG) and DeAndre Gholston (Grad; 10.5 PPG)

Arkansas:

PG: Davonte “Devo” Davis (JR; 8.9 PPG)

SG: Ricky Council IV (JR; 18.3 PPG)

SF: Anthony Black (FR; 12.4 PPG)

PF: Jordan Walsh (FR; 6.9 PPG)

C: Makhi Mitchell (SR; 7.8 PPG)

Key Bench Players: Joseph Pinion (FR; 2.9 PPG), Kamani Johnson (SR; 2.5 PPG) and Makhel Mitchell (SR; 3.5 PPG)

*These are projected lineups based on previous game data.

Get To Know The Hogs

The first matchup between these two teams featured a 17-point Arkansas comeback, in which the Hogs found a majority of their success in the second half. Rock M’s own Parker Gillam provided a recap here.

Ricky Council IV, the SEC’s second-leading scorer, paved the road for Arkansas in the first game, scoring 21 of his 25 points in the second half alone. A lesser-known commodity, freshman guard Joseph Pinion, had his own break-out game against the Tigers with a career-high 13 points on 50% shooting from beyond the arc.

The Hogs struggled against Mizzou’s zone defense throughout much of the first half, committing 10 turnovers in the opening frame. Arkansas committed 17 total turnovers, resulting in 21 points for the Tigers.

Perhaps the greatest discrepancy, however, came on the glass.

Arkansas grabbed 40 rebounds, including 15 of the offensive variety, to Mizzou’s meager 23 total rebounds. Those second chance opportunities resulted in 17 points for the Hogs and proved to be the difference in a six-point game.

In essence, the game itself showcased what the Arkansas brand of basketball is.

The Hogs primarily score inside the arc and via the free throw line, accounting for nearly 80% of their total points. From the three-point line, Arkansas shoots 29.1% and the three-point shot only accounts for 18.5% of its total points, which is the third lowest mark in the country.

Rebounding is not a strength of the Hogs, but they effectively limit opponents from earning offensive rebounds and second-chance opportunities. Arkansas’ defensive presence also extends the the three-point line where they only allow opponents to make 31.6% of those attempts.

A concern of late for the Hogs is foul trouble. In its past three games, all losses, Arkansas has granted opponents 94 total free throws with 74 personal fouls. That’ll be an area that the Hogs look to limit as Mizzou shoots an SEC-best 75.4% from the charity stripe.

Fouls have been of primary concern for starting center Makhi Mitchell, who has fouled out in the last two games, and Anthony Black, the Hogs’ second-leading scorer, has totaled 12 fouls amidst this losing skid.

Council, Arkansas’ X-Factor, continues to carry the weight, accounting for an SEC-high 35:43 minutes per game. His playmaking primarily features drives to the basket and earning trips to the free throw line, explaining why he ranks second in the SEC in free throws made (75).

Anthony Black and guard Devo Davis are the other names to watch for their scoring abilities.

Davis, as fans saw in the first game, flashes a midrange jumper that complements Council’s drive-to-the-paint mentality. Similar to Council, Black earns trip the free throw line with drives to the rim, but he also serves as an effective distributor.

Off the bench, it’ll once again be time to watch for a streaky three-point shooter.

Joseph Pinion provided that punch two weeks ago, and it’ll be another opportunity for him to create a lasting image in the eyes of Tigers’ fans. Black, a 32% shooter from long distance, could also spark the Hogs.

3 Keys To The Game

1. Jumpstart D’Moi Hodge and Nick Honor

Mizzou has not looked the part of its high-scoring offense of late and a large factor for that shift is the disappearance of D’Moi Hodge and Nick Honor. As for why this may have occurred, check out Matt Watkins’ The Verdict, which was published Tuesday.

The duo has combined for 16.25 points over the Tigers’ last four games, well below their season average of 24.1. They have connected on just 11 three-pointers in those contests, including a recent rough stretch for Hodge who is 3-15 in his last two games.

Those (generally) high efficiency scorers and three-point threats are key reasons for Mizzou’s victories this season, but their inability to generate offense in a half-court setting is something that’s becoming quite apparent.

Hodge and Honor, the H2O duo, will need to overcome their recent slumps and break out against an Arkansas team who allowed 10 three-pointers against Vanderbilt. Without them, the Tigers will likely be looking at another loss.

2. Force Transition Opportunities

If there is anything the road games against Texas A&M and Florida taught Mizzou fans, it is that the Tigers do not operate well in the half court.

That weakness stresses the importance of creating transition opportunities through on-ball pressure, turnovers and anticipation. Mizzou failed to maintain that game plan for an entire 40 minutes in each of its losses, and it’ll be vital to rediscover it.

Even if the Tigers are unable to play their transition game, off-ball movement will be key because Mizzou is a team that thrives on movement and passing.

In recent games, defenses have adapted to that with tight defense, forcing players into isolation, which is only a spot where few players can seriously make a difference. Opening up those passing lanes with off-ball movement and screens will in turn make this offense run, both figuratively and literally.

3. Compete on the boards

Against Arkansas last time out, Mizzou lost the battle of the boards 40-23, and that type of showing will not result in a victory.

Mizzou discovered some success against Florida, grabbing 10 offensive rebounds, but those opportunities only resulted in six second-chance points.

If the Tigers can replicate a similar effort but cash those into points, this’ll look like a different team. At the same time, Mizzou has to put in the effort on the defensive end to prevent Arkansas from controlling the pace through its own rebounding.

Once again, rebounding will be of key importance. With more rebounds, the Tigers will likely draw more fouls, sending more Arkansas players to the bench and giving them opportunities to build on the conference-best free throw percentage.

What To Expect

My Score Prediction: Missouri 76 | Arkansas 75

KenPom Prediction: Missouri 80 | Arkansas 81

Home court advantage is flipped for this contest, giving Mizzou an advantage that it has capitalized on all season with the exception of one Dec. 10 game.

In front of a home crowd and student section that will be invigorated after returning from winter break, the atmosphere will play into the type of team Mizzou is. The Tigers will go through stretches both good and bad, but it’ll be how they respond that matters.

Three-point shooting and transition offense will be of main concern for Mizzou, while Arkansas will rely on its baskets within the arc and rebounding. Foul trouble, a problem for both teams, will be the primary indicator of the result.

Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge must stay out of elevated foul counts for the Tigers, and the same will be said for Council, Black and Mitchell on the Arkansas side.

Once again though, fans will see a competitive and back-and-forth matchup that features high-scoring and physical defense. In the end, it’ll provide a much-needed win for either team, and I believe Mizzou will prevail behind a resurgent game for Hodge.