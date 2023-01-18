Tigers ready for hog roast in Gold Rush revenge game

GOLD RUSH TIME!

Time to break out your best Mizzou Gold, Tiger fans, cuz there’s a Gold Rush tonight. Yes, the game is later (8pm start, eeek), but it’ll be worth it.

The Missouri Tigers have a chance to get some sweet, sweet revenge tonight. If you recall (i.e. if you dare to recall), the Tigers visited Bud Walton a few weeks ago and were able to get a 17-point lead early on in the game, and then ol’ Muss and his whining started, and his team started hitting shots, and the Tigers.... um.... lost. But enough about that.

Brandon’s preview for the rematch will be out early this morning, so this will be brief. Friends, the Muss Bus is having mechanical problems, and I for one, don’t hate to see it. The Hogs haven’t won a game since beating our fair Tigers, losing by 13 to no. 22 Auburn (Arky was no. 13 at the time), and by 15 to no. 4 Alabama (Arky was no. 15 at the time). And then came my favorite loss. The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-2 in the SEC at the time, with only a win over South Carolina to their name) beat the doors right off Arkansas on their weird little home court by 15 points.

Y’all, the Razorbacks staff — I’m looking at you, ERIC — was apparently so disrespected by their loss to Stack (a G-League coaching legend, mind you) and the ‘Dores on Saturday that they just like... left? Talk about poor f’ing sportsmanship.

#Vanderbilt goes in for the hand shake, but Arkansas is already headed for the locker room



‘Dores circle around to a still-full student section pic.twitter.com/xMU95QF2bP — Bryce Smith (@BryceSmith_27) January 14, 2023

So things don’t go your way so you’re just like, “NO I WILL NOT SHAKE YOUR HANDS BECAUSE THIS IS NOTTTTTTTT FAIRRRRR, DADDY!!!!”

You know who else has lost a bunch recently and still carries themselves like GROWN UPS? Dennis Gates & Co. Even Cal had his team go through the line when they lost to Georgia.

Moving on. Before we get onto to Bracket Watch, here’s a delightful new Sternberg Scoop from Tuesday’s media session to cleanse your palate. Hey, Aidan! Great job, bud!

The latest is out before tomorrow's Gold Rush game as @souljabenny & @TheAidanShaw ask the questions we didn't know we needed to know until today!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/8ij95AJNfH — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 18, 2023

And finally, Tuesday is Bracket Day, so it is my duty to share this info with you this morning. Bracket Day is fun when your teams are INCLUDED in the bracket, right? Even when things aren’t exactly going perfectly.

After a 0-2 week which saw the formerly ranked Tigers forget how to shoot and take two L’s in College Station & The Swamp, Missouri finds themselves now planted on the 9-seed line in Joey Brackets’ new edition. As a reminder, they were a 6-seed the last week’s bracket, and a 9-seed after Illinois.

According to Lunardi’s new list, Missouri finds itself as the overall no. 33 seed (was no. 23 and 20 the week prior). Of note, Kentucky is one of the First 4 out. Because MU dismantled them, I’d like them to start playing up to their “team full of MAA 5-stars” and make the Tigers’ win look better.

From Coach Gates’ media time on Tuesday, in response to being unranked:

Dennis Gates comments on the #Mizzou no longer being in the Top 25 and adds in a good trivia question for the day ⤵️



"This is the new climate of college basketball and this is one of the reasons why it's important that we analyze and understand the growth of the NCAA tournament" pic.twitter.com/fsFGWkNB6L — Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) January 17, 2023

On the women’s side, Charlie Creme also released a new bracket. Looks like the throttling by both LSU and South Carolina— both undefeated teams so far this season — has moved the Tigers to one of the Last 4 in (an 11-seed). They were a 10-seed last week, so it’s not like they dropped enormously.

For the Robin P skeptics out there, we ask that you all realize that maybe, just maybe it’s still SUPER EARLY in the conference slate and perhaps you shouldn’t throw the entire team and their coaching staff to the wolves just yet. Their recent lack of success was against the best teams in the conference and country (ARK- 8 seed, 38 NET | LSU- 2 seed, 2 NET | SC- 1 seed, 1 NET)

REMINDER: South Carolina does this to literally everyone. They’ve beaten each of their SEC opponents by 29+. They make everyone look foolish. And LSU, with the offseason addition of Ms. Angel Reese, is rolling , much to my dismay. They have not played each other yet. My money’s on Dawn.

Here’s their next 4 games, which only features one team currently included in Creme’s bracket:

Sun, 1/22 (H) vs. Tennessee (7-0 SEC, 7-seed, 17 NET) Thu, 1/26 (A) vs UGA (2-4 SEC, 53 NET) Sun, 1/29 (A) vs. Kentucky (1-5 SEC, 93 NET) Thur, 2/2 (H) vs. Vandy (0-5 SEC, 98 NET)

Back in the lab pic.twitter.com/WXRSmnIjvW — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) January 17, 2023

On to the Links. MIZ! Hope the Tigers won’t have to shake your dumb hands either, you big baby.

Check out the pregame primer at MUTigers.com.

Oh, and THANK YOU, K STATE.

Tang: “I told y’all I’d give you one court storming. From here on out, expect to win.” — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 18, 2023

Hoops

#Mizzou coach Dennis Gates was asked about Alabama today. The Tide visit Columbia Saturday in the wake of capital murder charges against Darius Miles. pic.twitter.com/gq3WVp3bzq — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) January 17, 2023

#Mizzou signees all clustered together, and the Tigers check in at No. 32 in the team rankings



- No. 106: Anthony Robinson

- No. 107: Jordan Butler

- No. 117: Trent Pierce https://t.co/VtVW7OgyrG — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) January 17, 2023

Football

BRADY!!! (Cook, not Tom) These video creatives (most students or recently graduated) do a great job on these..

Gymnastics

Your no. 12 (per RoadtoNationals.com), 5th in SEC, 2nd in South Central region) Mizzou Gymnastics will take on the Bayou Bengals (no. 13 in RTN rankings) on Friday in Baton Rouge. In the meantime, feast your eyes upon this awesomeness.

Highest home opener ✅

First SEC win ✅

Had fun doing it✅#MIZ pic.twitter.com/D4IKE0pNW0 — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) January 17, 2023

Thank you to everyone who made Hearnes a special place on Friday.



We had our largest home-opening crowd since 2013! pic.twitter.com/P6qMtArX8d — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) January 17, 2023

Additionally, per NCAA.com, a duo of Tiger beamers (I’m making this a word here) find themselves among the nation’s best.

Maile O’Keefe, Utah, 9.950 last meet Kara Eaker, Utah, 10.000 Helen Hu, Missouri, 9.925 Sienna Schreiber, Missouri, 9.925 Leanne Wong, Florida, 10.000 Sunisa Lee, Auburn, 9.875

Missouri is not far behind in third, with its own duo of upperclassmen leading the way: Hu’s elegance and flexibility paired with Schreiber’s difficulty and composure have proven to be a relentless one-two punch, and neither has gone lower than 9.925 so far this season.

Softball

Missouri found itself shut out of the D1 Softball Preseason Top 25. Tiger opponents in rankings (buckle up, there’s a lot): OK State (3), Florida (5), Alabama (6), Northwestern (7), Arkansas (8), Texas (14), UCF (15), Kentucky (16), LSU (17), Auburn (19), Oregon (23), North Texas (24), and Ole Miss (25).

Jenna Laird was named to the Extra Innings Softball Elite 100! Per the MUTigers.com release, the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove recipient led the Tigers in last season in batting average (.338), doubles (11), triples (3), runs scored (44) and stolen bases (22). She was awarded 2022 NFCA Third Team All-Region honors. She also was named to the SEC All-Tourney Team after she led the Tigers to the Championship Final, batting .500 over the four games. She was also selected to the 2022 All-SEC Second Team after posting a hitting line of .291/.519/.341 in conference play.

It’s now 23 days to softball season, so here’s what I’m working on. GRAPHICS!

Other Mizzou Sports

Tennis earned a split on the first weekend of the 2023 season, knocking off Tarleton State, 4-0, and falling to No. 4 Oklahoma, 7-0, at the Headington Family Tennis Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Mizzou moved its dual-meet record to 7-1 on the season.

Per MUTigers.com, “We had a productive trip to Oklahoma,” Head Coach Chris Wootton said. “We pushed the national finalist to raise their game and they did and picked up a decisive win over Tarleton State. Overall, a great start for this Tigers squad!”

Track and Field opened up its 2023 indoor season at the Hawkeye Invitational over the weekend in Iowa City. The Tigers had eight podium finishes, including four first place finishes.

Per MUTigers.com, first places included Ethan Lee in the men’s mile (4:11.15); Jayson Ashford in the men’s 200m (21.46); Jacob Ridderhoff in the men’s 3000m (8:22.38); Andi Bowman in the women’s 3000m (10:12.79). Trevor Peimann (8:29.75) and Quentin Worley (8:39.07) placed second and third in the men’s 3000m, respectively. In the field events, Sydney Oberdiek led with a second-place finish in the women’s weight throw (19.44m). Sam Innes additionally saw the podium, earning third in the men’s weight throw (18.18m).

Coming off two road wins against Air Force and Wyoming, Tiger Style coach Brian Smith visited the KTGR Big Show.

ICYMI: @MizzouWrestling coach @mutigerstyle joined the @KTGRBigShow to discuss two road victories over the weekend for #TigerStyle, and how the team will use a few weeks off to prepare for a tough final stretch.https://t.co/VQQuhr75Ld — ESPN100.5/105.1 KTGR (@KTGRsports) January 18, 2023

Mizzou in the Pros

[back with the former player and pro stats Friday]

JORDAN CLARKSON NEWS

Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125

NICK BOLTON NEWS

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

