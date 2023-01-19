A much-needed W.

Don’t let the road “Quad 1 losses” to Texas A&M and Florida fool you. Mizzou is still an NCAA Tournament caliber team right now, you guys.

The Tigers got a much-needed win to boost their resume with a 79-76 thrilling victory over No. 25 Arkansas to improve to 14-4 (3-3 SEC) on the season with a team-leading 17 points from Kobe Brown.

TIGERS TOPPLE THE RAZORBACKS



Mizzou withstands a late run from No. 25 Arkansas to pick up the home win pic.twitter.com/AzP8Zh25Gl — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 19, 2023

And wow, what a comeback it was — as the Tigers were down by 10 with under five minutes to go.

And good to see Isiaih Mosley make his return. Missouri is a better team with him.

For now, this counts as another Quad 1 win on Missouri’s resume – but will likely fall to Quad 2 as the Razorbacks are likely to drop out of the Top 30 in the NET rankings (they’re currently No. 27). Regardless, it’s still a quality win to add to what was already a pretty good resume.

After the win, Mizzou moved up four spots from 58th to 54th in the KenPom rankings.

A look at some media reaction to the win:

Missouri gets a much-needed win and some revenge against Arkansas tonight.



Tigers had lost 3 of 4 and this could be an important one for their NCAA tourney resume come Selection Sunday.



Great atmosphere here in Columbia. Especially with the student section. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 19, 2023

This @MizzouHoops story is incredible. They trailed by 10 with 5 minutes to play against a very talented Arkansas team and win. If you’re a recruit watching this style and atmosphere, don’t you want to come play for @coachdgates — Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) January 19, 2023

The importance of Missouri's win tonight over Arkansas can't be overstated.



Two of the Tigers' next three games:



Alabama

Iowa State — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 19, 2023

Yes, the win came against a struggling Arkansas team that was playing on the road without Nick Smith Jr. and of course Trevon Brazile, but let’s not forget that Mizzou was also without Noah Carter — unfortunately due to health and safety precautions. A gutsy win for the Tigers without their third leading scorer and second leading rebounder.

Man it’s hurting me I can’t be out there with my brothers right now… keep battling and let’s win this game @MizzouHoops — Noah Carter (@noah3carter) January 19, 2023

Here’s hoping we see Carter back soon.

And a big congrats to DeAndre Gholston for reaching 1,000 career points. He also hit the biggest shots of the game down the stretch. Clutch.

1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣



Congrats to @DreeGholston4 on scoring his 1,000th career point -- the sixth active Tiger to reach the milestone!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/7aMDcFFZVO — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 19, 2023

Stay tuned for more coverage on the win as we’ll have a Study Hall from Matthew Harris, who’s still filling in for Sam Snelling later on.

Other SEC Basketball scores on Wednesday night:

No. 16 Auburn 67, LSU 49

Texas A&M 54, Florida 52

Onto the links. M-I-Z! (Boo Pig Sooie!)

MY GOD...this one handed dunk from #Mizzou' s D'Moi Hodge pic.twitter.com/HSKvwuGsL7 — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) January 19, 2023

Former #Mizzou forward Trevon Brazile giving his old team some handshakes after the Tiger win ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/O9NqNy9udt — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) January 19, 2023

What an awesome moment: #Mizzou hoops alum Laurence Bowers (@LBowers_21) congratulating Kobe Brown (@TheKobe24Brown) on a 17-point outing (team-high) in the win against No. 25 Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/NfcwnJQHTX — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) January 19, 2023

Gymnastics School (edutor’s note: thank you, Sammy)

