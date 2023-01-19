A much-needed W.
Don’t let the road “Quad 1 losses” to Texas A&M and Florida fool you. Mizzou is still an NCAA Tournament caliber team right now, you guys.
The Tigers got a much-needed win to boost their resume with a 79-76 thrilling victory over No. 25 Arkansas to improve to 14-4 (3-3 SEC) on the season with a team-leading 17 points from Kobe Brown.
Who Pig?— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 19, 2023
- - , ' ! pic.twitter.com/Dy2AstljOX
TIGERS TOPPLE THE RAZORBACKS— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 19, 2023
Mizzou withstands a late run from No. 25 Arkansas to pick up the home win pic.twitter.com/AzP8Zh25Gl
And wow, what a comeback it was — as the Tigers were down by 10 with under five minutes to go.
And good to see Isiaih Mosley make his return. Missouri is a better team with him.
Watch: #Mizzou's Isiaih Mosley is back, folks ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/LFBg2HeG8w— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) January 19, 2023
For now, this counts as another Quad 1 win on Missouri’s resume – but will likely fall to Quad 2 as the Razorbacks are likely to drop out of the Top 30 in the NET rankings (they’re currently No. 27). Regardless, it’s still a quality win to add to what was already a pretty good resume.
After the win, Mizzou moved up four spots from 58th to 54th in the KenPom rankings.
A look at some media reaction to the win:
Missouri gets a much-needed win and some revenge against Arkansas tonight.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 19, 2023
Tigers had lost 3 of 4 and this could be an important one for their NCAA tourney resume come Selection Sunday.
Great atmosphere here in Columbia. Especially with the student section.
This @MizzouHoops story is incredible. They trailed by 10 with 5 minutes to play against a very talented Arkansas team and win. If you’re a recruit watching this style and atmosphere, don’t you want to come play for @coachdgates— Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) January 19, 2023
The importance of Missouri's win tonight over Arkansas can't be overstated.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 19, 2023
Two of the Tigers' next three games:
Alabama
Iowa State
Yes, the win came against a struggling Arkansas team that was playing on the road without Nick Smith Jr. and of course Trevon Brazile, but let’s not forget that Mizzou was also without Noah Carter — unfortunately due to health and safety precautions. A gutsy win for the Tigers without their third leading scorer and second leading rebounder.
Man it’s hurting me I can’t be out there with my brothers right now… keep battling and let’s win this game @MizzouHoops— Noah Carter (@noah3carter) January 19, 2023
Here’s hoping we see Carter back soon.
And a big congrats to DeAndre Gholston for reaching 1,000 career points. He also hit the biggest shots of the game down the stretch. Clutch.
1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 19, 2023
Congrats to @DreeGholston4 on scoring his 1,000th career point -- the sixth active Tiger to reach the milestone!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/7aMDcFFZVO
TIE GAME!! @DreeGholston4 #MIZ pic.twitter.com/pisYWjI9Wc— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 19, 2023
.@DreeGholston4 pic.twitter.com/O9zCxBRKcy— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 19, 2023
Stay tuned for more coverage on the win as we’ll have a Study Hall from Matthew Harris, who’s still filling in for Sam Snelling later on.
Other SEC Basketball scores on Wednesday night:
- No. 16 Auburn 67, LSU 49
- Texas A&M 54, Florida 52
Onto the links. M-I-Z! (Boo Pig Sooie!)
- MLB Trade Rumors reports that that the Red Sox have received “Significant” Interest in former Mizzou pitcher Tanner Houck
Red Sox Have Received "Significant" Interest In Tanner Houck https://t.co/8W7pLu2g6R pic.twitter.com/nRK9dUAM5S— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) January 18, 2023
