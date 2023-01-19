 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A much-needed Win

Mizzou Links for Thursday, January 19

By Sammy Stava
Don’t let the road “Quad 1 losses” to Texas A&M and Florida fool you. Mizzou is still an NCAA Tournament caliber team right now, you guys.

The Tigers got a much-needed win to boost their resume with a 79-76 thrilling victory over No. 25 Arkansas to improve to 14-4 (3-3 SEC) on the season with a team-leading 17 points from Kobe Brown.

And wow, what a comeback it was — as the Tigers were down by 10 with under five minutes to go.

And good to see Isiaih Mosley make his return. Missouri is a better team with him.

For now, this counts as another Quad 1 win on Missouri’s resume – but will likely fall to Quad 2 as the Razorbacks are likely to drop out of the Top 30 in the NET rankings (they’re currently No. 27). Regardless, it’s still a quality win to add to what was already a pretty good resume.

After the win, Mizzou moved up four spots from 58th to 54th in the KenPom rankings.

A look at some media reaction to the win:

Yes, the win came against a struggling Arkansas team that was playing on the road without Nick Smith Jr. and of course Trevon Brazile, but let’s not forget that Mizzou was also without Noah Carter — unfortunately due to health and safety precautions. A gutsy win for the Tigers without their third leading scorer and second leading rebounder.

Here’s hoping we see Carter back soon.

And a big congrats to DeAndre Gholston for reaching 1,000 career points. He also hit the biggest shots of the game down the stretch. Clutch.

Stay tuned for more coverage on the win as we’ll have a Study Hall from Matthew Harris, who’s still filling in for Sam Snelling later on.

Other SEC Basketball scores on Wednesday night:

  • No. 16 Auburn 67, LSU 49
  • Texas A&M 54, Florida 52

Onto the links. M-I-Z! (Boo Pig Sooie!)

