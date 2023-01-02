Missouri Basketball comes in at No. 20 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll

Happy New Year! In Year 1 of the Dennis Gates era, the Missouri Tigers have been one of the most surprising teams in college basketball in the early portion of the 2022-2023 season.

Off to a 12-1 start with back-to-back ranked wins (at the time) over Illinois and Kentucky both by double digits, Mizzou Men’s Basketball has earned a No. 20 ranking to their name.

Ringing in the New Year with a new number in front of our name!



The Tigers enter the @AP_Top25 for the first time this season, checking in at No. 2⃣0⃣!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/LU6XZeTZ1n — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 2, 2023

The Tigers are back in the rankings for the first time since late February of the 2020-2021 season.

Senior Kobe Brown has been the main reason for the Tigers’ success with back-to-back 30-point games against ranked competition.

Via @ESPNStatsInfo: ￼Missouri’s Kobe Brown is just the third D1 player in the last 25 seasons with back-to-back 30-point games, both in wins vs. ranked teams. The only player who has done it in three straight games vs. ranked teams? Stephen Curry in the 2008 NCAA Tournament. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 29, 2022

The Tigers are one of five SEC teams ranked in this week’s AP Top 25. Here is the full poll on January 2nd.

Purdue (13-0) Houston (14-1) Kansas (12-1) UConn (14-1) Arizona (13-1) Texas (12-1) Alabama (11-2) Tennessee (11-2) Gonzaga (12-3) UCLA (13-2) Virginia (10-2) Miami (FL) (13-1) Arkansas (11-2) Wisconsin (10-2) Indiana (10-3) Duke (11-3) TCU (12-1) Xavier (12-3) Baylor (10-3) MISSOURI (12-1) New Mexico (14-0) Auburn (11-2) Charleston (14-1) Ohio State (10-3) Iowa State (10-2)

Others receiving votes: LSU 83, San Diego State 72, Mississippi State 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas State 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, West Virginia 5, Michigan State 5, Florida Atlantic 3, Creighton 1

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Missouri, however — as the Tigers travel to No. 13 Arkansas on Wednesday night in a very tough place to play at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks will be desperate for a win after starting SEC play 0-1 with a loss to LSU.