No. 12 Gymnastics heads to Baton Rouge to take on No. 13 LSU

TIGERS VS. OTHER TIGERS IN FIRST SEC ROAD MATCHUP

Now that I am a certified Missouri Tigers gymnastics superfan — I even bought season tickets! And I live tweet! — I thought Fridays would be an excellent time to preview the evening’s gymnastics matchup, especially since we are a #gymnasticsschool.

When we last saw OUR Tigers, they took down the then-no. 20 Georgia Bulldogs (currently no. 17) by 0.55 and a score of 196.975 to 196.425 last Friday at Hearnes. Let’s recap quickly.

First rotation (MIZ vault, UGA bars): Dawgs led by a pretty sizable amount by gymnastics standards (0.625). Mizzou wasn’t terrible or anything; they just have a harder time with this than other events. Second rotation (MIZ bars, UGA vault): Dawgs still leading, but margin is cut down to only 0.2 with Mizzou’s two strongest events remaining. After a fall against Illinois, Siena Schreiber rebounds beautifully. Third rotation (MIZ beam, UGA floor): While not beating their beam record set two weeks ago vs Illinois (49.525), they still put up pretty big numbers and ended up on top by 0.28. Georgia, though I personally LOVED their stylistic choices — their music was so on point — faltered a bit score-wise here. I realized I don’t really understand why they didn’t score higher, ha. #amateur Final rotation (MIZ floor, UGA beam): I will say, ending with beam is hard enough, but on the road, WHILE trying to make a comeback, is difficult. Georgia started out really great and it seemed like it was going to be neck-and-neck, but a costly fall and reoccurring balance checks in a few beamers meant they had to count a score they very likely would not have wanted to.

What To Expect At The Venue

Mizzou hit its best attendance record since 2013 in their home opener at Hearnes against no. Georgia last week. That attendance? 2,628. That sounds great, right? It looks pretty full for where they allow fans to sit (links to my tweet pic of the setup) . That is, until you see LSU’s attendance.

Per a quick google search, LSU finished the 2022 season ranked no. 1 in the country in average attendance, overtaking Utah with an average of 11,691 across five home meets at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Furthermore, in their meet on Monday against no. 1 Oklahoma, they had 12,065 fans. To put this in further perspective, LSU Men's Hoops averaged 10,365 in attendance last season in the same venue. DAMN. Lol, Will Wade.

It will be LOUD. And it will be an absolute madhouse, 1) because they love their gymnastics teams at LSU, who have a storied history — they’ve finished in the top 10 in 9/10 years, and top 5 in 6 of those — and, 2) because they have Olivia “Livvy” Dunne, a money-making machine (she’s the country’s highest grossing woman NIL earner, even higher than Olympic Gold Medal All-Around champion, Sunisa Lee). The part national team member, part bars specialist, part social media personality has amassed more than 3 million followers on Instagram (about the same as the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young, for reference) and 6.8 million (!!!!) followers on TikTok. Dunne’s fans are so rabid that the athletic department had had to set extra security precautions in place both at home and on the road because her fans are known to be... ummm.... vocal. Even when she’s not competing (which she hasn’t yet this season) — she stood aside the sidelines when they faced Utah in SLC and security had to get involved — opposing teams had to deal with the excessive crowd noise. It could very well be a factor for Mizzou.

12,065 fans showed out for the Tigers



Monday’s meet recorded the largest attendance for a home opener in program history #GeauxTigers | #WC23 pic.twitter.com/2n8hfABXRh — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) January 18, 2023

Quick Comparisons

Disclaimer: LSU took on no. 1 Oklahoma on Monday, Jan. 16, but that data is not included in the averages or highest scores from RoadtoNationals.com, which updated its weekly stats prior to the meet . However, I will say, LSU had a fantastic meet, coming away with their highest team score this season (197.45, which would move them up to no. 9 nationally), as well as high scores on Floor (49.45), Beam (49.225), and Vault (49.325), all of which are higher than Mizzou’s highest scores, aside from Beam, because, well... #beamqueens.

Matchups to Keep an Eye on

While there aren’t actual individual head-to-head matchups, I thought it was an interesting to share the no. 1 vs the no. 1, no. 2 vs no. 2, etc. And a wild card. Just so you can see how they may line up. LSU is listed first, as they’re the home team. Scores in parentheses are their highest of the season.

Floor: Alyona Shchennikora (9.925) vs. Alisa Sheremeta (9.925) | Aleah Finnegan (9.95) vs. Hannah McCrary (9.925) | Sierra Ballard (9.9) vs. Siena Schreiber (9.9) | Haleigh Bryant (9.9) vs. Jocelyn Moore (9.875) | KJ Johnson (9.85) vs. Alonna Kratzer (9.85) | Wild Card: Kiya Johnson (9.9) vs. Casey Poddig (9.825)

Analysis: This one should be close, as Mizzou has improved each meet, and LSU just posted their best score on Monday. They’re pretty much dead even here. However, each LSU gymnast’s average score (spread over 3 meets) is bit more inconsistent that Mizzou, and despite the 9.9’s across the board, their averages stray from their high scores a bit more. Additionally, Kiya & KJ have far lower averages, and Kiya has only competed twice. On the Mizzou side, Sheremeta is legit THAT good (a 9.912 average), and the others’ averages are pretty consistent. I’ll pick MIZ here.

There’s a reason Jocelyn Moore ends the show. Wow. pic.twitter.com/DfRZ0bgREQ — Karen S (@karensteger) January 14, 2023

Beam: Haleigh Bryant (9.95) vs. Helen Hu (9.95) | Elena Arenas (9.925) vs. Siena Schreiber (9.95) | Aleah Finnegan (9.9) vs. Grace Anne Davis (9.9) | Kai Rivers (9.85) vs. Alisa Sheremeta (9.875) | KJ Johnson (9.75) vs. Addison Lawrence (9.85) | Wild Card: Bryce Wilson (9.75) vs. Sydney Schaffer (9.75)

Analysis: Haleigh is legit (9.917 avg) and will be going for her fourth straight All-Around title in this meet, and Elena has also shown consistency in her two meets (9.9 avg). Bryce has competed in this event twice this season, so I’m throwing her in, though her first performance was an abject disaster. She could also be replaced with Kiya Johnson (9.85) or Sierra Ballard (9.825), who have each competed one time. As for Mizzou, they are g-o-o-d. Alisa, as mentioned already, is the epitome of consistency, and her average (9.863) almost mirrors her high score. And Helen — and Siena, for that matter — are jaw-droppingly good, both AVERAGING 9.938. Hu is on another playing field though, in my mind. She is honestly must-see tv. Her transitions from skill to skill are * chef’s kiss * Also, good for Grace Ann here, who only competed on beam once last season, and is one of the ‘Big 3’ now.

Bars: Haleigh Bryant (9.95) vs. Helen Hu (9.925) | Aleah Finnegan (9.925) vs. Jocelyn Moore (9.9) | Alexis Jeffrey (9.9) vs. Alisa Sheremeta (9.875) | Kiya Johnson (9.9) vs. Siena Schreiber (9.85) | Elena Arenas (9.875) vs. Addison Lawrence (9.8) | Wild Card: Olivia Dunne (9.8-9.9 in 2022) OR Alyona Shchennikora (9.875) vs. Hollyn Patrick (9.775)

Analysis: Will the Bayou Bengals get back the services of Olivia Dunne this meet? An IG story showed her transitioning between the bars (no dismount shown) with a caption saying, “no shin, no problem”, so it’s possible she’ll return. Kiya has only competed in this event twice, but her high-avg score discrepancy is lower than both Elena & Alyona, so I’m slotting her ahead of them. Regardless, the purple & gold Tigers’ bar squad is stacked and consistent, so this will be a tough one. As for Mizzou, is Amari Celestine back? The broadcast on Friday said she was out with illness, not an injury, so it’s possible? If so, her highest score from 2022 was a 9.9, and the black & gold could sure use that.

Score: 9.85. Hot damn. Patrick gets a 9.75, followed by Lawrence with a 9.75. Sheremeta looked great. pic.twitter.com/iqrv56DdyA — Karen S (@karensteger) January 14, 2023

Vault: Haleigh Bryant (9.925) vs. Jocelyn Moore (9.9) | KJ Johnson (9.875) vs. Siena Schreiber (9.825) | Kiya Johnson (9.875) vs. Grace Ann Davis (9.825) | Aleah Finnegan (9.85) vs. McKenzie Patricelli (9.825) | Elena Arenas (9.85) vs. Hannah McCrary (9.725) | Wild Card: Alyona Shchennikora (9.875) vs. Sydney Shaffer (9.7)

Analysis: Vault is hard in college, you guys. And unlike the Olympics, you don’t get two chances. You go at warp speed and you hope like hell you don’t pike or split your legs while also sticking the landing and avoiding any extra steps. As you look at LSU, you’ll notice I put Alyona as the WC despite her having a higher score than both Elena & Aleah. That’s because their average scores are very similar to their high scores, whereas Alyona’s average is 9.608 across three meets. From stats alone, she seems prone to having some issues. Or so we hope? As for Mizzou, the vault is, at present time anyway, their weakness. This is the single most important event where the return of Amari Celestine would be AMAZING. Her highest score in 2022 was 9.95.

How Missouri Can Win

Floor: If Moore can score 9.9+, as she did several times last season.

Beam: Just keep it up! Mizzou is considered Beam Queens for a reason.

Bars: If Patrick can regain her bars form from a year ago, when she was regularly scoring 9.85+. If Moore keeps up her consistency, and she’s already reached her highest score in UB both times this season.

Vault: If McCrary, who was pretty much a mainstay on the apparatus last season, can score within her then-limits of 9.77 to 9.82 multiple times. Or if Shaffer, who scored a 9.77 many times last year, comes through. If Moore, who was awarded MANY a 9.95 last season, can get that extra 0.03 to 0.05.

Overall: If the freshmen — Poddig, Lawrence & Patricelli — do not allow the crowd noise to impact their performances. They’ve likely never been in this type of environment before. Remember, the lowest score is dropped from each apparatus, so the key is to remain consistent and stick to Mizzou Gymastics the way they’ve trained throughout each rotation, so it’s hard to have to let go of a score. To be the best you gotta hang with the best, and LSU, a storied program, is one of best.

I’m so excited.

ON TO THE LINKS!!! M-I-Z! Time to take down the other Tigers and then wipe out the Tide.

3⃣‼️



After last night's win, the Tigers own three wins over ranked teams this season, while their three Quad 1 victories are tied for 13th in the country and second in the @SEC!!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/UwpMOQsjkm — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 19, 2023

Thank you Mizzou fans! Let’s do it again Saturday! https://t.co/p888qTCobA — Aidan Shaw (@TheAidanShaw) January 19, 2023

Hoops

w/7:03 remaining, I was torn, “should I or should I not” use our last timeout. I credit my staff, our players-who raised their level of communication & finished the game! Execution was seamless! Lastly, I want to credit our fans. Welcome back students @Mizzou Arena was electric! — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) January 19, 2023

Cool story on the use of data by Head Coach Dennis Gates in the new Mizzou Magazine

Scroll to the 1 Hour mark(ish) to hear from Kobe:

Mizzou surges back to beat Arkansas!!



"Dennis Gates has a team that, most importantly, is believing in one another and believing in him" - @CoachChrisMack



Full episode:



https://t.co/tTf48JhD3X

https://t.co/XLguEWbUeA



POWERED by @BetRivers pic.twitter.com/s1VQ5Gmgiu — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 19, 2023

KOBE NEWS: OOOOH, what could it be? NIL deal? Website? Merch? Return next season? But also, he was named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Watch List, which released a list of 50 possible national player of the year candidates.

Big announcement coming soon¡! — Kobe Brown (@TheKobe24Brown) January 19, 2023

'



Congrats to @TheKobe24Brown on being one of 50 players named to the @TheBigOTrophy Midseason Watch List -- awarded to the National Player of the Year! #MIZ



https://t.co/QKWOR8hqU4 pic.twitter.com/N22SI1ac4q — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 19, 2023

LOL, former women’s hooper, Sierra Michaelis.

Arkansas players every time they get called for a foul pic.twitter.com/GmygPVFLmX — Sierra Michaelis (@SierraMichaelis) January 19, 2023

Football

Other Mizzou Sports

The Tigers, 7-1 in dual-meet action this season, face Southeast Missouri State on Thursday at 9 a.m. CT before taking on Central Arkansas on Friday. Mizzou’s matchup with the Bears will take place one hour after the conclusion of the dual between SEMO and UCA, set for 8 a.m. Friday.

Happy Birthday, CHAUMONT!

NBA/G-League Corner

1/18 vs LAC (W 126-103): 31 min | 16pts on 5-11 FG (2-5 3PT) | 2 REB | 4 AST | 1 TO | 1 PF | +13 1/16 vs MINN (W 126-125): 33 min | 21pts on 6-16 FG (4-10 3PT) | 1 REB | 1 AST | 3 TO | +3 1/14 vs 76ers (L 118-117): 36 min | 36!!! pts on 16-29 FG (3-12 3PT) | 9 REB | 5 AST | 1 TO | 4 PF | -2 1/13 vs ORL (112-108): 35 min | 23pts on 8-21 FG (1-8 3PT) | 12 REB (10 def) | 1 AST | 1 STL | 7 TO | 2 PF | +9 UP NEXT: 1/20 vs. Nets @8pm | 1/23 vs. Hornets @8pm | 1/25 vs. Portland @9pm | 1/28 vs. Mavs @8pm

We might've found ourselves the fit of the year.



( : @utahjazz) pic.twitter.com/fsHol3TuwX — NHL (@NHL) January 19, 2023

1/18 vs MINN (W 122-118): 22 min | 4pts on 1-6 FG (0-3 3PT) | 6 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | 1 PF | -3 1/17 vs PORT (W 122-113): 31 min | 23pts on 9-13 FG (4-6 3PT) | 4 REB | 2 PF | +21 1/15 vs ORL (W 119-116): 28 min | 16pts on 6-13 FG (4-8 3PT) | 4 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | 3 PF | +1 1/13 vs LAC (W 115-103): 32 min | 22pts on 9-17 FG (2-8 3PT) | 4 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | 1 PF | +13 UP NEXT: 1/20 vs. Indiana @8pm | 1/22 vs OKC @7pm | 1/24 vs New Orleans @7pm | 1/25 vs Bucks @7pm

Dru Smith & Long Island Nets (9-3):

1/18 vs Go-Gos (W 121-114): 26 min | 8pts on 4-8 FG (0-2 3PT) | 6 REB | 4 AST | 1 TO | 6 PF | -6 1/16 vs Gold (W 99-80): 31 min | 13pts on 6-12 FG (1-6 3PT) | 12 REB (11 def) | 2 AST | 1 TO | +22 1/14 vs Gold (W 96-85): 33 min | 13pts on 5-14 FG (3-7 3PT) | 2 REB | 6 AST | 3 STL | 1 BLK | 3 TO | 2 PF | +10 UP NEXT: 1/21 vs Blue Coats @5pm | 1/25 vs Wolves @6pm on ESPN+

Jontay Porter & Wisconsin Herd (4-4):

1/18 vs Knicks (W 127-118): 29 min | 14pts on 5-12 FG (2-7 3PT) | 10 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 3 TO | 3 PF | -2 1/16 vs Blue Coats (L 153-132): 24 min | 8pts on 3-8 FG (2-5 3PT) | 3 REB | 1 AST | 3 TO | 4 PF | -15 1/14 vs Mad Ants (L 129-123): 38 min | 13pts on 5-16 FG (1-6 3PT) | 20 REB (15 def!) | 6 AST | 3 STL | 2 BLK | 4 TO | 5 PF | +15 1/13 vs Charge (L 115-96): 33 min | 11pts on 4-14 PG (3-10 3PT) | 9 REB (6 def) | 3 AST | 4 BLK | 4 TO | 3 PF | -21 UP NEXT: 1/21 vs 905 @7pm | 1/23 vs Cruise @6pm | 1/25 vs Cruise @6pm on ESPN+

Former Tiger Hodgepodge Season Averages (as of 1/19)

**NOTE: Arrows indicate better (or worse) performance over last week’s shared data. I didn’t list the best recent game if there wasn’t a good/better one. (In the case of PF & TO, a ⇧ indicates they’re doing better/ ⇩ is worse)

Major Players (20min+ a game)

Javon Pickett (SLU): In 18 games, Pickett is averaging 23.8mpg (⇩) and 10.9ppg (⇧). He’s got a 49.6% (⇧), 33.3PT% (⇩), and 82.8% FT% (⇩), to go with 5.4rpg (⇩), 1.7apg (⇧), and 0.5 steals (⇩).

Best recent game (1/14 vs GW): 24 min | 24 pts | 58.3 FG% | 3 REB | 4 AST

Sean Durugordon (Austin Peay): In 19 games, Sean is averaging 28.5mpg (=) and 13.2ppg (⇩). He’s got a 41 FG% (⇧) and 30 3PT% (⇧) and 78.6 FT% (⇩), to go with 6.2rpg (⇧), 1.1apg (=), 0.3 blocks, and 0.6 steals (⇧).

Best recent game (1/12 vs C. ARK): 30 min | 19 PTS | 63.6 FG% | 10 REB | 1 BLK | 2 STL

Boogie Coleman (Ball State): In 18 games, Boogie is averaging 33.7mpg (⇩) and 14.6ppg (⇧). He’s got a 38.5 FG% (⇩), 35.1 3PT% (⇩), and 80.4 FT% (⇩). He’s averaging 4.9rpg (⇧), 0.5 blocks (⇩), 3.6apg (⇧).

Best recent game (1/17 vs WMU): 38 min | 22 pts | 50% FG | 8 REB | 7 AST |

DaJuan Gordon (NM State): In 17 games, DaJuan is averaging 27.2mpg (⇩) and 9.1ppg (⇩), to go with 5.5rpg (=), 1.4 steals (⇩) and 1.0 apg (⇧). He’s shooting 36.2 FG% (⇧) and 27.7 3PT% (⇩).

Best recent game (1/12 vs SEA): 25 min | 11 pts | 75 FG% | 7 REB | 1 STL | 2 AST

Xavier Pinson (NM State): In 18 games, X is averaging 31.1mpg (⇧) and 12.7ppg (⇩), to go with 4.6 APG (⇩), 3.1rpg (⇧), 0.2 blocks (=), 1.3 steals (⇧), and 2.7 TO (=). He’s shooting 38.5 FG% (⇩) and 34 PT% (⇩) while also shooting 85.5% FT (⇩).

Best recent game (1/14 vs UTA): 37 min | 12 pts | 1 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL

Amari Davis (Wright State): In 19 games, Amari is averaging 25.2mpg (⇩) and 11.5ppg (⇩), to go with 3.7rpg (⇩), 1.3apg (⇩), and 1.0 steals (=). He’s shooting 45.5 FG% (⇧) and 80.4 FT% (⇧).

Best recent game (1/12 vs GB): 27 min | 15 pts | 75 FG% | 1 REB | 1 STL

Torrence Watson (Elon): In 15 games, Torrence is averaging 24.2mpg (⇧) and 9.3ppg (⇩), to go with 4.7rpg (⇩), and 1.3apg (⇩). He’s shooting 31.5 FG% (⇩) and 26% 3PT (⇧).

Best recent game (1/14 vs UNCW): 25 min | 10 pts | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK

Parker Braun (Santa Clara): In 20 games, PB has averaged 31.8mpg (⇧) and 8.7ppg (⇧) to go with 6.8rpg (⇧) 1 blocks (⇩), 0.4 steals (⇩) and 2.1apg (=). He’s got a 56.4FG% (⇩) and 28.6 3PT% (⇩).

Best recent game (1/14 vs PAC): 33 min | 10 pts | 55.6 FG% | 12 REB | 2 AST

LaDazhia Williams ( LSU ): In 16 games, LDW is averaging 23.3mpg ( ⇩ ) and 8.3ppg ( ⇩ ), to go with 5.3rpg ( ⇩ ), 0.7 apg ( ⇩ ), 1.2 steals ( ⇩ ) and 0.8 blocks ( ⇩ ). She’s also got a 57.7 FG% ( ⇩ ) but only a 44.8 FT% ( ⇧ ).

In 16 games, LDW is averaging 23.3mpg ( ) and 8.3ppg ( ), to go with 5.3rpg ( ), 0.7 apg ( ), 1.2 steals ( ) and 0.8 blocks ( ). She’s also got a ( ) but only a 44.8 FT% ( ). Izzy Higginbottom (Ark St): In 14 games, Izzy is averaging 31.6mpg (⇩) and 14 ppg (⇩), to go with 3.8apg (⇩), 2.7rpg (⇩), 1.9 steals (⇩) and 0.1 blocks (⇩). She’s shooting 37.5FG% (⇩) and 24.6 3PT% (⇩) to go with 83.7 FT% (=).

Role Players (15 min or less a game):

Aijha Blackwell (Baylor): Coming off injury, AB hadn’t played in a month so she’s a role player ATM. In 7 games, AB is averaging 13.4mpg and 8.6ppg, to go with 5rpg, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks. She’s shooting 48.9 FG% and 25 3PT%.

Most recent games (1/18 vs KSU): 11 min | 3 pts | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL ; (1/15 vs WVU): 11 min | 2 pts | 3 REB | 1 AST

Anton Brookshire (Iona): In 17 games, Anton is averaging 8.7mpg (=) and 3.1ppg (⇧), to go with 1.1rpg (=), and 0.4apg (=). He’s shooting 32.1 FG% (⇧) to go with a 26.8% 3PT (⇧).

Best recent game (1/13 vs Fairview): 15 min | 12 pts | 80% FG | 2 REB | 1 BLK

Jordan Wilmore (NW State): In 16 games, Big Jordan is averaging 11.3mpg ( ⇧ ) and 0.9ppg ( ⇧ ), to go with 2.3rpg ( ⇧ ), 0.6 blocks ( ⇩ ) and 0.4 steals ( = ). He’s got a 33.3 FG% ( ⇧ ).

In 16 games, Big Jordan is averaging 11.3mpg ( ) and 0.9ppg ( ), to go with 2.3rpg ( ), 0.6 blocks ( ) and 0.4 steals ( ). He’s got a 33.3 FG% ( ). Ed Chang (Idaho State): Ed’s played the last two games and gotten on the scoresheet, so he’s been upgraded to RP. In 9 games, Ed is averaging 7.4 mpg and 2.2 ppg to go with 0.1 blocks and 0.2 steals. He’s shooting 40 FG% and 26.7 3PT%.

Most recent games (1/14 vs. Montana): 10 min | 5 pts | 50% FG | 50% 3PT | 1 REB | 1 STL ; (1/12 vs MT State): 23 min | 13 pts | 57.1 FG% | 60 3PT% | 1 REB

Non-factors (rarely playing):

Kiya Dorroh (Col State): Averaging less than 5mpg and 2.1ppg as of 1/5

Averaging less than 5mpg and 2.1ppg as of 1/5 Yaya Keita (Oklahoma): Hasn’t played since 12/6 and only appeared in 2 games

Hasn’t played since 12/6 and only appeared in 2 games Trevon Brazile (Arkansas): Last seen getting owned on twitter by @MizzouHoops

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

