Reports: Former Miami QB Jake Garcia transferring to Mizzou

Did someone say,,, quarterback competition?

With Brady Cook due to miss spring ball entirely after shoulder surgery, Mizzou has reportedly been on the lookout for QB talent to juice things up in the room. Now, it appears that a very big name has been added to the mix.

Sources: Former Miami quarterback Jake Garcia is transferring to Missouri. Former Top 25 recruit entered the portal on Tuesday and is expected to enroll at Missouri by the end of the week. https://t.co/tuC99UA3tn — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 20, 2023

Garcia’s transfer has been confirmed by some of the local scribes, though it has not yet been acknowledged by the program.

I make the “QB competition” remark partially in jest — while Garcia’s credentials are impressive, it’s not as if he lit the world on fire at The U. That being said, you don’t bring a guy like Garcia on board purely as a depth piece. With three years of eligibility remaining, Garcia has to be seen as a potential starter, providing stiff competition for Cook once he returns from rehab.

We’ll have plenty of time to get into that. For now, it feels safe to say that Drinkwitz’s constant window shopping for a QB will likely come to a close.

Get to know: Jake Garcia

Hometown: Loganville, Ga.

Former School: Miami

Position: QB

Ht/Wt: 6’3”, 194 lbs.

Rivals Ranking: 6.0, 4-star

247Composite Ranking: 0.9761, 4-star

BK is working on a recruiting reset for later today to break down Garcia’s game and how he fits on this roster. But in lieu of my ramblings, I’ll leave it to our resident Football Guy for a succinct take on Garcia’s skillset.