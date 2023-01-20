Can Mizzou grab another top-25 win this week?!

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Matthew Harris and Matt Watkins. With Sam still out we have a special podcast episode for you, Mizzou fans. THE MATTS! That’s right, both Matts are here to talk all things Missouri Basketball. From recapping the two road losses to recapping the Arkansas win, then to previewing the tough Alabama matchup, it’s all here.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 05:30 - Dive Cuts is here and we have THE MATTS. And whew, do we have stuff to talk about. BUT FIRST, let’s talk about the Arkansas win.

05:30 - 10:38 - What are we learning about this team?

10:38 - 16:00 - Isiaih Mosley is BACK!

16:00 - 19:00 - What is the value of this Arkansas win?

19:00 - 24:45 - Let’s go a little further back to the two road losses. What should we take away from those?

24:45 - 40:25 - We want Bama.

40:25 - 41:50 - What would a win over Alabama do for Mizzou?

41:50 - 50:20 - Recruiting is still happening, folks! And Mizzou has gotten a commitment from the third best JUCO product in the nation. So what will this look like for the roster moving forward?

50:20 - END - Thanks for tuning in! Subscribe to our pod everywhere and be sure to follow us on all of the social channels. MIZ!

