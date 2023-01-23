CONGRATS ON YOUR BIG WIN, SEC OFFICIALS.

Hi, it’s me. Covering the Monday Links for Josh as he’s currently on the road. I was working during the Mizzou-Tennessee but did take in the game via Brad Trenago’s absolutely fantastic radio call, and man.... it was an exciting one. I’ll get to Mizzou’s role in the loss in a bit, but let’s go over some details.

First off, Mizzou was without the services of lead point guard Mama Dembele and leading rebounder and bench player, Sara-Rose Smith, who both have been recovering from illness and sat with masks on the entire game. Perhaps if the situation was dire, they could have joined the game, but they were not to be counted on really being that available. Mizzou rebounded tremendously well in the absence of Rosie, and a Gilbert-Kroenke combo filled in nicely for Dembele, but her decision-making at crucial moments was missed.

Secondly, Mizzou was ABSOLUTELY robbed of a chance at victory on a series of botched calls in this one. The real winner of this game was the SEC officiating crew. They seemed to be especially hard on Jayla Kelly, allowed her to get bodied, and Robin Pingeton was HOT about it. It all came to a head in the waning minutes of the third quarter when Jayla Kelly was obviously fouled, and a no-call set Coach P off. She received a tech, and it didn’t really seem earned per Trenago & Wiesen’s description of what happened.

Robin just got T'd up after a lotta contact on Kelly was met with a no-call. Weak tech, and a weaker no call. — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) January 22, 2023

This resulted in a free throw, a frustration foul on Kroenke, and two more free throws, giving Tennessee the lead 51-47 going into the fourth.

Then the worst call happened.

Let me take you through it. With 1:25 left in the fourth quarter, Hayley Frank makes a three that puts Mizzou up 65-60. On the other end, in the span of 25 seconds, a missed jumper by Rickea Jackson leads to an offensive rebound grab by Jasmine Franklin, who’s then fouled. She turns it over.... and then Jordan Walker forces a steal and bad TO from Lauren Hansen, which leads to a layup, and it’s 65-62 Mizzou. With 47 seconds left, Gilbert missed a jumper and while Troup is able to nab the rebound, the ball is then turned over on a steal by Rikea Jackson. All of this is not ideal for the Tigers, who struggled to keep it together.

However...

With 46 seconds remaining, Tennessee calls a timeout and when play resumes, the lovely referees miss the MOST OBVIOUS CARRY EVER, and Sarah Puckett makes a three pointer, tying the game with 40 seconds left.

Refs missed a carry call on Tennesee and Puckett banks a tying three.



Man. — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) January 22, 2023

After a Missouri timeout, Troup misses a layup and fouls before Tennessee takes a final timeout. Out of the TO, Rickea Jackson grabbed a defensive rebound and made a jumper at the other end with 1 second remaining, putting the Lady Vols up 67-65. A free throw after a Kroenke foul sealed the game.

Now... Did the Tigers come undone at the seams a bit when they had what would have been a season-defining win thus far thisclose in their grasp? Yes. After a game of mostly being able to limit their turnovers — 11 turnovers is great for them! — the Tigers had a few at the worst times possible and didn’t protect the basketball. But this officiating was also LARGELY to blame for the result. If they don’t miss the (wo)manhandling of Jayla Kelly and actually call a foul, Robin doesn’t get T’ed up and the Lady Vols likely aren’t up 4 points going into the final frame. And if they don’t miss that carry, the Tigers have possession of the ball up three with 40 seconds left. It’s a different game. A different mindset.

Instead, the Tigers fall to below .500 in conference, and go 0-3 in the most difficult stretch of the season (against three undefeated SEC teams) when it should have been 1-2. Sad.

You can read the MUTigers.com recap here.

STATISTICS

Starters:

Hayley Frank: 40 min | 26pts on 9-16 FG (5-9 from three), 3-3 FT | 3 REB | 3 AST | 1 TO | 3 PF

Lauren Hansen: 35 min | 5pts on 2-13 FG (1-5 from three) | 3 REB | 2 AST | 2 TO | 1 PF

Haley Troup: 35 min | 6pts on 2-6 FG (0-3 from three), 2-2 FT | 6 REB (5 def) | 1 STL | 3 TO | 3 PF

Kate Gilbert: 23 min | 4pts on 2-8 FG | 2 REB | 1 TO | 4 PF

Jayla Kelly: 26 min | 14pts on 7-9 FG, 0-1 FT | 5 REB | 9 REB (4 def) | 4 AST | 1 TO | 4 PF |

Bench:

Ashton Judd: 6 min | 3pts on 1-3 FG (1-3 3PT) | 1 REB | 4 PF

Averi Kroenke: 33 min | 7pts on 3-4 FG, 1-1 FT | 4 REB | 1 AST | 5 STL | 1 TO | 2 PF

Sarah Linthacum: 2 min

Overall: 26-59 (44.1%), 7-20 3PT (35%), 6-7 FT (85.7%), 32 REB (22 Def), 16 AST, 6 STL, 11 TO, 21 PF

On to the Links

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Hoops

Isiaih Mosley had a great game against 4th ranked Alabama today. He finished with 19 Points 4 Rebounds and had 2 Blocks he also shot 50% from the field. Nice too see him getting comfortable after not playing for a while. pic.twitter.com/cVwH5gTal5 — KJ (@Kjpistons) January 22, 2023

Congrats to Mizzou’s student-athletes who found themselves on the Dean’s List!

Kobe Brown announced the formation of his company, KB24 LLC, and with it comes merch! Merch that I helped design! I’ve been holding onto this news for a while, and I’m super happy word is out now! Check out the site at kobebrown.net!

Excited to announce the launch of my company KB24 LLC. Been working on this for a while now and excited to show it to the world¡!



Merch is on sale on my website https://t.co/drgWQQ9OFO Hope you enjoy¡!

LINK IN BIO



Just a kid with a dream out of Huntsville, Alabama. ✨ pic.twitter.com/QXqw09Byf6 — Kobe Brown (@TheKobe24Brown) January 21, 2023

Football

Gymnastics, Other Mizzou Sports

Mizzou athletics out of the red, reports first budget surplus in six years under Desiree Reed-Francois (Dave Matter)

Tiger Gymnastics, then-ranked no. 12, has moved to no. 14 in the Road to Nationals rankings after suffering a loss on the road at then-no. 13 LSU (now no. 8) on Friday evening. Mizzou did get back the services of Amari Celestine for the first time this season, and she had a great meet, competing in floor (third place), vault, and bars.

The Tigers now sit at no. 6 nationally in beam after an uncharacteristically “bad” beam day, falling under 49 points for the first time in (I think the announcers said) 22 appearances? Additionally, they are no. 8 in floor, 18 in bars, and 25 in vault.

SOON.

Missouri’s pitching carried a heavier load than normal last season.



Senior Jordan Weber and junior Laurin Krings return to a staff that has grown to nine arms. @LaurinKrings x @MizzouSoftball https://t.co/e8KkkIDh9n pic.twitter.com/1kCca5s4t3 — D1Softball (@D1Softball) January 21, 2023

Per the Missourian’s reports, Missouri Track and Field nets 17 top-3 finishes in Nebraska. Missouri had two first-place finishes in Jacob Ridderhoff in the mile and Jonthan Schmidt in the 800m, and Sydney Oberdiak placed second in the women’s weight throw. (more info at MUTigers.com)

Podium finish



Kelsey Schweizer takes third (5:00.91) in the women's mile ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/yx28ZAp4nd — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) January 21, 2023

