Mizzou NCAA Tiger Style Wrestling In-Season Review

We are right around the three-quarter mark for the Mizzou wrestling season and the Tigers are slowly working their way into postseason form. Everyone has seen mat time during a demanding season, whether it be starters, reserves, or freshmen. As the season has progressed, we have seen an abundance of thrilling bouts, as well as many lopsided affairs on both ends of the spectrum.

Below is the current starting lineup. Here we highlight previous, future, and upcoming key matchups with significant postseason implications, a season overview looking at how they got here, and finally, statistical leaders on the season. We open at the 125 lbs weight class and work our way to the heavies, overviewing each wrestler’s season to this point.

(Rankings via FloWrestling)

125: #14 Noah Surtin (10-4)

Sophomore Noah Surtin opened the season strong with the exception of falling to an unranked opponent during the Tiger Style Invitation. His three other losses come from #10 Matt Ramos (Purdue), a 12-0 ASU reserve/starter who has defeated #10, #13, & #14, and an up-and-coming freshman who just cracked the honorable mentions. Surtin is not one to run from a challenge and will continue at a good pace. He currently stands at 3-1 in conference contests with two ranked Big 12 opponents ahead.

Key Win: #15 Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OKST) (Dec 3-0)

#15 Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OKST) (Dec 3-0) Key Loss: NR Antonio Lorenzo (Cal-Poly) - NR Richard Figueroa (ASU) - HM Jore Volk (WYO)

NR Antonio Lorenzo (Cal-Poly) - NR Richard Figueroa (ASU) - HM Jore Volk (WYO) What's Ahead: #15 Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OKST) - #22 Joey Prata (OU)

133: HM* Connor Brown (8-5)

Connor Brown has stepped up and wrestled admirably this season. While he has no signature wins, his record doesn’t do his season any justice. Brown has taken on the #16, #8, #5, and #4 ranked wrestlers in his class losing by less than a four-point decision in each contest and an injury default to #23. He is currently undefeated (4-0) in conference matchups and is on a four bout win streak, taking them all by major decision or better.

Key Win: None

None Key Loss: #4 Michael McGee (ASU) - #8 Lucas Byrd (Ill)

#4 Michael McGee (ASU) - #8 Lucas Byrd (Ill) What’s Ahead: #2 Daton Fix (OKST) - HM* Wyatt Henson (OU)

141: #8 Allan Hart (11-2)

Early season loss aside, Allan Hart is one big victory away from sitting inside the top five at 141. Hart has had an exceptional season and continues to dominate on the mat for the Tigers. He currently sits 5-1 in conference matches with the sole loss coming from #1 in the nation. Hart will look to finish his season on a positive note with two ranked conference contests ahead of him.

Key Win: #11 Jakob Bergeland (MINN)

#11 Jakob Bergeland (MINN) Key Loss: #15 Jesse Vasquez (ASU) - #1 Andrew Alirez (UNC)

#15 Jesse Vasquez (ASU) - #1 Andrew Alirez (UNC) What’s Ahead: #16 Casey Swiderski (ISU) - #24 Mosha Schwartz (OU)

149: #7 Brock Mauller (10-1)

Returning from a redshirt season, Mauller has picked up right where he left off since the 2021 season. He is one point away from sitting at 11-0 and a possible top-five rank inside the 149-weight class. With an undefeated (5-0) conference record, Mauller’s path to the podium is beginning to take shape!

Key Win: #8 Caleb Henson (VT) - #13 Colin Realbuto (UNI) - #17 Dom Demas (CP)

#8 Caleb Henson (VT) - #13 Colin Realbuto (UNI) - #17 Dom Demas (CP) Key Loss: #5 Kyle Parco (ASU)

#5 Kyle Parco (ASU) What’s Ahead: #23 Mitch Moore (OU) - #6 Paniro Johnson (ISU) -

154: #9 Jarrett Jacques (12-2)

After opening the season with seven straight victories, Jacques was met with two top-ranked wrestlers in his weight class, falling in sudden victory to both opponents. Jacques is on pace for a top seed heading into the Big 12 Championship with an impendingbout versus Oklahoma State standing in his way. Jacques has been a man on a mission, looking to lock up that first post-season NCAA Championship medal.

Key Win: #10 Daniel Cardenas (Stanford) - #15 Jacob Wright (WYO)

#10 Daniel Cardenas (Stanford) - #15 Jacob Wright (WYO) Key Loss: #2 Jared Franek (NDSU) - #3 Kendall Coleman (Purdue)

#2 Jared Franek (NDSU) - #3 Kendall Coleman (Purdue) What’s Ahead: #11 Kaden Gfeller (OKST) - HM* Jason Kraisser (ISU)

165: #1 Keegan O’Toole (10-0)

Keegan O’Toole continues to roll with a 39-match winning streak, dating back to his freshman season. There isn’t much else to say here, O’Toole is a Hodge candidate and has yet to prove us any different.

Key Win: #6 Dean Hamiti (WISC) - #8 Peyton Hall (WVU) - #11 Michael Caliendo (NDSU)

#6 Dean Hamiti (WISC) - #8 Peyton Hall (WVU) - #11 Michael Caliendo (NDSU) Key Loss: None

None What’s Ahead: #17 Gerrit Nijenhuis (OU) - #21 Wyatt Sheets (OKST) - #2 David Carr (ISU)

174: #9 Peyton Mocco (14-3)

Mocco currently holds three losses to now higher-ranked opponents on the season. He is in the top three among starters in five statistical categories: takedown, reversal, escape, four-point near fall, and match points. His season has been nothing short of exciting when he steps inside the circle. Mocco looks destined for an All-American finish to round out his junior campaign.

Key Win: #14 Bailee O’Reilly (Minn)

#14 Bailee O’Reilly (Minn) Key Loss: #3 Mekhi Lewis (VT) - #5 Dustin Plott (OKST) - #7 Edmond Ruth (Ill)

#3 Mekhi Lewis (VT) - #5 Dustin Plott (OKST) - #7 Edmond Ruth (Ill) What’s Ahead: #5 Dustin Plott (OKST) - #21 Darrien Roberts - HM* Julien Broderson (ISU)

184: Sean Harman (11-5) or Colton Hawks (13-6)

The Law Firm of Hawks and Harman has been a roller coaster this season. Both have been worthy of the starting job, putting up constant battles and keeping evenly matched across the stat board. It seems Coach Smith is going to ride the hot hand moving into the back half of this seasons contest, which presently belongs to Colton Hawks.

Harman Key Win: None

None Hawks Key Win: HM* Deanthony Parker (NDSU)

HM* Deanthony Parker (NDSU) Harman Key Loss: #6 Hunter Bolen (VT) - HM* Deanthony Parker (NDSU)

#6 Hunter Bolen (VT) - HM* Deanthony Parker (NDSU) Hawks Key Loss: #2 Parker Keckeisen (UNI)

#2 Parker Keckeisen (UNI) What’s Ahead: #4 Marcus Coleman (ISU) - #12 Travis Wittlake (OKST)

197: #1 Rocky Elam (5-0)

If I were to be giving out in-season awards, Rocky Elam would be walking out the door with the wrestler of the season. Having only wrestled in five matches — six if you count Warner — Rocky has done nothing but impress match after match. Looking forward to see where the rest of this season leads him.

Key Win: #10 Jacob Warner (Iowa) - #14 Owen Pentz (NDSU) - #20 Kordell Norfleet (ASU)

#10 Jacob Warner (Iowa) - #14 Owen Pentz (NDSU) - #20 Kordell Norfleet (ASU) Key Loss: None

None What’s Ahead: #3 Yonger Bastida (ISU) - HM* Luke Surber (OKST)

285: #8 Zach Elam (13-1)

Opening the season barely breaking a sweat with a 9-second pin, Zach Elam has stayed as an aggressor. Dropping his lone match to a top contender inside his weight division, Zach Elam continues to make his push up the ranks, sending him in the right direction for his first podium finish.

Key Win: #13 Tyrell Gordon (UNI) - #17 Hunter Catka (VT) - #20 Michael Wolfgram (WVU)

#13 Tyrell Gordon (UNI) - #17 Hunter Catka (VT) - #20 Michael Wolfgram (WVU) Key Loss: #6 Cohlton Schultz (ASU)

#6 Cohlton Schultz (ASU) What’s Ahead: #9 Sam Schuyler(ISU) - #18 Josh Heindselman (OU)

Brian Smith and his squad have competed in seventeen events this season, including nine tournaments and eight dual meets. The Tigers opened the tournament season with the Tiger Style Invite, which at Staley H.S. in Kansas City. The Tigers were able to showcase a fair amount of wrestlers, all coming out with one or more victories while finishing the day with a team title. Following the Invite, a crop of tournaments and meets unfolded for those in the starting lineup and those looking for extra opportunities. Below is a quick look at what has gone on so far this season as we hit a brief gap in the current 2022-2023 schedule.

Tournament Schedule

Team Finish: 1st (187.5) - Record: 54-26 (.675)

Medal Count: 1st: 5 - 2nd: 4 - 3rd: 4 - 4th: 1 - 5th: 1 - 6th: 1 - 7th: 4 - 8th: 1

Team Finish: N/A - Record: 69-34 (.669)

Medal Count: 1st: 3 - 2nd: 5 - 3rd: 3 - 4th: 3 - 5th: 3

12/04/2022 - Cougar Clash:

Team Finish: N/A - Record: 30-23 (.566)

Medal Count: 1st: 2 - 2nd: 4 - 3rd: 1 - 4th: 1 - 5th: 3 - 6th: 2 - 7th: 2

Team Finish: N/A - Record: 32-31 (.507)

Medal Count: 1st: 2 - 2nd: 0 - 3rd: 4 - 4th: 1 - 5th: 2 - 6th: 1

12/29/2022 - Midlands Championship:

Team Finish: 17th (28) - Record: 20-19 (.513)

Medal Count: 2nd: 1

Team Finish: 3rd (125) - Record: 41-23 (.641)

Medal Count: 1st: 1 - 2nd: 3 - 3rd: 0 - 4th: 1 - 5th: 0 - 6th: 1

01/08/2023 - Roger Denker Open

Team Finish: N/A - Record: 39-13 (.750)

Medal Count: 1st: 5 - 2nd: 4 - 3rd: 4 - 4th: 1 - 5th: 1 - 6th: 1 - 7th: 4 - 8th: 1

Dual Schedule: Overall Record: 6-2 (Big XII: 5-0)

11/6/2022: #3 Mizzou: 55 - Lindenwood: 0, Record: 10-0 (1.000), Bonus Wins: 10

11/17/2022: #3 Mizzou: 17 - #5 Arizona State: 19, Record: 4-6 (.400), Bonus Wins: 3

12/02/2022: #4 Mizzou: 38 - West Virginia: 3, Record: 9-1 (.900), Bonus Wins: 5

12/11/2022: #7 Mizzou: 15 - #9 Virginia Tech: 17, Record: 5-5 (.500), Bonus Wins: 0

12/20/2022: #10 Mizzou: 28 - #15 North Dakota State: 11, Record: 7-3 (.700), Bonus Wins: 3

01/08/2023: #10 Mizzou: 24 - #13 Northern Iowa: 12, Record: 6-4 (.600), Bonus Wins: 3

01/13/2023: #10 Mizzou: 35 - Air Force: 9, Record: 8-2 (.800), Bonus Wins: 7

01/14/2023: #9 Mizzou: 28 - Wyoming: 10, Record: 7-3 (.700), Bonus Wins: 4

The Tiger Style squad will round out the rest of their season inside the Big 12 with three important dual meets. They return back on the road to take on Oklahoma, then follow that up with a trip to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State. The Sooners are currently 7-2 overall in dual contests, with a 1-1 Big 12 record. The Cowboys, on the other hand, are 7-1 overall with an undefeated (3-0) Big 12 record. Following the conclusion of their road trip, Brian Smith and his squad return home to welcome in a top-ranked Iowa State wrestling squad to round out the regular season. In what may be a conference-deciding meet, this contest will hold a ranked bout in a majority of head-to-head matches. The Tigers are on the cusp of Mizzou Wrestling history, and the pieces are falling into place. But can they answer when adversity comes knocking?