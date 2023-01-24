Mosley impresses rival SEC coach and Ben Sternberg’s crucial role with Mizzou

Mosley’s back, Shaw is starting and Sternberg is Sternberging

Writing about Isiaih Mosley’s return to the lineup against Alabama, Chris Kwiecinski asked Nate Oats about Mosley. Oats responded that he was impressed with how seamlessly the senior seemed to fit after missing time.

Oats praised Mosley’s play and said MU’s offensive system is perfect for Mosley as it fits him well. “It’s pretty impressive shooting, to be honest,” Oats said. “He’s going to take tough shots, but he can make tough shots, too.”

Dave Matter profiled Aidan Shaw at the Post-Dispatch, who made his first career college start against Alabama just two games after a DNP against Florida. Matter asked Dennis Gates about Shaw’s recent improvement on the practice floor, and Gates responded by speaking to Shaw’s mentality.

“He’s the first one to take the blame,” Gates said. “Aidan Shaw is the first one to say, ‘Coach, my fault. I need to do better.’ ... It’s the learning process. And what I’m proud about is the fact that he embraces the process. He embraced his DNP. He embraced it. (His mother) Ivy didn’t like it, but he embraced it, and we saw a person come in and go two for two from the 3 with confidence. We saw him practice in a different light. It’s part of the process. It’s part of his journey.”

Also at the PD, Callum McAndrew wrote about Ben Sternberg and his evolving role on Missouri’s roster, someone who does more than chronicle the life of the players on a personal YouTube channel.

“He holds me accountable. He holds our staff accountable. He holds our managers accountable,” Gates said. “You don’t think a former manager doesn’t hold managers accountable? I saw him pick up sweat, and I saw how fast he ran and slid. He was the manager getting floor burns wiping up sweat. I saw that, so you think he’s going to expect or want guys to do anything less than what he did? “He does that, and as it relates to captains and leaders, he knows what we want, he knows what we expect. And he holds it dear to his heart, and he protects it.”

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Hey, Coach Gates, I’m working on this week’s schedule, can you remind me what’s up @ Mizzou?

Hey, thanks man.

Everybody loves Jenna Laird!

:



2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣

✅Led #Mizzou with .338 BA, 11 2B, 3 3B, 44 R & 22 SB

✅.975 fielding percentage

✅Rawlings Gold Glove Recipient

✅NFCA Third Team All-Region

✅All-SEC Second Team & SEC All-Tournament Team#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/U7dFWLRgZg — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) January 23, 2023