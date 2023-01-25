 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Make lots of threes, win games. It’s that simple!

Mizzou Links for Jan. 25, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
It’s easy to win at basketball. Just make all your shots!

You already know that Mizzou finally nabbed a conference road win on Tuesday night, beating Ole Miss in Oxford 89-77. You may already know that they shot, as Matt Watkins put it on Twitter, “the orange” off the ball.

But did you know their shooting was record-breaking good?

That’s right: Mizzou’s 16 three-point makes are the most a Tiger team has ever made in one game. It’s also the first time three Tigers have gotten so hot behind the arc in more than five years!

When one of your guys is pulling off moves like this, you know it’s going to be a good night.

Outside of Oxford, Mizzou got some help on the resume as well. After scuttling in their own ways, some of Mizzou’s “marquee” wins are starting to look and feel “marquee” again.

Next up? Iowa State, which is on a heater of its own. See you CoMo, Cyclones!

ICYMI, Parker’s gamer is up on the site. If you so choose, you can also take in gamers from the scribes at the Post Dispatch, KC Star, Columbia Tribune and Missourian.

Read the program’s official news release and your surprise will wane as to why the Tigers are expected to make some noise in 2023.

Mizzou returns its entire pitching staff from a year ago, who posted a 2.81 ERA including a 1.00 ERA in the postseason. Jordan Weber, a 2022 NFCA Second Team All-Region honoree, and Laurin Krings combined to shut out No. 17/20 Auburn, No. 5/7 Alabama, and No. 13/10 Tennessee en route to the SEC Championship title game.

The Tigers also return 2022 Golden Glove Recipient and NFCA All-Region shortstop, Jenna Laird, along with sophomore third baseman Kara Daly, right fielder Alex Honnold, junior outfielder Chantice Phillips, junior first baseman Riley Frizell and sophomore infielder/outfielder Julia Crenshaw.

