Mizzou Hoops unveils throwback Block M Uniforms for Saturday’s game vs Iowa State

Mizzou Links for Thursday, January 26

By Sammy Stava
They’re back. It’s happening.

No, seriously — they’re back. Saturday against Iowa State can’t come soon enough. Mizzou Basketball has officially announced the return of the much-anticipated throwback gold Block M uniforms. Here’s the video release:

I mean, these are so clean. Here are some more looks:

There’s even a new profile pic for the Mizzou Hoops Twitter account:

And now you can buy these uniforms on Mizzou’s official team store:

They can’t possibly lose in these, can they? And how about making these the permanent uniforms?

Moving on to more Mizzou Basketball — Sam Vecenie of The Athletic released his college basketball’s midseason all-transfer team ($$), and D’Moi Hodge has landed on his Third Team.

On Hodge:

“Hodge followed Dennis Gates from Cleveland State to Missouri, and the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year last season has bascially picked up right where he left off in terms of setting the tone for a program built on high-pressure defense. He averages 2.5 steals per game and is just hyper-aggressive in trying to push the pace and force turnovers. The problem is that SEC teams have started to play off that general aggressiveness and willingness to push Missouri, as the Tigers have lost four out of six. But Hodge’s reliable shooting and defense alongside Kobe Brown’s terrific all-around play have put Missouri in a position to make the NCAA Tournament if it can turn things around.

And in case if you missed it, check out the latest edition of Mizzou Basketball’s “Tiger Talk” on the Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast — featuring Dennis Gates, Matt Cline and former Missouri Tiger Brian Grawer.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Here’s the seating chart for Saturday’s Tiger Stripe vs Iowa State in a Sold-Out Mizzou Arena
  • Mizzou Softball season is right around the corner!
  • From Mizzou Broadcast Operations: A cool behind the scenes look at the production from the Mizzou-Alabama game:
  • Getting closer to Mizzou Baseball season!
  • Another pre-season honor for Mizzou Softball junior shortstop Jenna Laird, who has landed on the Top 50 watch list for USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year. Read more here on MUTigers.com.

