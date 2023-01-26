Mizzou Hoops unveils throwback Block M Uniforms for Saturday’s game vs Iowa State

They’re back. It’s happening.
Getting any vibes? Stay tuned later today...#MIZ pic.twitter.com/OOq1TRREKA
No, seriously — they’re back. Saturday against Iowa State can’t come soon enough. Mizzou Basketball has officially announced the return of the much-anticipated throwback gold Block M uniforms. Here’s the video release:
New look Saturday for a throwback rivalry#MIZ pic.twitter.com/s7w2eJiBUp
I mean, these are so clean. Here are some more looks:
.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/HMNM11A5hG
Name something more beautiful, we'll wait #MIZ pic.twitter.com/HhKucUFwbs— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 26, 2023
There’s even a new profile pic for the Mizzou Hoops Twitter account:
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/LUrhLhJ3Kf— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 26, 2023
And now you can buy these uniforms on Mizzou’s official team store:
.@MizzouHoops has a uniform reveal coming later today. Perhaps not coincidentally, this fresh jersey has popped on the school shop:https://t.co/NNXoBSCRbJ— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 25, 2023
They can’t possibly lose in these, can they? And how about making these the permanent uniforms?
Moving on to more Mizzou Basketball — Sam Vecenie of The Athletic released his college basketball’s midseason all-transfer team ($$), and D’Moi Hodge has landed on his Third Team.
On Hodge:
“Hodge followed Dennis Gates from Cleveland State to Missouri, and the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year last season has bascially picked up right where he left off in terms of setting the tone for a program built on high-pressure defense. He averages 2.5 steals per game and is just hyper-aggressive in trying to push the pace and force turnovers. The problem is that SEC teams have started to play off that general aggressiveness and willingness to push Missouri, as the Tigers have lost four out of six. But Hodge’s reliable shooting and defense alongside Kobe Brown’s terrific all-around play have put Missouri in a position to make the NCAA Tournament if it can turn things around.
And in case if you missed it, check out the latest edition of Mizzou Basketball’s “Tiger Talk” on the Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast — featuring Dennis Gates, Matt Cline and former Missouri Tiger Brian Grawer.
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
