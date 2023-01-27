Ehhhhhhhh.

Long dramatic sigh.

Okay, fine. If you guys want to say now that the Tigers may be in trouble, I’ll allow it. This was NOT good, you guys. Not.good. If you want to make the NCAA Tourney and not be left out in the cold like last Selection Sunday’s House of Horrors, you HAVE to win games like these. HAVE.TO.WIN. Georgia is not a very good basketball team, unlike Mizzou’s previous three (maybe 4) opponents. They have a good home record (9-3), but they are not last year’s team, who finished 21-10. There’s no Jenna “The Giant” Staiti. There’s no Coach Taylor. With all their offseason changes (and there were A LOT of them), the Georgia Bulldogs should not have really been a threat. Not for this team. But they were, and did, many things right to stop their losing streak. And Mizzou did many things wrong to continue theirs, which we’ll get to in a bit.

From Lauren’s preview:

When Georgia is tested from beyond the arc, only three players are able to contribute but with not so pretty numbers. Diamond Bates is shooting 29.1% from three, Audrey Warren sits at 26.9% and Alisha Lewis is at 28.3%. As a team, the Bulldogs are shooting at a 28.7% clip from outside. It is so crucial for the Tigers to play their best interior defense and force Georgia to get uncomfortable early.

Georgia is not a three-point shooting team. They don’t really shoot threes and they don’t make them when they shoot them, as Lauren pointed out above. Until Thursday night, anyway. They made 6-15 threes for 40%. One of their bench players, Alisha Lewis, a 28% 3-point shooter, made 4 of 5. She also, for the record, is averaging 6.1ppg, and had 18 on the night.

Not only that, but Georgia shot 46% on FG (23-50) and 83% on FT (10-12). So yeah.... they did the things well they normally do, and added in an unexpected 3PT stroke.

Here’s a short breakdown of the game.

After a tied first quarter, 15-15, where neither team got much going, here Chris K’s tweet from the second quarter, if you’d like an idea of how that went:

Half: Georgia 29, Mizzou 20



Mizzou has proved to be a second-half team this year, but that was a real rough second quarter. Five points, six turnover and 0 of its last 10 FGs in the second. No field goals for MU in the final 7:13 of the second. — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) January 27, 2023

In the third quarter, you could see some semblance of a fight, as the Tigers got 15 points, mainly off of the tandem of Mama Dembele and Sara-Rose Smith (so glad they’re back after missing the UT game with illness), but they still allowed the Dawgs to get 17, thus adding to their lead. In the fourth, the Tigers were able to finally use their high-pressure defense to force a ton of turnovers in rapid succession, but it was too little, too damn late to mount a comeback. They whittled it down to 6 with under 2 left before Georgia forced it back to 11 in the waning minute with 6 made free throws.

I don’t know if it’s that I’m still feeling residual effects of irritation at the PxP announcers (who were godawful and got so many facts wrong about the Tigers it was absurd), or the Tigers’ lack of urgency until there was barely any time left, or that I’ve been sick all week.... but I am annoyed beyond belief at this game.

Hayley Frank, who I LOVE, mind you, just didn’t have the three-ball last night, but sure, let’s just keep having her heave them at the basket and hope like hell they go in. That seems like an excellent strategy. She made two. OF TEN and only took 8 additional 2-point shots (she only made two of those, as well). Lauren Hansen continued to struggle, and the Tigers desperately need her back. She was 1-8 from three on the night, and only 2-11 overall and took some really non-Lo-like shots. In several instances, I yelled at my TV, “Why are you doing that?!?” And a game after what was widely considered the game of Jayla Kelly’s career, she was nonexistent offensively, only taking one shot and two free throws, and making none of them in her 17 minutes. And let’s not forget the free throws. The Tigers took 14 free throws. They made five. No, that’s not a typo.

FIVE FREE THROWS.

Out of 14. That is frankly, unacceptable.

Because I truly love this team and watch/listen to every single game, please know that it hurts me to say these things. To be this harsh. It’s because I care so much about them that I feel that I can say these things, though.

One last thing before we get to the stats.

Adeen is moving dorms currently so here’s some takeaways I told him I’d share.

Adeen’s Takeaways

We need to find a more sustainable way to create offense that doesn’t rely on three-point shooting. These off-nights from three will kill our season. Our full court press is a weapon that needs to be utilized more throughout this season. It is not time to panic yet, but losses like this cannot be routine or else this team can kiss their tournament hopes goodbye. Jayla Kelly is an extremely valuable asset if she can stay out of foul trouble. A healthy Mama Dembele is integral to this team’s success, and when she isn’t 100% the holes she leaves on this team are immense.

Nothing more to add. I agree with all of this wholeheartedly.

STATISTICS (you may want to hide your eyes)

Starters:

Hayley Frank: 38 min | 13pts on 4-18 FG (2-10 from 3PT), 3-4 FT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 4 TO | 3PF

Lauren Hansen: 21 min | 5pts on 2-11 FG (1-8 from 3PT) | 1 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO

Haley Troup: 35 min | 11pts on 4-8 FG (3-6 from 3PT) | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 PF

Kate Gilbert: 23 min | 6pts on 2-4 FG, 2-5 FT | 4 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | 2 PF

Jayla Kelly: 17 min | 0pts on 0-1 FG, 0-2 FT | 5 REB | 3 AST | 2 TO | 1 PF

Bench:

Ashton Judd: 16 min | 4pts on 2-5 FG (0-1 from 3PT) | 6 REB (4 def) | 2 TO | 2 PF

Averi Kroenke: 14 min | 0pts on 0-1 FG, 0-2 FT | 2 REB | 1 BLK | 2 TO | 1 PF

Mama Dembele: 14 min | 0pts on 0-2 FG | 3 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL

Sara-Rose Smith: 21 min | 12pts on 6-11 FG (0-1 from 3PT), 0-1 FT | 5 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL

Sarah Linthacum: 1 min

Overall: 20-61 (32.8%), 6-26 3PT (23.1%), 5-14 FT (35.7%), 37 REB (26 Def), 17 AST, 6 STL, 2 BLK, 14 TO, 14 PF

ON TO THE LINKS!!! Let’s get a win in those throwback jerseys!

I am so thankful to all of the former @MizzouHoops players & coaches for the rich history, pride, & standard of excellence they set for our program. We will honor these program legends on Saturday as we reintroduce these tradition-rich jerseys vs. Iowa State! #ThankfulThursday https://t.co/SUwiP0EJG8 — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) January 26, 2023

Hoops

OOOOOH!!! I wonder who we’ll see suiting up for the Tigers. Remember when Kash competed in the 3x3 tourney? That was cool.

SOURCES: #Mizzou will field a TBT team for @thetournament for the first time this year.

This is the summer "$1 million winner take all" tourney w/ teams made up of former college players returning to their alma maters.

Official annoucement is expected Monday. — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) January 27, 2023

Watch Benny Buckets’ new vlog on YouTube:

the mizzou vs arkansas vlog part 2 is out now! huge win on tuesday vs ole miss and we gotta keep it going! we appreciate all the support y’all have given us and its only right if we give our all back to y’all! enjoy MIZ https://t.co/4htf3zqCUW — benny  (@souljabenny) January 27, 2023

Football

Thanks again for joining the show, @jarodchamilton!



Great conversation here on Mizzou's QB competition heading into the offseason and the state of Eli Drinkwitz's program heading into Year 4 in Columbia https://t.co/LOUnUgoJ3K — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) January 25, 2023

Yikes.

NEW: Statement from Steve Wilks' attorneys on Carolina Panthers’ decision to hire Frank Reich instead of retaining Wilks, who nearly led the team to the playoffs as the interim coach: pic.twitter.com/XcKIFkRFKD — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) January 26, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

SWIM & DIVE : Mizzou Swim & Dive wraps up their home schedule today when they face SIU in a dual at 9:30am. This is their last swim meet before the start of the SEC Championships, which kicks off on February 14. Diving has one more meet to go, as they head to the Air Force Open on February 2. (Per MUTigers.com)

: Mizzou Swim & Dive wraps up their home schedule today when they face SIU in a dual at 9:30am. This is their last swim meet before the start of the SEC Championships, which kicks off on February 14. Diving has one more meet to go, as they head to the Air Force Open on February 2. (Per MUTigers.com) TRACK & FIELD : Track & Field will split its squads this weekend to participate in both the Texas Tech Open in Lubbock and the Indiana University Relays in Bloomington this weekend. (More info at MUTigers.com)

: Track & Field will split its squads this weekend to participate in both the Texas Tech Open in Lubbock and the Indiana University Relays in Bloomington this weekend. (More info at MUTigers.com) SOFTBALL: The #disrespect is high, friends. The Tigers were picked to finish EIGHTH in the SEC by their fellow coaches. Per MUTigers.com, the preseason no. 23 Tigers were picked behind Florida (5 first place votes, 134pts), Tennessee (3 first place votes, 126pts), defending SEC champ Arkansas (5 first place votes, 122pts), Alabama (118pts), LSU (87pts), Georgia (85pts) and Kentucky (84pts) all were listed ahead of our fair Tigers.

Learn more about the faces behind Mizzou’s preferred NIL collective from this tweet. And hear from the CEO on the PowerMizzou podcast.

Meet the team supporting your team! ⁠

⁠

The #ETTF staff is dedicated to building a better future for Mizzou student-athletes. Get to know the guys who are making it happen for our Tigers. ➡️⁠

⁠#EveryTrueTiger pic.twitter.com/N2VRuDAFBr — Every True Tiger (@EveryTrueTiger) January 26, 2023

NBA/G-League Corner

1/25 vs PORT (L 134-124): 30 min | 18pts on 7-18 FG (3-7 3PT) | 1 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 4 TO | 2 PF | -19 1/23 vs CLT (W 120-102): 29 min | 18pts on 8-16 FG (2-7 3PT) | 2 AST | 3 TO | 2 PF | +4 1/20 vs NETS (L 117-106): 33 min | 33pts on 11-22 FG (2-7 3PT), 5-5 FT | 4 REB | 5 AST | 1 STL | 4 TO | 4 PF | -20 UP NEXT: 1/28 vs. Mavs @8pm

No recent games. Remains out for personal reasons, likely to deal with Coban’s legal troubles UP NEXT: 1/28 vs. 76ers @2pm on ABC | 1/31 vs. NO @9pm

Dru Smith & Long Island Nets (11-3):

1/25 vs Wolves: DNP, right knee injury 1/21 vs Blue Coats (W 116-101): 36 min | 20pts on 8-14 FG (4-8 3PT) | 10 REB (9 def) | 5 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | 4 PF | +19 UP NEXT: 1/29 vs. Capital City @2pm | 1/30 vs. Herd @6pm |

Jontay Porter & Wisconsin Herd (4-7):

1/25 vs CRUISE (L 120-102): 12 min | 2pts on 1-5 FG (0-1 3PT) | 1 REB | 2 TO | 2 PF | -10 1/23 vs CRUISE: not with team 1/21 vs 905: DNP, injury/illness UP NEXT: 1/27 vs. GBO @7pm | 1/28 vs. GBO @7pm | 1/30 vs. LIN @6pm | 2/1 vs. Nets @6pm on ESPN+

Former Tiger Hodgepodge Season Averages (as of 1/26)

**NOTE: Arrows indicate better (or worse) performance over last week’s shared data. I didn’t list the best recent game if there wasn’t a good/better one. (In the case of PF & TO, a ⇧ indicates they’re doing better/ ⇩ is worse)

Major Players (20min+ a game)

Javon Pickett (SLU): In 19 games, Pickett is averaging 23.2mpg ( ⇩ ) and 10.9ppg ( ⇧ ). He’s got a 49.3% ( ⇩ ), 33.3PT% ( ⇩ ), and 82.8% FT% ( = ), to go with 5.2rpg ( ⇩ ), 1.6apg ( ⇩ ), and 0.5 steals ( = ).

In 19 games, Pickett is averaging 23.2mpg ( ) and 10.9ppg ( ). He’s got a 49.3% ( ), 33.3PT% ( ), and 82.8% FT% ( ), to go with 5.2rpg ( ), 1.6apg ( ), and 0.5 steals ( ). Sean Durugordon (Austin Peay): In 21 games, Sean is averaging 28.6mpg (⇧) and 13ppg (⇩). He’s got a 40.9 FG% (⇩) and 31.8PT% (⇧) and 80 FT% (⇧), to go with 5.9rpg (⇩), 1apg (⇩), 0.3 blocks (=), and 0.6 steals (=).

Best recent game (1/21 vs EKU): 37 min | 17 pts | 40% FG | 42.9% 3PT | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK

Boogie Coleman (Ball State): In 20 games, Boogie is averaging 33.5mpg (⇩) and 14.6ppg (⇧). He’s got a 38.3 FG% (⇩), 37.9 3PT% (⇩), and 80.3 FT% (⇩). He’s averaging 4.9rpg (=), 0.5 blocks (=), 3.4apg (⇩).

Best recent game (1/24 vs BUFF): 35 min | 27 pts | 47.5 FG% | 70 3PT% | 4 REB \ 2 AST

DaJuan Gordon (NM State): In 19 games, DaJuan is averaging 26.8mpg (⇩) and 8.7ppg (⇩), to go with 5.3rpg (⇩), 1.4 steals (=) and 0.9 apg (⇩). He’s shooting 36 FG% (⇩) and 27.7 3PT% (⇩).

Best recent game (1/19 vs SUU): 25 min | 6 pts | 50% FG | 2 REB

Xavier Pinson (NM State): In 20 games, X is averaging 31.1mpg (=) and 13.1ppg (⇧), to go with 4.5 APG (⇩), 3.1rpg (=), 0.2 blocks (=) and 1.4 steals (⇧). He’s shooting 39 FG% (⇧) and 34.5 PT% (⇧) while also shooting 87.5% FT (⇧).

Best recent game (1/21 vs UTU): 35 min | 15 pts | 5 REB | 4 AST | 3 STL (X scored double-digits in 4/5 games)

Amari Davis (Wright State): In 21 games, Amari is averaging 24.6mpg ( ⇩ ) and 10.8ppg ( ⇩ ), to go with 3.7rpg ( = ), 1.2apg ( ⇩ ), and 0.9 steals ( ⇩ ). He’s shooting 44.8 FG% ( ⇩ ) and 80.4 FT% ( = ).

In 21 games, Amari is averaging 24.6mpg ( ) and 10.8ppg ( ), to go with 3.7rpg ( ), 1.2apg ( ), and 0.9 steals ( ). He’s shooting 44.8 FG% ( ) and 80.4 FT% ( ). Torrence Watson (Elon): In 16 games, Torrence is averaging 23.9mpg (⇩) and 9.3ppg (=), to go with 4.6rpg (⇩), and 1.3apg (=). He’s shooting 31.3 FG% (⇩) and 25.9% 3PT (⇩) and 81.1 FT%.

Best recent game (1/21 vs TOW): 20 min | 9 pts | 3 REB

Parker Braun (Santa Clara): In 22 games, PB has averaged 31.5mpg (⇩) and 8.4ppg (⇩) to go with 6.7rpg (⇩) 1.1 blocks (⇩), 0.5 steals (⇧) and 2.0apg (⇩). He’s got a 56.8FG% (⇧) and 27.9 3PT% (⇩).

Best recent game (1/19 vs BYU): 30 min | 7 pts | 60 FG% | 5 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK

LaDazhia Williams (LSU): In 18 games, LDW is averaging 24.2mpg (⇧) and 8.9ppg (⇧), to go with 5.3rpg (=), 0.8 apg (⇧), 1.3 steals (⇧) and 1 blocks (⇧). She’s also got a 54.9 FG% (⇩) but only a 45.5 FT% (⇧).

Best recent game (1/23 vs BAMA): 33 min | 17 pts | 53% FG | 10 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK

Izzy Higginbottom (Ark St): In 16 games, Izzy is averaging 30.8mpg (⇩) and 13.6 ppg (⇩), to go with 3.4apg (⇩), 2.6rpg (⇩), 1.8 steals (⇩) and 0.1 blocks (=). She’s shooting 37.4FG% (⇩) and 25 3PT% (⇧) to go with 84.8 FT% (⇧).

Best recent game (1/21 vs UL): 27 min | 12 pts | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL

Role Players (15 min or less a game):

Aijha Blackwell (Baylor): Coming off injury, AB hadn’t played in a month so she’s a role player ATM. In 8 games, AB is averaging 11.9mpg ( ⇩ ) and 7.5ppg ( ⇩ ), to go with 4.4rpg ( ⇩ ), 0.3 steals ( ⇩ ) and 0.1 blocks (=). She’s shooting 48.9 FG% ( = ) and 25 3PT% ( = ).

Coming off injury, AB hadn’t played in a month so she’s a role player ATM. In 8 games, AB is averaging 11.9mpg ( ) and 7.5ppg ( ), to go with 4.4rpg ( ), 0.3 steals ( ) and 0.1 blocks (=). She’s shooting 48.9 FG% ( ) and 25 3PT% ( ). Anton Brookshire (Iona): In 18 games, Anton is averaging 8.3mpg ( ⇩ ) and 2.9ppg ( ⇩ ), to go with 1.1rpg ( = ), and 0.4apg ( = ). He’s shooting 32.1 FG% ( ⇧ ) to go with a 26.8% 3PT ( ⇧ ).

In 18 games, Anton is averaging 8.3mpg ( ) and 2.9ppg ( ), to go with 1.1rpg ( ), and 0.4apg ( ). He’s shooting 32.1 FG% ( ) to go with a 26.8% 3PT ( ). Jordan Wilmore (NW State): In 18 games, Big Jordan is averaging 10.9mpg (⇩) and 0.9ppg (=), to go with 2.2rpg (⇩), 0.6 blocks (=) and 0.3 steals (⇩). He’s got a 33.3 FG% (=).

Best recent game (1/21 vs UNO): 13 min | 2 pts | 100% FG | 3 REB

Ed Chang (Idaho State): In 11 games, Ed is averaging 8.2 mpg (⇧) and 2.3 ppg (⇧) to go with 0.2 blocks (⇧) and 0.4 steals (⇧). He’s shooting 30 FG% (⇩) and 26.3 3PT% (⇩).

Non-factors (rarely playing):

Kiya Dorroh (Col State): Averaging less than 5mpg and 2.1ppg as of 1/5 (last game played)

Averaging less than 5mpg and 2.1ppg as of 1/5 (last game played) Yaya Keita (Oklahoma): Hasn’t played since 12/6 and only appeared in 2 games

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

