We’re excited Mizzou is ranked, in case you couldn’t tell

Ringing in the New Year with a new number in front of our name!



The Tigers enter the @AP_Top25 for the first time this season, checking in at No. 2⃣0⃣!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/LU6XZeTZ1n — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 2, 2023

And while it doesn’t carry as much weight, Jeff Gordon at the Post-Dispatch still has Missouri as the St. Louis area’s best college team.

Except for the Kansas game, which was a disaster from start to finish, Missouri has been able to find somebody to get hot and stop an opposing run this season.

On the individual front, Kobe Brown is once again feeling the love after a dominant 30-point effort against the Wildcats to open SEC play.

Kobe was also ESPN’s college player of the week after his second consecutive 30-point performance.

In the two [wins over Illinois and Kentucky], he averaged 31.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.0 steals, 61.9 FG%, 58.3 3PT%, 87.5 FT%. Brown stuck it out in Columbia through the coaching change from Cuonzo Martin to Dennis Gates, and he’s playing the best basketball of his career.

