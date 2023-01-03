We’re excited Mizzou is ranked, in case you couldn’t tell

Hey, you there...
Did you happen to hear that Mizzou Hoops is ranked?
Ringing in the New Year with a new number in front of our name!— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 2, 2023
The Tigers enter the @AP_Top25 for the first time this season, checking in at No. 2⃣0⃣!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/LU6XZeTZ1n
Yeah, we think it’s pretty cool too.
Hey.
Did you also happen to notice they were ranked in two polls?
Earning our second ranking of the day as we come in at No. 2⃣1⃣ in the USA Today Coaches Poll!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/4aPZAGPxgO— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 2, 2023
Again, we know. It’s pretty neat.
(Forgive us for seeming overly giddy.)
And while it doesn’t carry as much weight, Jeff Gordon at the Post-Dispatch still has Missouri as the St. Louis area’s best college team.
Except for the Kansas game, which was a disaster from start to finish, Missouri has been able to find somebody to get hot and stop an opposing run this season.
On the individual front, Kobe Brown is once again feeling the love after a dominant 30-point effort against the Wildcats to open SEC play.
From today’s @TheFieldOf68 Daily:— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 2, 2023
Team of the week: @XavierMBB
Player of the week: @TheKobe24Brown @MizzouHoops pic.twitter.com/qniBjecERj
Kobe was also ESPN’s college player of the week after his second consecutive 30-point performance.
In the two [wins over Illinois and Kentucky], he averaged 31.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.0 steals, 61.9 FG%, 58.3 3PT%, 87.5 FT%. Brown stuck it out in Columbia through the coaching change from Cuonzo Martin to Dennis Gates, and he’s playing the best basketball of his career.
Finally, do you want to capitalize on all this good news? Then head on over to Mizzou Athletics and get some discounted tickets to celebrate!
- Yo, DG, what’s on the schedule this week?
Come out and support the Black & Gold this week as @MizzouSwimDive hosts Louisville on Friday @ 12 PM & Tennessee on Saturday @ 10 AM. @MizzouWBB will take on Arkansas on Sunday @ 2 PM. @MizzouWrestling will welcome Northern Iowa @ 4:30 PM on Sunday.— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) January 3, 2023
Hey, thanks man. You can catch Coach Gates on Jon Rothstein’s podcast, which is available now.
- We really do need to start giving more shine to this Mizzou Women’s team. They just keep winning, y’all.
1.1.23 | Through the lens— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) January 2, 2023
@MizzouPix
And they’re doing it with all the posi vibes you could want.
So freakin proud of these two. All of the hard work is coming to light and it’s so cool to witness! Instant impacts to our program! Love y’all @akswish1 @ashton_judd ♥️ https://t.co/NEvQnXCe47— Haley Troup (@haleytroup13) January 2, 2023
Got the family back together pic.twitter.com/VRWAiG2DWn— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) January 2, 2023
- KRCG ran a pretty neat story about Mizzou Hoops’ use of sports psychology in their shows yesterday. Check it out!
WATCH: After two double-digit wins over ranked opponents, the culture that first-year head coach Dennis Gates wants to build is happening right in front of us. Check out my story on how @MizzouHoops is using sports psychology to help win games this season. @KRCG13 pic.twitter.com/cHCqypQKcz— Bryan Hudnell | KRCG 13 (@BryanHudnell) January 2, 2023
- Dave Matter wrote about the return of Darius Robinson and how it could help anchor a Mizzou Football defense that’s looking to top a pretty stellar 2022.
- Ben Hochman writes about TCU’s presence in the National Championship Game as a beacon of hope for programs like Mizzou, evidence that anyone can make a quick jump with the right transfer pick-ups and coaching hires.
- #TigerStyle finished third overall at the Southern Scuffle, while Zach Elam claimed the 285-pound title for himself.
