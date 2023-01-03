Missouri defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat to enter transfer portal despite announcement to return in 2023

Max Olson of the Athletic and On3 Sports announced Sunday evening that Missouri defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat would enter the transfer portal despite Jeffcoat’s announcement to return next season in a Twitter post on Jan. 3, which has since been deleted.

Jeffcoat took the SEC by storm in 2020, recording six tackles for loss and six sacks in eight games on his way to an AP All-SEC First Team season.

He returned in 2021, figuring to enter the NFL after the season, but his numbers took a slight dip (10 TFLs, 3.5 sacks). Then, when he decided to return in 2022, Jeffcoat was lost amidst a loaded front seven and only managed 2.5 TFLs and one sack.

Now, it appears that the Columbia, South Carolina native may look elsewhere while attempting to make one last claim to the NFL in his final season. With his 6’4” frame and array of pass-rushing moves, it would seem that Jeffcoat just needs more playing time to show his potential.

Jeffcoat has yet to announce an official update from his account, but the removal of his initial post confirming his return is an indicator he may look elsewhere. The loss will open another hole on the defensive front and will suddenly leave the position slightly vulnerable.

Darius Robinson announced he would be returning to Columbia prior to Jeffcoat’s decision, so the Tigers will have a building block to add upon through the transfer portal.

Potential destinations for graduate transfer Jeffcoat are limited at this time, but a return back home to South Carolina could be in the works. A return to Mizzou is not ruled out by deciding to enter the transfer portal too, but it is unlikely.