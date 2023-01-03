Missouri defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat announces he will return in 2023

Missouri defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat announced that he would be returning to Mizzou next season on Twitter earlier today.

Jeffcoat took the SEC by storm in 2020, recording six tackles for loss and six sacks in eight games on his way to an AP All-SEC First Team season.

He returned in 2021, figuring to enter the NFL after the season, but his numbers took a slight dip (10 TFLs, 3.5 sacks). Then, when he decided to return in 2022, Jeffcoat was lost amidst a loaded front seven and only managed 2.5 TFLs and one sack.

Now, it appears that the Columbia, South Carolina native aims to make one last claim to the NFL in his final season at Mizzou. With his 6’4” frame and array of pass-rushing moves, it would seem that Jeffcoat just needs more playing time to show his potential.

Jeffcoat announces this just two days after Darius Robinson announced he too would be returning to Columbia. The front seven appears to be returning more members than previously thought.