Nick Bolton is headed to the Super Bowl!

Nick Bolton’s going to Arizona!

Nick Bolton, AFC Champion. The words sound good, don’t they?

Bolton’s Chiefs are headed to their third Super Bowl in four years after a late field goal by Harrison Butker. And even though it wasn’t the greatest game for Bolton...

... he undoubtedly deserves some kudos for helping the Chiefs get there.

It’s not every day that a Mizzou Tiger makes it to the Super Bowl. As Dave Matter puts it on Twitter, Bolton could join a rare fraternity by joining and winning this year’s championship.

Bolton can become No. 6 to start & win the SB, joining Andy Russell, Eric Wright, Mike Jones, Otis Smith & Kendall Blanton — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 30, 2023

Someone tell him to prepare for Jalen Hurts. He’s a better runner than Burrow.

