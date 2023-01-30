 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nick Bolton is headed to the Super Bowl!

Mizzou Links for Jan. 30, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Nick Bolton’s going to Arizona!

Nick Bolton, AFC Champion. The words sound good, don’t they?

Bolton’s Chiefs are headed to their third Super Bowl in four years after a late field goal by Harrison Butker. And even though it wasn’t the greatest game for Bolton...

... he undoubtedly deserves some kudos for helping the Chiefs get there.

It’s not every day that a Mizzou Tiger makes it to the Super Bowl. As Dave Matter puts it on Twitter, Bolton could join a rare fraternity by joining and winning this year’s championship.

Someone tell him to prepare for Jalen Hurts. He’s a better runner than Burrow.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • OUR BOY PARKER MADE IT TO THE BIG TIME!

Katlyn Gilbert had four turnovers, but starters Lauren Hansen, Jayla Kelly, Haley Troup and Mama Dembele combined for 10 of those 22.

This is where Missouri can make its immediate changes.

Freshmen Averi Kroenke and Ashton Judd have shown they can keep up with SEC speed. Kroenke has arguably been Missouri’s best defender, too. They deserve to have a shot at being the players leading the Tigers coming out of the gate.

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...