Mizzou just misses Top 25, but gets on the right side of the bubble

Mizzou Links for Jan. 31, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
No Top 25 return... yet...

We all need something to strive for.

After recently falling out of the Associated Press Top 25, Mizzou Men’s Hoop’s two wins this past week — a conference road game and a home date against one of basketball’s best teams — seemed likely to put them in, or within sniffing distance of, the AP 25 once more. It turns out this time that the latter was true. The Tigers were the first team outside the Top 25 released on Monday, trailing behind Auburn and the struggling UConn Huskies.

So how do they respond? By beating LSU, of course!

  • Don’t want to put Mizzou in the Top 25, AP? Fine. At least Parker Hamann (???) has some Mizzou love in one of his CBB Top 25 lists.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Ah shoot, I need to update my calendar with the weekly Mizzou regimen. Who should I talk to?

My guy DG always has my back.

  • Third downs just won’t be the same anymore. After exhausting his eligibility, Barrett Banister, Mizzou’s charismatic possession receiver of the past few seasons, said his goodbyes through a 2-minute video on Twitter yesterday.

Happy trails, Mr. Banister. We’ll miss you during passing downs.

  • ICYMI: Mizzou Alumni will be participating in the The Basketball Tournament this summer, an open application knockout tournament with a jackpot of $1 million. Phil Pressey spoke to TBT about the team he’ll be leading (Team ShowMe) and who will be participating.
  • Have you been paying attention to Mizzou Gymnastics this winter? If not, better start now because you’re missing out on routines like this. Karen is previewing each matchup and live-tweeting (or live-threading) her way through each competition.
