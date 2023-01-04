Previewing a Top-20 Matchup: No. 20 Mizzou Hoops travels to No. 13 Arkansas

Mizzou-Arkansas: What’s At Stake

Rivalry games do not get much better than this.

Missouri (12-1, 1-0 SEC), for the first time since February 2021, was unveiled as a Top-25 team to begin the new year, slotting in at No. 20 (21 in coaches poll). The ascension under first-year head coach Dennis Gates has come unexpectedly, and the Tigers have back-to-back statement victories over ranked opponents to show for it.

Gates and Co. will now have an opportunity to guide Mizzou to its first ever 2-0 start in Southeastern Conference play. A key behind that journey will be senior forward Kobe Brown, who became just the third Division I player in the last 25 years to score at least 30 points in back-to-back wins against ranked teams, and is just one-point shy of 1,000 career points.

Arkansas (11-2, 0-1 SEC), on the other hand, is becoming accustomed to success, making it to the Elite Eight each of the past two seasons. Under fourth-year head coach Eric Musselman, the Hogs have also grown into a recruiting powerhouse, notching the nation’s No. 2 class last season.

As a part of its roster construction, Arkansas scooped sophomore forward Trevon Brazile from Mizzou following the departure of former Tigers’ head coach Cuonzo Martin. The highly-anticipated revenge game will be rescheduled, however, after Brazile tore his ACL in the first half of a game against UNC-Greensboro.

A victory for either side will immediately catapult them up further in the SEC standings as well as the Top-25 rankings, boosting their résumés for March. For a Mizzou program that has never defeated three consecutive ranked opponents, it will once again cement the notion that it’s a new era of Tiger hoops.

Arkansas, coming off of an unexpected SEC opening loss to the LSU Tigers, will look to improve upon its 32-26 all-time record against Mizzou, including four consecutive victories. The last time these two teams met while ranked, No. 4 Mizzou defeated No. 7 Arkansas, 89-88, on Dec. 13, 1989.

A rare, ranked battle between a pair of the country’s most electric teams will reignite a rivalry that dates back over 70 years.

Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 4

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Time: 7:30 PM CST

TV: SECN

KenPom Win Probability: 23%

The Starters

Missouri:

PG: Nick Honor (GR; 10 PPG)

SG: Tre Gomillion (GR; 5.7 PPG)

SF: D’Moi Hodge (GR; 16.5 PPG)

PF: Ronnie DeGray III (JR; 2.5 PPG)

C: Kobe Brown (SR; 15.6 PPG)

Key Bench Players: Forward Noah Carter (SR; 10.6 PPG) and Guard DeAndre Gholston (GR; 10.5 PPG)

Arkansas:

PG: Devo Davis (JR; 8.2 PPG)

SG: Anthony Black (FR; 12.2 PPG)

SF: Ricky Council IV (JR; 17.9 PPG)

PF: Jordan Walsh (FR; 8 PPG)

C: Makhi Mitchell (SR; 7.5 PPG)

Key Bench Players: Trevon Brazile (SO.) and Nick Smith Jr. (FR.) are both out indefinitely with injuries, leaving Jalen Graham (SR; 5.4 PPG) as the only bench player with 5+ points.

*These are projected starters for each team, based on previous games and media updates

Get To Know Arkansas

Defense is the name of the game for the Hogs.

Arkansas showcases the nation’s fifth-best adjusted defensive efficiency per Ken Pomeroy, holding opponents to a 28.4% mark from beyond the arc, a 47.2% tally from two-point range while also grabbing 12.5 steals per game.

Similarly to this year’s Tigers, the Hogs capitalize on opponents’ mistakes and turnovers to drive their offensive success.

In five of its 13 games, Arkansas has forced at least 20 turnovers, guiding the Hogs to the nation’s No. 10 turnover margin (+5.5) and No. 13 mark in turnovers forced per game (18.08/gm). Those tallies have allowed Arkansas to out-score opponents via the fast break game, giving the Hogs a top-50 adjusted tempo.

Arkansas’ ability to break out in transition makes up for its inability to shoot effectively on three-point opportunities. The Hogs shoot just 30% from beyond the arc, which ranks 320th in the nation, and average an uninspiring 4.8 three-pointers per game.

As a result, two-pointers account for over 60% of Arkansas’ total points. Without those high-efficiency makes, the Hogs are limited offensively with a middle-of-the-pack free throw percentage and an above-average reliance on fast break opportunities.

As for the Arkansas roster, the Hogs will showcase their starters throughout a majority of the game.

Ricky Council IV will lead this charge, as a 17.9-point per game scorer. The junior guard averages the most minutes played in SEC play, ranks No. 3 in the conference in scoring and has grabbed 23 steals.

Giving Arkansas its second double-digit scorer is Anthony Black, a freshman who leads the team in assists, steals and three-pointers while adding an all-around impact on the court. Black shoots 50% from the field, including a 36% mark from beyond the arc despite averaging slightly less than three three-point attempts per game.

Devo Davis, Jordan Walsh and Makhi Mitchell round out the starting lineup, combining for 23.7 points per game while helping to anchor the rebounding game. Walsh, in particular, has taken a step forward recently, averaging 11.8 points and shooting 59.4% over his last four games.

As mentioned earlier, the Hogs will be without two major contributors on offense, Brazile and freshman Nick Smith, Jr., who are both sidelined with injuries. Smith is ruled out indefinitely with a right knee injury after averaging 12.8 points per game, and Brazile is sidelined after averaging 11.8 points and six rebounds per contest.

3 Keys To The Game

1. Slow down Ricky Council IV

Ricky Council IV is the workhorse of the Hogs, and he will prove to be quite a handful for Mizzou.

Council, a transfer from Wichita State, shoots 48% from the field and he’s had four games in which he’s scored more than 20 points, including in the loss to Creighton. Against LSU, Council only scored 13 points, and he will be looking for a bounce-back performance tonight.

Tigers fans will become acquainted with Council all evening, as the guard has played all 40 minutes in regulation three times and all 20 minutes of a half 12 times. His presence will be even more crucial without Smith and Brazile, making him a consistent challenge to Mizzou’s guard tandem.

Tre Gomillion, Nick Honor, Sean East II and DeAndre Gholston will be the main names to watch, as they will each take turns facing off against Council as well as his formidable duo partner, Anthony Black.

2. Win the points off turnover battle

This game will likely go one of two ways.

Either each team will pick each other apart, utilizing their stingy defensive schemes...or this will become a slower-paced game with each team searching for open looks.

Regardless of style of play, however, points off turnovers will become extremely valuable in determining the victory. If the former of the two options comes to fruition though, these opportunities will be magnified.

Arkansas has out-scored opponents in points off turnovers in 10 of its 13 games, but the loss against LSU stands as one of those. The Hogs did outscore Creighton 21-3 in points off turnovers in Arkansas’ only other loss, but the team succumbed to a poor two-point shooting display.

3. Force Arkansas to shoot its way to victory

The blueprint for a potential upset is there, as evidenced with LSU one week ago.

Arkansas shot just 4-25 from beyond the arc while failing to knock down catch-and-shoot opportunities and open looks. That performance, coupled with the Hogs’ lack of efficiency from distance, showcases that Arkansas is not unbeatable.

A key to making this a reality, however, will be to establish an early lead and force the Hogs into playing catch-up on the scoreboard. In these recent victories, the Tigers jumped ahead early, using their own three-point barrage, which will be needed again.

Game Prediction

My Prediction: Arkansas 80 | Missouri 83

KenPom Prediction: Arkansas 84 | Missouri 76

I have two predictions for everyone.

For starters, Kobe Brown will reach the 1,000-point mark.

Secondly, Mizzou will make history with its third consecutive victory over a ranked opponent.

In order for the latter half of that statement to become a reality, Brown will once again need to continue his recent stretch of dominant play. Arkansas does not have as much star power in the post as it does in the backcourt, so exposing that weakness will be important.

D’Moi Hodge and Honor will also play a large role, expanding the court with their three-point prowess. Their hot shooting will be needed in order to combat a high-scoring effort from Black and Council.

In the end, the Tigers will once again provide a season-defining victory, capitalizing on the Hogs’ missing pieces while continuing to reshape the new era of Mizzou Hoops.