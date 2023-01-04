Bracket Watch Updates for Mizzou Hoops, Men Jet off to Hog Roast

Isn’t this fun?

To root for not one, but TWO teams that are currently on bracket watch in this way-too-early conference season? Blah, blah, blah, it’s early. This too fun to not follow, so let’s enjoy it and take a looksie.

A week after the women’s team found themselves on the 11-seed line as a “last 4 in”/play-in game, they have now been rewarded as one of the “last 4 byes” and a 10-seed in Charlie Creme’s new bracketology.

Missouri women's basketball is appearing as a No. 10 seed in Charlie Creme's (ESPN) latest bracketology. The Tigers land as one of his "last four byes" in the bracket. — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) January 3, 2023

Here’s who else is on that side of the bracket right now:

I will keep you updated throughout the season on the Tigers’ bracket movements, as it appears it will come out on my Links nights!

Speaking of voting and all that kinda stuff, at media day, Head Coach Robin Pingeton was asked about her team not receiving one single voting point in the new AP poll. Watch below, from ABC17’s Nathalie Jones.

Watch: Really good note here from #Mizzou WBB head coach Robin Pingeton on not receiving any votes in the AP Poll, despite being 13-2 and 2-0 in SEC play ⤵️



"For this team, this year...we just really got our blinders on and we're about being where our feet are." pic.twitter.com/MxRym5MTaO — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) January 3, 2023

Pingeton said the win over Auburn was not MU’s prettiest game of all time, but sometimes physicality is what gets it done in the SEC. They’ll face their next test in Tuscaloosa on Thursday at 6pm, facing off against the Crimson Tide.

As for the men, Mizzou’s general level of awesomeness and success against teams in the Top 25 (formerly in the T-25?) is surely the reason for the Tigers’ NO. SIX SEED in Joe Lunardi’s new bracket (released Jan. 3). They are up from a 9-seed after the Illinois win.

#Mizzou has moved up to a No. 6 seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology update: https://t.co/VSFMFcqM5s — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) January 3, 2023

And here’s a snapshot of their section of the bracket.

According to Lunardi’s rationale, he originally had Missouri as the overall no. 20 seed, but ultimately moved them to the 6-seed line. Pretty, pretty, cool. Too high? Maybe. But love to see it just the same.

Again, I will plan on updating everyone on this from now until tourney time since it’s coming out on Tuesdays!

This is certainly interesting regarding Mizzou’s matchup in Fayetteville tonight. Per Haslam’s analytics:

That contest tomorrow night will be Missouri's first true road game since November 29th, when the Tigers won at Wichita State by four in overtime. Our projection currently has the home Razorbacks favored by about 3-1/2 points. — Erik Haslam (@haslametrics) January 3, 2023

And while we’re looking at stats, might as well take a long loving look at this, too. We can always count on Rock M’s @datamizzou for the good stuff! This is honestly incredible.

There are 10 Tigers who have appeared in >1/2 the team's games.



Every single one of them currently has an eFG% of 50% or higher. Four of them are 60% or higher.



I have not cross-referenced, but I have to imagine that's incredibly rare. — Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) January 3, 2023

On to the Links. MIZ! Time for a Hog Roast!

Check out the pregame primer at MUTigers.com.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Hoops

Want CBB’s November / December to have more juice? Want to see high majors take more risks when it comes to non-conference scheduling?

• Expand the Tournament.

• Add 2 more non-conference slots.

• Allow for multiple MTE’s in the same season. — Mario Mercurio (@MarioMercurio) January 3, 2023

Make sure you give a listen to the new Mizzou, That’s Who podcast, as Tucker, Gabe & Maggie chat with the man of the hour, Kobe Brown. Really good listen. Maggie (w/ a valiant effort) tries to get him to say whether or not he’ll return next season.

#MizzouThatsWho



In @MizzouHoops' last two games, @TheKobe24Brown has stepped to the free throw line with an arena chanting his name.



It's a feeling he called "surreal."



https://t.co/Db41CRgHWS pic.twitter.com/YFEUenPju4 — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) January 3, 2023

Congrats to former Tiger, Boogie Coleman! Great win by Ball State!

CARDINALS WWWWWWIN!!!



Ball State extends its winning streak to six games!!! @jarron_coleman and @_Demariusjacobs both finish with 20+ points!!!#ChirpChirp x #WeFly pic.twitter.com/UnxRStF5pF — Ball State Men's Basketball (@BallStateMBB) January 4, 2023

Football

Some college coaches got in front of the microphones and bitched and moaned about how hard it is to have to re-recruit your own roster every year. But Eli Drinkwitz went out and did it. — Dan Keegan (@keegsdotcom) January 3, 2023

Great video from Luther

Bon voyage, Elijah Young. Mizzou Nation wishes you the best at your next destination!

Other Mizzou Sports

FIVE DAYS TIL GYMNASTICS!! Well, technically as of today, it’s four. On Sunday, the preseason no. 9 nationally ranked Tigers hit the mat in Champaign at 2pm on B1G+ to take on the Illini.

Missouri’s home opener is about one week later (Friday, Jan. 13 @6pm), against the Georgia Bulldogs. Season tickets are only going to set you back about $35 and it’s well worth the investment (I tell myself) to see a team that returned literally everyone, AND brought in a kick-ass recruiting class.

Ummmm…. WOW. Also, softball starts next month and my writing schedule is going to become a lot heavier.

Just a reminder from DG on the week’s events:

@MizzouHoops is on the road @ Arkansas on Wednesday @ 7:30 PM & back at @Mizzou Arena on Saturday @ 11 AM. CoMo Let’s make Saturday our 3rd consecutive home sellout!!! #MIZ #MizzouMonday — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) January 3, 2023

Mizzou in the Pros

From CBS Sports’ Rotowire, regarding DRUUUUUUUUUUUUUU Smith:

On January 2, Smith recorded 24 points (10-20 FG, 1-7 3PT, 3-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and five steals in 40 minutes of Sunday’s 123-110 win over Ontario. Smith put together a strong two-way performance, logging 24 points on 50 percent shooting while leading the Skyforce in steals with five. Through three regular season games, Smith has averaged 23.3 points,7.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 steals across 39.6 minutes per game. On January 1, Smith recorded 28 points (10-18 FG, 5-11 3PT, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, four steals and a block in 40 minutes of Saturday’s 99-95 loss to Ontario. Smith put together an incredible two-way performance, posting game-high totals in both points and steals. In seven showcase appearances, Smith has averaged 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 31.0 minutes per game.

