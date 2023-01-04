Reports: Mizzou hiring Fresno State’s Kirby Moore as Offensive Coordinator

Missouri is hiring Fresno State’s Kirby Moore as its new offensive coordinator, according to several reports.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report the news on Wednesday morning, though reporters at 247 Sports and On3 have reported the same.

Source: Missouri is finalizing a deal to make Fresno State OC Kirby Moore the school's next offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. He was the OC/QB coach and play caller for Fresno State's Mountain West champion this year. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 4, 2023

Moore, a former Boise State wide receiver and brother of Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, has spent the past six seasons as Fresno State, with 2022 being his first as the Bulldog’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Moore has been referred to as a rising star in the college football coaching ranks over the past several years. He made 247’s “30 Under 30” list two years in a row due to his prowess as a recruiter and in helping Fresno State’s passing attack. From 2019:

While Moore says goodbye to two of his top three receivers from 2018’s Mountain West title team, he was also ranked as the No. 1 recruiter in the Mountain West in the 2019 recruiting cycle according to the 247Sports Recruiter Rankings.

We’ll have more reaction to this news as it unfolds. Stay tuned!