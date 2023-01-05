Not Mizzou’s Night. Bounce back on Saturday.

Not Mizzou’s night.
January 5, 2023
In case you can’t read it, it says, “Don’t overreact to a conference road loss to a Top 15 team. Don’t overreact to a conference road loss to a Top 15 team. Don’t overreact to a conference to a Top 15 team.”
This just goes for the SEC in general, though. Conference play on the road is going to brutal for almost every team (just see No. 22 Auburn losing to Georgia tonight). But after jumping out to a 25-8 lead in the first half, this one stings just a little bit.
Having said that, Mizzou should be fine, all things considered. They’re still 12-2, with their only two losses coming against elite teams.
KenPom updates, and #Mizzou...doesn't move at all. Still 34th.
Dropped a whopping one spot in adjusted offensive efficiency. Stayed level in defensive efficiency.
This second half is more of what I thought we would see tonight. Arkansas is a very, very good basketball team. Winning in Fayetteville is damn near impossible. The offensive rebounds are a killer. Kobe's foul trouble doesn't help.
We said going 2-3 in this stretch of five games would've been great. Even 1-4 would've been understandable. They went 3-2.
Get back on track Saturday and you're fine.
Just a friendly reminder that winning on the road in college basketball is hard. #Mizzou
And despite obviously not his best game, congrats to Kobe Brown on reaching 1,000 career points in his Mizzou career!
1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 5, 2023
Congrats to @TheKobe24Brown for scoring his 1,000th career point tonight #MIZ pic.twitter.com/BYzpexDEpf
We’re onto Vanderbilt. Bounce back.
Speaking of Vandy — for the third consecutive home game, Mizzou Arena will be SOLD OUT! The Mizzou Men’s Basketball program has announced that Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt in COMO has reached a sell-out — which is set for an 11:00 a.m. CST on nationally televised CBS.
!— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 4, 2023
The Tigers have sold out their third-straight game this Saturday versus Vanderbilt! Limited tickets remain for MU's next three home games, all versus ranked teams, so don't miss your chance to see these Tigers at Mizzou Arena! #MIZ
https://t.co/6WRUJRyvjj pic.twitter.com/SbfjOgTNHx
Mizzou AD Desiree-Reed Francois adds a cool new “MOMentum” hashtag.
Thank you @MizzouHoops fans! #MOmentum
On a football note: Missouri is close to hiring Fresno State’s Kirby Moore as their offensive coordinator? Nate Edwards approves!
This is an out of the box move for Drink. We'll have more analysis later but for now I'm pleasantly surprised
Plenty more coverage to come on Rock M Nation, plus Sam Snelling’s Study Hall later.
Other SEC Basketball scores on Wednesday night:
- No. 22 Auburn 64, Georgia 76
- Texas A&M 66, Florida 63
Onto the links. M-I_Z!
