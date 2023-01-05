 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Not Mizzou’s Night. Bounce back on Saturday.

Mizzou Links for Thursday, Jan 5

By Sammy Stava
Not Mizzou’s night.

In case you can’t read it, it says, “Don’t overreact to a conference road loss to a Top 15 team. Don’t overreact to a conference road loss to a Top 15 team. Don’t overreact to a conference to a Top 15 team.”

This just goes for the SEC in general, though. Conference play on the road is going to brutal for almost every team (just see No. 22 Auburn losing to Georgia tonight). But after jumping out to a 25-8 lead in the first half, this one stings just a little bit.

Having said that, Mizzou should be fine, all things considered. They’re still 12-2, with their only two losses coming against elite teams.

And despite obviously not his best game, congrats to Kobe Brown on reaching 1,000 career points in his Mizzou career!

We’re onto Vanderbilt. Bounce back.

Speaking of Vandy — for the third consecutive home game, Mizzou Arena will be SOLD OUT! The Mizzou Men’s Basketball program has announced that Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt in COMO has reached a sell-out — which is set for an 11:00 a.m. CST on nationally televised CBS.

Mizzou AD Desiree-Reed Francois adds a cool new “MOMentum” hashtag.

On a football note: Missouri is close to hiring Fresno State’s Kirby Moore as their offensive coordinator? Nate Edwards approves!

Plenty more coverage to come on Rock M Nation, plus Sam Snelling’s Study Hall later.

Other SEC Basketball scores on Wednesday night:

  • No. 22 Auburn 64, Georgia 76
  • Texas A&M 66, Florida 63

Onto the links. M-I_Z!

  • Check out Mizzou Baseball’s First Pitch Banquet on January 28th, featuring current Orioles pitcher Kyle Gibson as the keynote speaker!
  • Welcome to Mizzou, Kylie Minard! The newest addition of the Mizzou Gymnastics roster has been announced.
  • Congrats to Mizzou Volleyball on earning a 3.42 GPA this Fall Semester!

