Not Mizzou’s Night. Bounce back on Saturday.

Not Mizzou’s night.

In case you can’t read it, it says, “Don’t overreact to a conference road loss to a Top 15 team. Don’t overreact to a conference road loss to a Top 15 team. Don’t overreact to a conference to a Top 15 team.”

This just goes for the SEC in general, though. Conference play on the road is going to brutal for almost every team (just see No. 22 Auburn losing to Georgia tonight). But after jumping out to a 25-8 lead in the first half, this one stings just a little bit.

Having said that, Mizzou should be fine, all things considered. They’re still 12-2, with their only two losses coming against elite teams.

KenPom updates, and #Mizzou...doesn't move at all. Still 34th.



Dropped a whopping one spot in adjusted offensive efficiency. Stayed level in defensive efficiency. — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) January 5, 2023

This second half is more of what I thought we would see tonight. Arkansas is a very, very good basketball team. Winning in Fayetteville is damn near impossible. The offensive rebounds are a killer. Kobe's foul trouble doesn't help. — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) January 5, 2023

We said going 2-3 in this stretch of five games would've been great. Even 1-4 would've been understandable. They went 3-2.



Get back on track Saturday and you're fine. — Sam Snelling (@SamTSnelling) January 5, 2023

Just a friendly reminder that winning on the road in college basketball is hard. #Mizzou — Brendan Wiese (@bwiese16) January 5, 2023

And despite obviously not his best game, congrats to Kobe Brown on reaching 1,000 career points in his Mizzou career!

We’re onto Vanderbilt. Bounce back.

Speaking of Vandy — for the third consecutive home game, Mizzou Arena will be SOLD OUT! The Mizzou Men’s Basketball program has announced that Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt in COMO has reached a sell-out — which is set for an 11:00 a.m. CST on nationally televised CBS.

!



The Tigers have sold out their third-straight game this Saturday versus Vanderbilt! Limited tickets remain for MU's next three home games, all versus ranked teams, so don't miss your chance to see these Tigers at Mizzou Arena! #MIZ



https://t.co/6WRUJRyvjj pic.twitter.com/SbfjOgTNHx — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 4, 2023

Mizzou AD Desiree-Reed Francois adds a cool new “MOMentum” hashtag.

On a football note: Missouri is close to hiring Fresno State’s Kirby Moore as their offensive coordinator? Nate Edwards approves!

This is an out of the box move for Drink. We’ll have more analysis later but for now I’m pleasantly surprised https://t.co/bviGNHPsvx — Nate Edwards (@NateGEdwards) January 4, 2023

Plenty more coverage to come on Rock M Nation, plus Sam Snelling’s Study Hall later.

Other SEC Basketball scores on Wednesday night:

No. 22 Auburn 64, Georgia 76

Texas A&M 66, Florida 63

Onto the links. M-I_Z!

Check out Mizzou Baseball’s First Pitch Banquet on January 28th, featuring current Orioles pitcher Kyle Gibson as the keynote speaker!

Come see us!



Fortunate to have former ⁦@MizzouBaseball⁩ ⁦legend and current ⁦@Orioles⁩ ⁦@kgib44⁩ be with us!



Would love to see our baseball friends and family - come help us kickoff the 2023 season with a



See you there ‼️ #MIZ #C2E pic.twitter.com/s2XtKZsYw4 — Ricky Meinhold (@rickymeinhold) January 4, 2023

Welcome to Mizzou, Kylie Minard! The newest addition of the Mizzou Gymnastics roster has been announced.

Congrats to Mizzou Volleyball on earning a 3.42 GPA this Fall Semester!