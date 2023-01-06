Missouri men’s basketball preview: Vanderbilt visits Columbia

Missouri and Vanderbilt have generally resided amongst the bottom of the SEC standings in recent years. In 2023, the Tigers have managed to escape, while the Commodores are still looking for a way out in Jerry Stackhouse’s fourth season at the helm.

Vanderbilt is fresh off a 19-17 season, their best under Stackhouse, but an up-and-down 8-6 start to the season has left the Commodore faithful disgruntled. A road win over Missouri would be just what the doctor ordered for this team.

For the Tigers, they now enter the two-game-a-week grind of conference play, meaning that games are going to get a lot tougher and the resilience of this group will be put to the test. A loss to Vanderbilt would surely damage the NCAA Tournament hopes of this team. After suffering a tough, hard-fought loss to Arkansas, how will this team respond?

Game Info

When: Jan. 7, 2023

Where: Columbia, MO

Time: 11:00 a.m. CST

TV: CBS

KenPom Win Probability:

The Starters

Missouri

PG: Nick Honor (Grad)

SG: Tre Gomillion (Grad)

SF: D’Moi Hodge (Grad)

PF: Ronnie DeGray III (SR)

C: Kobe Brown (SR)

Vanderbilt

PG: Ezra Manjon (SR)

SG: Tyrin Lawrence (JR)

SF: Myles Stute (JR)

PF: Colin Smith (FR)

C: Liam Robbins (SR)

Get To Know Vanderbilt

The Commodores have resided in the basement of the SEC for much of this season, but they’ve shown potential in knocking off some solid teams. Wins over Temple, Pittsburgh and South Carolina highlight a rough 8-6 start to the season, making this date with the Tigers all the more important in Jerry Stackhouse’s efforts to right the ship.

The Commodores have not been getting blown out of the water, however. They lost by 10 or less to Memphis, Saint Mary’s, NC State and VCU.

They are coming off an 84-79 overtime win over South Carolina in their SEC opener.

Outside of blocking shots, which they do on 15.2% of opposing team’s possessions (good for 12th in the nation), Vanderbilt does not necessarily excel at anything.

Across the board, Vandy plays slightly above average defense and slightly below average offense. In nearly every one one of their games (except for the OT outings against Temple and USC), both competing teams have finished in the 60-70 point range. They stay consistent and do not play at an ultra-high pace, contrary to what Missouri attempts to accomplish in speeding the game up.

The Commodores do not necessarily have any standout stars, but they do have three players averaging 10 or more points. 7’0” center Liam Robbins leads the team in both points and rebounds per game with 12.6 and 5.9 respectively. His intimidating presence inside has also allowed him to register 37 blocks on the season, and he is coming off a 22-point performance against the Gamecocks.

Forward Myles Stute is right behind Robbins at 11.0 points per game, and he acts as the three-point marksman. He’s shoots at a 45.6% clip from behind the arc this season, and he is not afraid to let if fly when he is hot. Guard Tyrin Lawrence rounds out the trio, averaging 10.4 points per game.

Senior point guard Ezra Manjon leads the team with 3.1 assists per game and has a team-leading 17 steals to his name thus far. However, he emerged as an offensive threat against South Carolina, leading the team with 24 points in the gutsy overtime win.

3 Keys To The Game

Dictating the pace

In the games Mizzou has played best in (Illinois, Kentucky), the Tigers decided how the game was going to flow early on, and they never looked back. Gates and co. want to push the ball up the floor, move it around, and get quality open looks for their weapons. That’s been what wins them games, and it’s what they need to maintain in conference play.

Vanderbilt plays a much slower style of game (ranking 265th in adjusted tempo), meaning that one team’s style will win out. If Missouri can make this a track-meet from the jump, then they should be able to secure a relatively easy win.

2. Managing Robbin’s presence

We all know that Missouri lacks size down low. After all, 6’8” Kobe Brown starts at the “center” position for this team. Despite the loss, Oscar Tshiebwe was able to take advantage of that size advantage to the tune of 23 points and 19 rebounds.

Robbins is a fairly skilled and imposing big-man that has really come into his own this season for the Commodores. Counting him on the offensive end—especially on the glass—will be tricky in this one. On the flip side, Brown may be challenged in the paint by the shear length of Robbins and his shot-blocking ability.

If Missouri lets him, Robbins could be a game-changer that disrupts the Tigers on both ends of the floor. Gates should, and will, have a plan to manage Robbins’ positioning on the floor and how they attack him.

3. Get D’Moi Hodge going

For the first time this season, D’Moi Hodge did not make a three-point shot in a game. That happened against Arkansas on Wednesday. The Razorbacks played some tight defense on Hodge, and it hurt the Tiger offense in the second half.

It goes without saying that Mizzou needs Hodge to shoot well to have success over these next two months. Coming off his quietest game of the season, Gates needs to ensure that he gets Hodge a couple of clean looks early on in this game.

Game Prediction

My Prediction: Missouri 85 | Vanderbilt 72

KenPom Prediction: Missouri 82 | Vanderbilt 72

In today’s SEC, this is one of those games you just have to win. A loss here would likely qualify as an ever-terrifying Quad 3 defeat and would cut the margin of error for this team in half.

Missouri has put their best foot forward to start this season. The loss to Arkansas does nothing to change that, as they fought hard on the road in a tough environment. They have the play-style and personnel to be able to match up effectively with Vanderbilt, and they have been playing superior basketball thus far this season. How this team mentally responds to the heartbreaking loss on Wednesday will determine if they can take care of business on Saturday.

With so much experience on this roster, they should be able to rebound.

Even then, this is conference play. Anything can happen. The Commodores are a battle-tested group with a fair amount of talent on their roster. They can certainly hang with Mizzou in Columbia if the Tigers don’t play their brand of basketball on Saturday. The Tigers need to get hot from behind the arc again (specially Hodge), force turnovers and focus more on defensive rebounding

All in all, I like Missouri to fend off some Vanderbilt runs and secure another conference victory. This team seems mature enough to avoid “trap” games like this one, and the sold-out home crowd should yet again play a sizable factor against a team that has tendencies to be loose with the ball.