Mizzou Women’s Hoops Remains Undefeated in SEC Play

HOW ‘BOUT THEM TIGERS?!?

I don’t know about you all, but this is EXACTLY as I saw this season playing out so far. I kid. I don’t think anyone saw this coming. Lose LDW and AB. major m-a-j-o-r pieces of the last few teams and beloved by the die-hard fans, and start out SEC play undefeated at 3-0? With the best conference record since the 2018-19 season, which just so happens to be the last time the Tigers went to the tournament? I don’t know how you guys feel about mathin’ early in the AM, but it’s been 4 years since they’ve done this well. Let’s see who was on the team then, shall we?

Jordan Chavis- played professionally 2 seasons in Ireland & Germany, now asst WBB coach at Columbia College

Sophie Cunningham- Phoenix Mercury 4th season upcoming

Cierra Porter- designing swimwear, photographer/videographer

Jordan Roundtree- working for Mizzou Athletics

Amber Smith- playing professionally overseas in Turkey

Lauren Aldridge- a lawyer, I think

Haley Troup- OUR GIRL IS STILL HERE! This legitimately made me laugh. A lot.

Anyway, about the game...

Here’s my first half recap: It wasn’t great, and the Tide started out hot from three before they leveled off. The Tigers went into halftime only down 32-30, howevre, off the performances of the younger players and those coming off the bench. The starters/vets (Frank, Dembele, Troup & Hansen) accounted for 9 of Mizzou’s 13 first half TO.

After trying to watch the game on my phone with no sound on, I turned the MUTigers app on just in time to hear the tail end of the third quarter, and oh boy, that’s when it got good.

GILLY. With 3 minutes to go in the 3rd quarter. NAILS it to bring Mizzou within two.

KG off the glass for ✌️ pic.twitter.com/M4BqIkC7PL — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) January 6, 2023

I wish I could replay Brad Trenago’s radio call of this, y’all. I had CHILLS. But even the Alabama announcers were impressed, so keep the sound on.

Rock M recapper Adeen was able to recap the fourth quarter for you. I’ve provided his play-by-play analysis below:

Mizzou went into the fourth quarter in a favorable position with a 56-53 lead thanks to five straight points from Hayley Frank to end the third. The Tigers were 13-0 when leading after three quarters up until this point. Frank picked up right where she left off in this fourth quarter with a beautiful turnaround jumper, giving the Tigers their largest lead of the game, 58-53. The second half of her dynamic duo, Lauren Hansen, followed up some nice defensive possessions with a three to extend the lead to 8 and to put the Tigers at a 5-6 clip from beyond the arc in the second half. Alabama went five minutes without a field goal in the fourth quarter until Brittany Davis drained a three to make it 63-58 Tigers. Missouri quickly responded with a bucket from Gilbert who moved to 13 points on the night with the shot, making it her third straight solid game for the Tigers. Jada Rice proved to be a problem for the Tigers on the boards Thursday night, as she notched 10 points and grabbed five rebounds. Down the stretch most of the Alabama offense went through Brittany Davis and Jada Rice, as Rice often found inside positioning and picked up fouls for Alabama. Rice notched 11 points on the night to go with 5 rebounds, while Davis scorched the Tigers for 26 points pm 10-22 shooting (4-9 from three). With 52.3 seconds to go and grasping onto a 66-63 lead, the Tigers made this one a nailbiter. Alabama’s full court press against Missouri on their inbounds plays was so intense it forced Missouri to call a timeout... and then proceeded to turn the ball over on the subsequent play after said TO... only to be bailed out by a costly Alabama turnover. [deep breaths] After a Missouri possession ended with a missed Ashton Judd three-pointer, the Tide found themselves with the ball and with 31.4 seconds to attempt to tie the game. Averi Kroenke picked up a foul with 25.9 seconds left which actually negated Alabama’s ability to hit a three to tie the game and forced them to shoot free throws. Sara Ashlee Barker made both, making it 66-65 with 25 seconds left. The Tigers were forced to rely on their inbounding and Gilbert just barely got the ball to Frank before a five-second violation was called, and Alabama subsequently fouled Frank in an attempt to get Missouri to the bonus so they could get to the line. Insanely, Hayley Frank was called for an offensive foul on the inbounds play away from the ball, which fouled her out and gave the ball back to the Tide, down one. Davis had the ball in her hands for the final play, but she missed a layup opportunity and a scrum ensued for the ball that resulted in a jump-ball. The referees awarded Alabama the ball with 2.8 seconds left to steal the game from the jaws of defeat. The ball was inbounded to Barker, who just missed a jumper at the buzzer.

Got something special pic.twitter.com/qmmRCdOQaz — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) January 6, 2023

STATISTICS

Starters:

Frankie: 9pts, 4-9 FG, 2 REB, 4 TO, fouled out

Lo “Money” Hansen: 10pts, 3-6 3PT, 3 REB, 1 STL, 1 TO

Haley “How long has she been in school?” Troup: 5pts, 1-2 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-2 FT, 3 REB, 2 TO

Mama & Jayla: 4 combined points, 4 TO (Mama)

Bench Mob

Ashton “the Microwave” Judd: 11pts, 4-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT

Kate “Gilly” Gilbert: 13pts, 6-10 FG, 1-2 3PT, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL

Rosie “The Australian Flash”: 11pts, 5-7 FG, 10 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

Lil’ Linthacum: 3pts, 1-1 FG, 2 REB, 2 BLK

Averi “I’m not a close relative of Stan” Kroenke: 2 REB, 2 AST

Overall: 25-53 FG (47.2%), 7-18 3PT (38.9%), 9-13 FT (69.2%), 33 REB (28 Def), 13 AST, 4 STL, 3 BLK, 17 TO (11 starters, 4 bench, 2 attributed to no one)

Just look at that bench production! The Tigers got 38 of their 66 points from the bench mob! As Adeen said, this level of production from the bench just shows not only a “next woman up” mentality but just how deep this team is.

Which leads me to this, this Chris K tweet. Love Kwiecinski. Just absurd, but also with a kernel of truth to it.

And for its next trick, Missouri women's basketball will... run its entire offense through two freshmen?



Maybe not yet, but a thrilling win over Alabama means Mizzou's ceiling is higher than we all thought.



On the Tigers' win over 'Bama: https://t.co/8LB2020PdC — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) January 6, 2023

From the postgame broadcast, regarding Kate Gilbert, who is just KILLING IT these days, and just at the right time. Kathy Weisen had this to say:

“She (KG) has made leaps and bounds and I feel like she’s chipping away aat it. She’s still got a ceiling to go. I just love the decisions she makes. Defensively, she’s amazing. She creates all kinds of havoc. But offensively when she has the ball in transition, she does some beautiful things, whether it’s her taking the shot herself, or creating for her teammates.”

ON TO THE LINKS!!! M-I-Z!!!!!!

And I guess I should say welcome to our new OC baby, Kirby Moore. Dude was born in 1991 . He’s so young he has a Rivals recruiting profile . But our staffers are excited, so I’m excited .

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Hoops

Also, we love you DG, please don’t leave us, thankyouverymuch. (he’s not going to UT, y’all)

Who's the next head coach in Texas?



◻️ John Calipari?

◻️ Rodney Terry?

◻️ Dennis Gates?

◻️ Kelvin Sampson?@SethDavisHoops breaks down the call list for the Longhorns' replacement. https://t.co/W7i2caiKmh — The Athletic CBB (@TheAthleticCBB) January 6, 2023

Football

Other Mizzou Sports

Swimming & Diving is hosting two top-15 teams this weekend. Per MUTigers.com, the Tigers face off against Louisville today on SECN+ starting at noon. On Saturday, they’ll face Tennessee, starting at 10. Senior day festivities will kick off at 9:30!

NBA/G-League Corner

1/5 vs HOU (W 131-114): 32 min | 19 pts on 7-16 FG (3-7 3PT) | 4 REB a\ 5 AST | 2 STL | 2 TO | 2 PF | +22 1/3 vs SAC (L l117-115): 35 min | 24 pts on 9-17 FG (5-10 3PT) | 3 REB | 2 AST | 3 TO | 4 PF | -15 12/31 vs MIA (L 126-123): 35 min | 22 pts on 7-14 FG (3-9 3PT) | 5 REB | 3 AST | 4 TO | 2 PF | +8 12/30 vs SAC (L 126-125): 35 min | 25 pts on 8-12 FG (0-2 3PT) & 9-10 FT } 4 REB | 9 AST } 2 STL | 2 TO | 4 PF | -5 UP NEXT: 1/7 vs CHC @7pm, 1/8 vs GRIZ @5pm, 1/10 vs. CAVS @8pm, 1/13 vs ORL @8pm

1/5 vs LAC (W 122-91): 22 min | 10 pts on 4-10 FG (1-5 3PT) | 5 REB | 1 TO | 1 PF | +15 1/2 vs MIN (L 124-111): 27 min | 18 pts on 6-9 FG (4-6 3PT) | 2 REB | 1 BLK | 2 TO | 2 PF | -4 1/1 vs BOS (W 123-111): 33 min | 19 pts on 7-13 FG (3-7 3PT) | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 3 TO | 1 PF | +11 12/30 vs MIA W 124-119): 25 min | 10 pts on 4-11 FG (0-3 3PT) | 6 REB | 3 AST | ` STL | 1 PF | -1 UP NEXT: 1/6 vs CAVS @8pm, 1/9 vs LAK @8pm, 1/11 vs PHX @9pm on ESPN, 1/13 vs LAC @9pm on ESPN

Dru Smith & Sioux Falls SkyForce (2-2):

1/3 vs Legends: PPD 1/1 vs Clippers (W 123-110): 40 min | 24 pts on 10-20 FG (1-7 3PT) | 5 REB | 5 STL | 6 AST | 1 PF | +16 12/31 vs Clippers (L 99-95): 40 min | 28 pts on 10-18 FG (5-11 3PT) | 4 REB | 6 AST | 4 STL | 1 BLK | 4 TO | 4 PF | -11 UP NEXT: 1/6 and 1/7 vs Vipers @7:30pm, 1/9 vs Kings @9pm, 1/12 and 1/13 vs Warriors @9pm on ESPN+

Jontay Porter & Wisconsin Herd (2-0):

1/4 vs Skyhawks (W 126-121: 31 min | 20 pts on 8-22 FG (4-13 3PT) | 19 REB | 5 AST | 4 BLK | 5 TO | 2 PF | +2 12/31 vs Gold (W 93-91): 28 min | 10 pts on 4-9 FG (2-4 3PT) | 14 REB | 3 AST | 4 BLK | 2 PF | +7 UP NEXT: 1/6 vs Skyhawks @7pm, 1/13 vs Charge @6pm, 1/14 vs Mad Ants @6pm

Former Tiger Hodgepodge Season Averages (as of 1/5)

**NOTE: Arrows indicate better (or worse) performance over last week’s shared data. I didn’t list the best recent game if there wasn’t a good/better one. (In the case of PF & TO, a ⇧ indicates they’re doing better/ ⇩ is worse)

Major Players (20min+ a game)

Javon Pickett (SLU): In 14 games, Pickett is averaging 25.4mpg (⇧) and 11.4ppg (⇧). He’s got a 50.4 FG% (⇧), 39.1 3PT% (⇧), and 84.6% FT% (⇧), to go with 6.0rpg (⇩), 1.6apg (⇧), and 0.6 steals (⇧).

Best recent game (12/31 vs St. Joe): 28 min | 20pts | 54.5% FG | 3 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL

Sean Durugordon (Austin Peay): In 15 games, Sean is averaging 28.4mpg (⇧) and 13.5ppg (⇧). He’s got a 40.8 FG% (⇧) and 31.3 3PT% (⇧) and 83.3 FT% (⇧), to go with 5.9rpg (⇧), 1.1apg (⇩), and 0.5 steals (⇩).

Best recent game (12/31 vs UNF- OT): 45 min | 27 PTS | 57.9% FG | 66.76 REB | 1 AST **Duru now has back-to-back 20pt + games. WOW.

Boogie Coleman (Ball State): In 14 games, Boogie is averaging 33.1mpg (⇧) and 14.2ppg (⇧). He’s got a 38.4 FG% (⇧), 37.2 3PT% (⇧), and 83.3 FT% (⇩). He’s averaging 4.6rpg (⇩), 0.6 blocks (⇩), 3.4apg (⇩).

Best recent game (1/3 vs Toledo.): 36 min | 50% FG | 26 pts | 2 AST (his last 5 games: 26, 16, 12, 16, 15 Wow, Boog!)

DaJuan Gordon (NM State): In 14 games, DaJuan is averaging 27.4mpg (⇧) and 9.9ppg (⇩), to go with 5.7rpg (⇩), 1.6 steals (⇩) and 1.0 apg (⇩). He’s shooting 37.2 FG% (⇧) and 28.6 3PT% (⇩).

Best recent game (12/31 vs SHSU): 28 min | 13 pts | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 66.7% FG. DaJuan has 5 out of his last 6 games in double digits (13 x2, 10, 15). YAY!

Xavier Pinson (NM State): In 15 games, X is averaging 30.7mpg (⇩) and 13.3ppg (⇧), to go with 4.6 APG (⇧), 3.3rpg (=), 0.2 blocks (=), 1.2 steals (=), and 2.7 TO (⇩). He’s shooting 39.4 FG% (⇧) and 34.9PT% (⇧) while also shooting 87% FT.

Best recent game (1/4 vs SFA): 33 min | 20 pts | 2 REB | 7 AST ** X’s last five games have featured 2x 20pt games, a 13pt and a 16pt game. Yay, X-Man!

Amari Davis (Wright State): In 15 games, Amari is averaging 25.9mpg (⇩) and 11.7ppg (⇧), to go with 4.1rpg (⇩), 1.5apg (⇩), and 0.9 steals (=). He’s shooting 45.1 FG% (⇧) and 78 FT% (⇩).

Best recent game (1/2 vs IUPUI): 18 min | 14 pts | 63.6% FG | 1 REB | 2 BLK **Amari has scored in double digits in 3 of his last 4 games. WTG!

Torrence Watson (Elon): In 12 games, Torrence is averaging 24mpg (⇩) and 9.2ppg (⇩), to go with 4.5rpg (⇩), and 1.3apg (⇩). He’s shooting just 29.5 FG% (⇧) and 23.4% 3PT (⇩).

Best recent game (1/4 vs UNCW): 23 min | 14 pts | 55% FG | 8 REB

Parker Braun (Santa Clara): In 17 games, PB has averaged 32mpg (⇧) and 7.9ppg (⇩) to go with 6.4rpg (⇧) 1.1 blocks (⇧), 0.5 steals (=) and 2.1apg (⇩). He’s got a 52.8FG% (⇩) and 28.2 3PT% (⇧) to go with 2.6 TO (⇧).

Best recent game (12/29 vs SF): 33 min | 11 pts | 62.5% FG | 9 REB | 2 BLK | 1 STL

LaDazhia Williams (LSU): In 12 games, LDW is averaging 22.9mpg (⇧) and 9.1ppg (⇩), to go with 5.5rpg (⇧), 1.3 apg (⇧), 1.3 steals (⇩) and 1.0 blocks (⇧). She’s also got a 61.7 FG% (⇩) but only a 40.9 FT% (⇩).

Best recent game (1/1 vs VANDY): 27 min | 12 PTS | 6 REB | 1 AST | 4 BLK | 75% FG

Role Players (15 min or less a game):

Anton Brookshire (Iona): In 13 games, Anton is averaging 8mpg (⇧) and 1.9ppg (⇧), to go with 0.9rpg (⇩), and 0.4apg (=). He’s shooting just 22 FG% (⇧) to go with a 22% 3PT (⇧).

Best recent game (1/1 vs SPU): 14 min | 6 pts | 33% 3PT | 3 REB

Questionables:

Izzy Higginbottom (Ark St): May be hurt? Hasn’t played since 12/18?

In 11 games, Izzy is averaging 34mpg (⇩) and 15.8ppg (=), to go with 4.3apg (=), 3rpg (⇩), 2 steals (⇩) and 0.3 blocks (⇧). She’s shooting 35.2FG% (⇩) and 17.2 3PT% (⇩), to go with 2.5 TO (⇩) and 2.2 PF (⇩).

Aijha Blackwell (Baylor): Might still be hurt? She played 12/15 and 12/18, but none since.

In 5 games, AB is averaging 14.4mpg and 11ppg, to go with 5.6rpg, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks. She’s shooting 58.8 FG% and 33.3 3PT%, to go with 1.4 TO and 1.6 PF.

Jordan Wilmore (NW State): Had a DNP in the 12/31 game.

In 13 games, Big Jordan is averaging 11.5mpg (⇧) and 0.5ppg (=), to go with 2.2rpg (=), 0.8 blocks (=) and 0.5 steals (=). He’s got a 27.3 FG% (⇧).

Non-factors: Will be removed from Watch List moving forward

Kiya Dorroh (Col State): Hasn’t played since 12/19 and played in only 6 games overall

Hasn’t played since 12/19 and played in only 6 games overall Yaya Keita (Oklahoma): Hasn’t played since 12/6 and only appeared in 2 games

Hasn’t played since 12/6 and only appeared in 2 games Ed Chang (Idaho State): Averages 5.2mpg but has recorded stats in only 1 game

Averages 5.2mpg but has recorded stats in only 1 game Trevon Brazile (Arkansas): is a lil’ punk. Enough said.

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

