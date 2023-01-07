NCAA Wrestling: Missouri Tiger Style vs. Northern Iowa Panthers Preview

Brian Smith and his Mizzou wrestlers will be staying in Columbia for its next dual meet. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, the Tigers will welcome the Northern Iowa Panthers for its Gold Rush Night. Coach Smith currently holds an 11-5 record in head-to-head match-ups against UNI. You can see a more detailed analysis in my prior article, Coach Smith vs Dual Schedule.

Moving into individual weight classes we will start at 125lbs and make our way through 285lbs. We are taking a glimpse into each dual and match-up that has been had along the road and how we have faired at each one. Looking along these duals, I’ll try to highlight which stood out most and which were potential season-altering battles. (Matches subject to change)

(All Rankings via FloWrestling)

125lbs: So. Noah Surtin vs. So. Kyle Golhoffer

Prior Match-Up: No Previous History

After taking a brief injury hiatus, Noah Surtin jumped right into the new year swinging. Coming in straight off of a trip to the finals at the Southern Scuffle, we should expect him to keep rolling into this contest against an inferior opponent. His opponent, Kyle Golhoffer, is seeing his first time inside the starting lineup for the Panthers and enters with a 4-7 record on the season.

133lbs: Jr. Connor Brown (MIZ) vs. Jr. Kyle Biscoglia

Prior Match-Up: No Previous History

The rollercoaster season continues for Connor Brown as he finds himself sitting one win above .500 on the season. Brown has wrestled tough all season losing no match by more than four points. This contest brings yet another challenge to him as he gets to take on #15 Kyle Biscoglia. Biscoglia is a returning 2022 NCAA qualifier and Big 12 finalist in the 133lbs weight class. He currently holds a 12-4 record and has victories over the #5 (Dylan Ragusin, Mich) and #11 (Chris Cannon, NW) ranked wrestlers at 133lbs.

141lbs: Sr. Allan Hart (MIZ) vs. So. Cael Happel

Prior Match-Up: Happel 9-7 dec. over Hart (2021)

Our first ranked showdown belongs to two wrestlers at the top of their division, #9 Allan Hart, and #7 Cael Happel. Hart enters the bout off of a dominant showing at the Southern Scuffle that saw him as a finalist. Happel steps on the mat with an 11-2 record with his two losses coming by close decisions from #6 Ryan Jack (NC State) and #5 Brock Hardy (Neb).

149lbs: Jr. Brock Mauller (MIZ) vs. Jr. Colin Realbuto

Prior Match-Up: No Previous History

Mauller’s first action of the 2023 year comes against Colin Realbuto. Realbuto is the #14 wrestler at 149 lbs and currently holds an 11-3 record. He is a returning 2022 NCAA qualifier and Big 12 medalist. Realbuto is currently on a four-match win streak which includes a 9-7 decision win over #4 Sammy Sasso (OHST).

157lbs: Sr. Jarrett Jacques (MIZ) vs. Sr. Derek Holschlag

Prior Match-Up: Jacques 3-1 dec. over Holschlag (2022), Jacques 4-2 dec. over Holschlag (2021)

After starting off the season with seven straight wins, Jacques has gone 3-2 over his last five matches with losses coming from the #2 and #3 ranked wrestlers in his weight division. Looking to get back into another win streak, Jacques has a get-right match coming against an opponent he has had close matches with both times. Holschlag, a returning 2022 NCAA qualifier, comes to Mizzou as an unranked competitor and carries a 9-3 record.

165lbs: So. Keegan O’Toole (MIZ) vs. Sr. Austin Yant

Prior Match-Up: No Previous History

Keegan O’Toole remains one of two unbeaten left on the team and also seeking his first contest of the new year. Standing across the mat from O’Toole is Austin Yant, an undefeated (11-0) and #14 ranked wrestler at 165 lbs. Yant is a returning two-time NCAA qualifier and Big 12 medalist.

174lbs: Jr. Peyton Mocco (MIZ) vs. So. Lance Runyon

Prior Match-Up: Mocco 9-6 dec. over Runyon (2021)

Our next big match of the night belongs to the 174 lbs weight class. Moccos is welcomed back to Columbia after making an appearance in the finals at the 2023 Southern Scuffle. He currently sits at #9 on the rankings board. His opponent Lance Runyon, a returning two-time NCAA qualifier, holds the #12 spot. Runyon has only competed twice on the season putting him at 1-1 with his sole loss coming to #6 Ethan Smith (OHST) by a two-point decision.

184lbs: So. Colton Hawks or So. Sean Harman (MIZ) vs. So. Parker Keckeisen

Prior Match-Up: No Previous History

The back and forth continues between Harman and Hawks at 184. Both wrestlers are coming off 2-2 performances at the Scuffle and looking to gain a leg on the starting job. Their competition, Parker Keckeisen, stands alone at the top of the Panther Roster. Keckheisen steps inside the Hearnes Center as the #2 wrestler at 184 with a 10-1 record. His lone loss came by a six-point decision to #3 Trent Hidlay (NCST), which he has since wrestled a second time and defeated by way of a fall. Keckeisen is a two-time NCAA All-American placing third in back-to-back seasons (2021 & 2022).

197lbs: So. Rocky Elam (MIZ) vs. Jr. Noah Glaser

Prior Match-Up: Elam 12-4 maj. dec. over Glaser (2021)

The next Tiger looking to get their first 2023 victory belongs to #1 Rocky Elam. Rocky is the second of two undefeated wrestlers at Mizzou and will have the opportunity to add. Standing in his way is Noah Glaser, a wrestler who comes in unranked and one win above .500 (6-5).

285lbs: Jr. Zach Elam (MIZ) vs. Jr. Tyrell Gordon

Prior Match-Up: Elam 5-2 dec. over Gordon

Our final bout of the evening brings us two wrestlers inside the top fifteen in their weight class. Zach Elam, the #8 ranked wrestler is fresh off a Southern Scuffle title and looking to continue his success. Across the circle, Tyrell Gordon is #13 at 285 lbs and a returning 2022 NCAA qualifier. He holds on to an 11-4 record this season and has decision victories over the #15 (Tate Orndorff, OHST) and #14 (AJ Nevills, SDSU) wrestlers at 285 lbs.