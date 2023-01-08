Mizzou adds Eastern Michigan OL transfer Marcellus Johnson from the portal

We all know Mizzou needs some new options for its offensive line after a disastrous 2022 in the trenches. The staff, along with new offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, appear to be all over it.

Early on Sunday morning, Eastern Michigan OL transfer Marcellus Johnson announced he would transfer to Mizzou for a grad transfer season.

I am fully committed to the University of Missouri! @mjohnson7672 pic.twitter.com/0Rep6HwLAM — Marcellus Johnson (@marcellus3006) January 8, 2023

Johnson was a multi-season starter for the Eagles and a low three-star recruit out of high school. It’s difficult to find statistical analysis on lineman, especially lineman who don’t play in power conferences. Luckily, On3’s Mike Huguenin listed him as an under-the-radar player to watch in the portal with some thoughts on his game.

Johnson was a three-year starter at left tackle and started the final 32 games of his Eagles career. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2018, Johnson didn’t miss a game in the next four seasons at EMU. He was a key part of offensive lines that helped EMU average a combined 30.1 points per game over the past three seasons. Johnson, who played 2022 as a graduate student, was a four-time All-MAC Academic selection. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

If there’s anything Mizzou needs, it’s big bodies with a lot of experience. Johnson easily checks both of those boxes.

Additionally, he blows the possibilities of using Pulp Fiction references wide open.

Welcome, Marcellus! Hope you brought your briefcase, because it’s time to work!

Get to know: Marcellus Johnson

Hometown: Normal, IL

Previous School: Eastern Michigan

Position: OL

Ht/Wt: 6’4”, 309 lbs

Offers to note: Auburn, Colorado, Illinois, Louisville