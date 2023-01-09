Two exciting transfers in, one veteran leader out in a busy Sunday for Mizzou Football

Sunday, Busy Sunday

Doesn’t the football world know that Sunday is a day of rest? If God doesn’t work on Sundays, then neither should you!

Well, we might as well get the bad news out of the way first. Just five days after announcing his return, Trajan Jeffcoat is hitting the transfer portal.

BREAKING Missouri DL Trajan Jeffcoat has entered the transfer portal, per @mzenitz.



Jeffcoat, who has a fascinating story during his time as a Tiger will almost certainly be heading to Columbia Least if you can read any of the tea leaves. Interesting how Shane Beamer and his players were tweeting suggestively about this news before the announcement even came, but hey, the NCAA doesn’t care about chicanery. Ah well, if you can’t get the Mayor’s Cup on your own, maybe bring in some players who know what it feels like to hold it!

On the plus side, Mizzou did add two exciting pieces to the 2023 roster on Sunday. Starting on the offensive side, Eastern Michigan grad transfer Marcellus Johnson is heading south to ply his wares in the Columbia trenches. As noted in the commitment post, Johnson was listed as an under-the-radar player by On3 earlier this offseason.

Johnson was a three-year starter at left tackle and started the final 32 games of his Eagles career. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2018, Johnson didn’t miss a game in the next four seasons at EMU. He was a key part of offensive lines that helped EMU average a combined 30.1 points per game over the past three seasons. Johnson, who played 2022 as a graduate student, was a four-time All-MAC Academic selection. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

And the Tigers weren’t done. Sensing that the secondary was only a piece away from hitting ludicrous speed, Blake Baker went out and got another former Florida Gator, this time in the form of Tre’Vez Johnson.

In his career, Johnson has recorded 65 total tackles, one sack, three interceptions, nine pass deflections and two fumble recoveries. He started nine games this past season and posted a season-high four tackles against these Mizzou Tigers in the October Gators’ victory. He will likely work to fill the hole Martez Manuel left when he announced his decision to forego his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. Daylan Carnell served as the STAR in the bowl game, so it’ll likely be between those two to anchor the STAR position.

Taking former Gators has worked out so far, right?

So to recap: Trajan Jeffcoat got poached off the roster, Marcellus Johnson and Tre’Vez Johnson were cleanly recruited from the portal.

Can’t wait to lift the Mayor’s Cup again next season!

Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” update:

GET IN LOSERS, THE TOUCHDOWN TYLER TRAIN IS LEAVING THE STATION!

Badie went to the house in his first NFL game, helping the Broncos topple the Chargers 31-28. If only people knew phonics and could get his last name correct now!

An impressive final day of the season for Jordan Elliott, who deflected two passes and logged four tackles in the Browns’ 28-14 loss to the Steelers.

Two tackles and a QB hit for Markus Golden, who wrapped up his season with the Arizona Cardinals during their 38-13 loss to the 49ers.

You already knew Nick Bolton was doing some special things for the top-seeded Chiefs. Just a friendly reminder!

LB Nick Bolton has set a new single-season franchise record with 180 total tackles, besting Derrick Johnson's previous mark of 179 tackles set in the 2011 season — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) January 8, 2023

Need some updated ratings and power rankings after a busy week of hoops? We’ve got you covered.

After a 1-1 week, the Tigers are currently No. 32 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, which would put them squarely on the 8-seed line and fourth in the SEC overall.

Mizzou at No. 32 in NCAA NET rankings. Tigers play at Texas A&M, Florida this week. Here are SEC NET rankings pic.twitter.com/ErpIaAfdzo — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 8, 2023

And despite taking a tough road loss, Mizzou moved up to No. 17 in CBS Sports’ CBB rankings.

Dennis Gates has got his own (very good and fun) team to worry about, but the man sure does have an appetite for basketball of all stripes.

Wanted to give a huge thank you and a massive shout out to @coachdgates.



Yesterday, following a big conference win in front of a sell out crowd he quietly took the time to check out some Cougar hoops at Southwell Arena. — James Arnold (@ADCoachArnoldCC) January 8, 2023

And he’s using footage from an Idaho vs. Grand Canyon WBB basketball game for #SituationSunday? The man knows his hoops.

SLOB Need a quick score



Idaho runs a zipper screen to inbound the ball. The player that set the zipper screen then sets a flare screen for the inbounder. The slip is open. Elite Execution. Great X’s & O’s! #SituationSunday pic.twitter.com/HOUyRd1q2Z — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) January 8, 2023

Welcome to the Mizzou Tigers program, Aubrey Warden!! ✍️



We are so excited to have you on our team!!



: https://t.co/lXV3WvOpxs#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/aMxDOJtdqS — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) January 8, 2023