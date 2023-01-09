Tiger Style Wrestling Takes Down Northern Iowa

Time to catch up on the Tiger Style dual that happened over the weekend for the Mizzou Wrestling Team. In a previous article, I reviewed potential matchups for the contest. On Sunday, January 8, 2022, Brian Smith and his Tiger Style squad welcomed the UNI Panthers to Columbia. It was the first home event held inside the Hearnes Center for the 2023 year. Let’s recap.

Mizzou: 5 - UNI: 0

Opening up at the 125-weight class, the return presence of Noah Surtin continues to be on display. Going toe-to-toe for the first two minutes of the match, Surtin unleashed a flurry of points in the final minute of the first period landing a takedown and two feet to-back four-point near falls. From there he never looked back, continuing into the second period where he fired off six more straight points to end the match in the second by way of a technical fall (16-0).

Mizzou: 5 - UNI: 3

At 133, the Tigers had freshman Zeke Seltzer step in for his first collegiate start with the Tigers. Taking on the #15 wrestler at 133, Seltzer opened with a quick slide-by takedown in the first seconds of the match. Moving into the third period with the score all knotted at 2-2, it wasn’t until the final minute of the match that UNI’s Biscoglia took control of the lead with a quick takedown of his own while acquiring a stall point to end the match 5-2 in his favor.

Mizzou: 8 - UNI: 3

At 141, it was UNI’s Julian Farber jumping up a weight class to take on Allan Hart for the Tigers while #7 Cael Happel took a seat. Hart opened the match and finished the match all on his feet collecting four takedowns on his way to a convincing 10-4 victory by decision.

Mizzou: 11 - UNI: 3

Our first ranked match-up of the evening belonged to 149 lbs, #9 Brock Mauller vs #14 Colin Realbuto. This was a match that stayed stagnant for the first six minutes, with the exception of close calls at the end of both the first and second periods that saw Mauller missing out on multiple takedowns. With :50 left on the clock in the third, it was Mauller defending a shot from Realbuto that turned into a scramble and a last-second no-call. After a brief review, Mauller was awarded the two-point takedown giving him the victory (3-1).

Mizzou: 11 - UNI: 6

Moving into the 157-weight class, Mizzou sent out Logan Gioffre in place of Jarrett Jacques to take on Derek Holschlag of UNI. In a match that saw two escapes and a takedown review (lost by Mizzou) through six and a half minutes, the conclusion once again came down to the final seconds. With :35 left on the clock, Gioffre was taken down and rode out to finish the bout giving him a 3-1 loss.

Mizzou: 11 - UNI: 9

Resuming from the midway intermission, it was freshman James Conway suiting up for the first time at 165 lbs. for Mizzou in place of Keegan O’Toole. Taking on the #14 wrestler at 165, Conway stayed on the defense for the majority of the match. A failed shot attempt, an escape, and riding time were the factors in this contest leaving Conway on the losing side (4-0).

Mizzou: 17 - UNI: 9

At 174, Peyton Mocco got the Tigers back in the wins column after controlling the match Tacking on three takedowns and a reversal into the back end of the third period, Mocco found an opening to put his competition on their back where he collected the bonus win and fall for his team.

Mizzou: 17 - UNI: 12

The 184-weight class was an opportunity for the Tigers to take down the #2 ranked wrestler in the nation, Parker Keckeisen. This time it was Colton Hawks who got his shot for Mizzou. After the first two periods of the match, Hawks was still in a position to get the upset only down 2-1 moving into the third. As time wound down, Keckheisen’s wrestling talents were too much as he collected a reversal, takedown, and riding time to close out the match giving Hawks a 7-2 loss by decision.

Mizzou: 21 - UNI: 12

Still sitting at the top of 197 lbs., #1 Rocky Elam was back on the mat for the Tigers. Rocky did what he always does and made easy work of his bout on the night. Collecting four takedowns and riding time over the course of the match, he tacked on his fourth victory on the season by way of a 10-2 major decision.

Mizzou: 24 - UNI: 12

Rounding out the evening was Zach Elam at 285 lbs. for Mizzou. In another contest on the night that saw few points being scored, a 1-1 tie after three periods sent it into sudden victory. Circling toe-to-toe, it was UNI’s Tyrell Gordon who took a shot sending both wrestlers into a scramble looking for points. Unfortunately for Gordon, it was Tiger Style who came out in front with :38 left on the clock giving Zach Elam the overtime victory 3-1.

In the fourth dual of the season, the Tigers took on another Big 12 opponent and put themselves in the driver’s seat when it comes to seeding time at the end of the year. Notching another dual victory on the year, The Tigers head back to the study room to grow from their mistakes and prepare further for the big matches down the road.