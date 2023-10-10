The Revue: Mizzou lives it up, plays wild and free, pays the price

I suppose I could have spent more than 5 minutes thinking about which song I wanted to soundtrack this week’s Revue. But I’m still kind of sad about Mizzou’s first loss of the season, and I think it’s OK to embrace the sadness of the occasion.

So I’m going to spin some real sad boy ish today. That’s right: it’s time to break out T-Pain’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

Mmmmmmm. Sing it, Faheem. I didn’t know “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)” could make me feel this way.

The Revue

“But isn’t Goodfellas supposed to be one of the greatest movies ever?”

Sure, that’s one way you could feel about Martin Scorsese’s 1990 crime classic. It is generally held up as one of the American auteur’s singular achievements and one of the great films of the 20th century. I’m not disputing its place amongst that canon, especially not in this silly reflection on Mizzou’s 49-39 loss to LSU.

But tell me: how do you feel after you watch Goodfellas? Maybe that’s the wrong question, because the only people I know who watch it regularly enough to have a firm answer are generally people who say they feel “exhilarated” or “energized” after watching a man and his partner spiral into cocaine-induced paranoia while the crime family he’s sought acceptance with crumbles around him. Personally? I always feel a little bummed out.

That’s not to say there’s not fun to be had. Martin Scorsese was in his bag at this point in time, fine-tuning each of the little details that made him who he is today. The Copacabana scene is electric. The Billy Batts vs. Tommy showdown is somehow both hilarious and horrifying. That first scene? I mean, come on. On a level, it’s undeniable.

But I’ve always felt a little empty coming out of Goodfellas, and I think it’s because it lacks the humanity of Scorsese’s other great films. I’m a freak, so my favorite Scorsese film is Silence. But run down many of the other great contributions he’s made to film over the years — Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, The Irishman, hell even The Departed — and you’ll find all of them contribute something in the way of a deeply felt moralism, one that isn’t preachy but still has some heft. I miss that when I watch Goodfellas, though maybe I’ll pick up on it someday.

There’s no doubt in my mind that Mizzou Football played well enough on Saturday to win 80 percent of their games over the past 10 years. It was a good performance, one that verged on greatness at times. But for my money’s worth, there’s no denying that it doesn’t land in the same way that many of the great Mizzou games do (you, the reader: “yeah no shit, they lost.”) The little bit of substance that has carried them through games like LSU in 2020 or Kansas State earlier this season was missing. And so, instead of sitting here 6-0 and on top of the world, we’re vulnerable schnooks and headed to Lexington with a target on our back.

Fire away, Tommy. I’ll be over here eating egg noodles and ketchup.

★★★☆☆ for the loss to LSU, ★★★★☆ for Goodfellas, which I can’t wait to be told by someone online is the greatest film of all time and I’m just an uncultured philistine

Watchability Meter

Cajun food is not for the faint of heart. No, I don’t mean in terms of spice tolerance. I mean if you have an ill-functioning heart, you should not eat Cajun food.

I once made “Barbecue Shrimp,” a cajun recipe that called me to sauté and serve a bed of shrimp In a delicious blend of Cajun spices and approximately one week’s worth of hard cow labor in butter. I cannot over-emphasize how much butter there was in this dish. Every time I’d thrown in yet another two tablespoons and the sauce was starting to come together, the recipe read, “OK, now do it again. You were destined for an early grave.”

I remember eating those shrimp and, delicious as they were, feeling a sense of weariness afterward. No, I didn’t regret the meal. After all, it was tasty as hell. But you know when you can tell that you’ve done something bad to your body and there’s a non-zero chance you’re going to end up paying for it? It was one of those types of feelings.

The loss to LSU sort of felt like that. Despite the end result, I can’t deny that it was a really fun game to watch. Mizzou played a sloppy but energetic brand of football, and Jayden Daniels was every bit as electric as advertised. I remember when Eli Drinkwitz was recruiting him from the transfer portal and looking at his numbers and thinking, “What’s going on here?” Having seen him light my defense on fire with a bruised/cracked rib cage made me realize what I was missing.

But it was also the type of game that gave you that “food coma” type of feeling. By the time the final whistle blew, I was absolutely wiped out. I didn’t feel all that “bad” — I thought that, despite a lot of characteristic mistakes, Mizzou still played well enough to hang with a very good team. But I also knew it was the type of game I didn’t want to partake in very often. It was rich, it was spicy and, ultimately, it was a bit gluttonous. (Editor’s note: I understand what you mean; I went home after the game and took a long nap)

For hanging with LSU and Jayden Daniels and leaving me feel a little sweatier than I’d like, Mizzou gets three and a half bowls of gumbo.

Disrespectful Play Index

[theme music starts up]

Wwwwwwwwwelcome back, everyone! We’re glad you’re all here and could join us for yet another weekly edition of...

[crowd yells]

GO! LUTHER! GO!

Yes, that’s right, it’s another week of thrills, chills, spins, and grins from our very favorite Tiger, Luther Burden III! Watch with glee as Mr. Burden sends young men flying to the turf, sliding across grass and questioning their decision to be financially exploited by a state university for the promise of a “free” education!

We’ve got a great show for you today, folks, so don’t change that channel!

As a reminder, here are the categories we operate with:

Category 1: How difficult/impressive was the play? (0-20)

Category 2: How hard did the defense try? (0-20)

Category 3: How much did his teammates help? (0-5)

Category 4: What did the player do immediately afterward? (0-20)

Category 5: How did everyone not involved react? (0-15)

Category 6: Is there a backstory/context to consider? (0-20)

And here’s the latest and greatest of Luther Burden’s highlight reel.

Category 1: How difficult/impressive was the play?

I swear to you, the following two screen caps happen within a fraction of a second. Even with highlights, it took me about 20 seconds to get the framing right by pausing the video.

That juke might have moved the tectonic plates of the earth. That juke might have woken the old gods of the crust from their black and dreamless slumber. That juke might have sent the souls of Ovie Oghoufo (No. 2) and Whit Weeks (No. 40) into a cosmic food processor had they not recovered and made the tackle ten yards down the field. 20/20

Category 2: How hard did the defense try?

Current American football rules dictate that you are allowed to have 11 players on the field at any given time, offense, defense or special teams. And while it makes statistics a bit more persnickety, it’s not uncommon to see more than one defender credited for a tackle.

So tell me: When’s the last time you saw four or more defenders credited for a tackle?

How do they log that? Do they all get one quarter of a tackle? Sixteen point six percent?

Luther Burden III dragged more than half of LSU’s defense 10 yards down the field, either literally or figuratively, as he picked up a relatively easy 10 yards following a short screen. I don’t think that’s what you want as a defensive coordinator, but you can be darn sure if at least half of your guys are involved in the tackle, they must be trying their best! 20/20

Category 3: How much did his teammates help? (Inverse scoring)

Brady Cook hit him in the numbers and I suppose two other wideouts laid blocks near the end there. But at that point Burden was dragging more than half of LSU’s defense with, or just behind him. He did that work of his own strength, speed, determination, and willful disdain for his opponent’s ankles. Imagine getting your ankles chomped by the YAC Monster. It can’t feel great! 5/5

Category 4: What did the player do immediately afterward?

Uncharacteristic for LB3, but he doesn’t take a second to stop and acknowledge the work he’s just put in or the fact that he just picked up yet another Missouri Tiger [Faurot Field voice] FIRST! DOWN! However, I think that may have more to do with the fact that Mizzou was playing the tempo game against a struggling LSU unit and the drive was still ongoing. I can’t blame Luther for dialing it down a little, even if it would’ve been fun. Just good, blue-collar football here. Nothing to see. 7/20

Category 5: How did everyone not involved react?

Again, we’re in the middle of the drive, aren’t we? What do we expect, a tea party? 5/15

Category 6: Is there a backstory/context to consider?

Just like the game, this category is a bit of a disappointment. I suppose you could term this as Luther Burden’s official “coming out party” given the stage and status of the opponent, but let’s be real: Luther Burden has been on the national stage for a few weeks now. We’ve gone past, “he needs to prove it” and reached, “any bad game is probably a fluke.” Except we’re still waiting on the latter to happen, aren’t we? I suppose his scorching start helped set the narrative that LSU’s defense had something to prove (#STP), and for that the Bayou Bengals should be thankful! 10/20

Luther Burden’s catch and run was 67 percent disrespectful to LSU’s defense.

Superlatives and Awards

Best Prospective NIL Deal

Are you an anxious traveler? Need to show up to the airport a few hours early? Book restaurant reservations several months ahead of time? Make sure a professional car service picks you up to get you to a meeting?

You’ll never have to worry about delays with the new service offered by Uber — Tollison Express! Just like a football hitting Brady Cook in the face while he’s getting a play call from the sideline, you’ll always arrive far, far earlier than anyone anticipates! Forget about being tardy. Uber: Tollison Express will make sure you’re never on time... because you showed up before they unlocked the building!

The Himothy Award for Most “Him” Performance

I’m sort of cribbing from this week’s MV3, but how good was Cody Schrader? Especially in light of the fact that he was running hurt.

When asked about Cody Schrader's run, Drinkwitz takes a second and say he feels bad for him because Schrader pulled his quad on Wednesday and they weren't sure if he was going to play. Says he wishes they could have won for his effort. — Nate Edwards (@NateGEdwards) October 7, 2023

I’ll be the first to admit that I haven’t been Schrader’s biggest fan. I think he’s a very valuable member of the team, but I’ve questioned how he and Nathaniel Peat’s touches have been distributed over the course of the past two years. But with soreness in one leg, Schrader was a bulldozer for the Tigers, making sure every trip to the end zone went about as smoothly as it could’ve. He also ripped off a few explosive plays, which I’m still not used to seeing from him. With half a season to go, Schrader is gunning for a classic “senior Mizzou running back” type of season a la Tyler Badie, Larry Rountree III, Henry Josey and more.

Best Meme Award

Not a lot of LSU creativity in Mizzou’s mentions after the road win, but I did see lots of South Carolina (OK), Tennessee (OK?) and Oklahoma (OK???) fans knocking Mizzou for the loss. At least Mizzou will have two opportunities to knock those fan bases on their ass this year.

I was reminded, however, of the existence of a classic mid-aughts bop by this wonderful little post, which ranks as my highlight of the Twitter responses.