Statistics that stand out from Mizzou’s loss to LSU

Both things are true: LSU is, and probably will be, Missouri’s toughest matchup all season, depending on how you view No. 1 Georgia, but also Missouri beat itself in a 49-39 loss to the visitors from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. After the game, Eli Drinkwitz summed it up best.

“We’ve been living on the edge with a couple of things on both sides of the ball that ultimately showed up today (Saturday) that cost us and opportunity to win the game.”

With that being said, here are some numbers worth pointing out from Saturday’s defeat.

2 Missed Field Goals highlight how special teams' woes come back to haunt the Tigers.

Harrison Mevis missing a 54-yard field goal with eight seconds left was a fitting end for how the special teams performed.

Yes, Mevis’ 61-yard field goal to beat Kansas State will forever be remembered as one of the best kicks in MU history, but it doesn’t erase the special teams' mistakes committed during weeks one and two, and on Saturday against LSU.

It wasn’t the only missed kick by Mevis, as he had another one blocked by Harold Perkins early in the third quarter, in which LSU turned around and kicked one of their own. In the punting game, Luke Bauer shanked a punt for 17 yards, as it landed out of bounds following a Mizzou three-and-out. Two plays later, LSU’s explosive offense took advantage of the short field as Jayden Daniels completed a 42-yard score, putting LSU in front for the first time all game.

Going back to Drinkwitz's quote at the beginning, include that with the special teams as well. Missouri has gotten away with it by playing lesser prestigious opponents such as South Dakota and Middle Tennessee State, but as we saw on Saturday, those mistakes will haunt you in big-time games.

6.4 Yards per rush

Bad angles, players not staying on their assignments on who spy and what gaps to fill led to a successful rushing performance by the opposition. LSU entered Faurot Field, and Jayden Daniels and D.J. Giddens highlighted a 274-yard rushing performance against Missouri’s defense. We’ve talked about how good Missouri’s rush defense has been, not giving up a rushing touchdown until last week against Vandy, but it got absolutely exposed as it hasn’t seen anything like Daniels and Diggs all season.

11 Penalties

In July, I wrote about what it would take for Missouri to take a TCU-like leap for the 2023 season, and what essentially would be the difference from around the six-win mark, and the 10-plus win mark. I observed what was costing the Tigers in close games, and I contributed that to them not playing clean football:

The Tigers were one of the most penalized teams in all of FBS last season with 7.77 per game. Only eight teams were worse. Was one of these teams TCU? No. In fact, three of four CFP teams were among the top 25 least penalized teams in the nation. How big were an extra three penalties per game for Missouri? Three alone cost them three potential victories.

Has Missouri improved its penalties per game in 2023? Not really. The Tigers have committed 45 penalties, or 7.50 per game. That number is tied with Toledo and UTEP as the 19th worst in the nation.

Against LSU, Missouri committed a total of 11 penalties. Three re-set the downs inside the five-yard line before LSU’s first score. MU faced a 3rd and one, at the LSU 41-yard line, down 42-39, with under two minutes to play, but a false start penalty moved the ball back, putting them in a passing situation where Brady Cook was sacked, resulting in a loss of 24 yards. That became really the last chance for Missouri to tie or take the lead.

And of course, Johnny Walker Jr. got ejected. According to the hot mic from the referee, he spit on an LSU player.

“Yeah, that’s disappointing. Not a representation of the way we want to play this game,” Drinkwitz said. “And we got to respond better on our players, and it starts with me as a head coach. But we lost a defensive pass rush player, a guy who has been playing for a high level for us and that’s something that as a team, we can’t do, we can’t beat ourselves, and we can’t let out emotions get out of control and out of check.”

366 attempts

In a way, Brady Cook called it.

“Obviously, I’ll probably throw an interception this year, so I’m not too worried about it. I’m just trying to do the best I can,” said Cook following Missouri’s victory over Vanderbilt.

It came sooner than most of us probably expected. Facing a 3rd and five, Cook launched a pass attended for Luther Burden III, but LSU’s stud linebacker Harold Perkins for the Oskie was sitting there in coverage.

This ended a Southeastern Conference record of 366 consecutive passing attempts without an interception. The streak officially ends for Cook, as he finishes 45 attempts from the FBS record, but it was a heck of a run.

1,060 total yards

After watching both offenses seemingly go up, and down the field with no defense having an answer, I wondered if that performance was one of the most explosive between two teams in Faurot Field history. Spoiler alert: Unless two teams combined for 1,000 total yards before 1999 outside of the MU-KSU game in 1969, it was.

Top total combined yardage performances at Faurot Field (The data I found went back to 1999, also includes one game from the 1960s):