Takeaways from Tiger Talk: Week Seven

Eliah Drinkwitz, defensive line coach Al Davis and defensive tackle Kristian Williams sat down with Mike Kelly to recap the fireworks of the LSU game and preview what is to come in Lexington on Tuesday at Bud’s Classic BBQ on 9th St.
Eliah Drinkwitz | Head Coach | 4th Season
- On the performance against LSU: “We didn’t always play smart, we didn’t always play connected, but we did play with great effort. And it was all things that are correctable.”
- Drinkwitz and Kelly agreed that the beginning of deer season may hurt the sell out potential of the Florida game, but South Carolina and Tennessee are well on the way to being sell-outs.
- On the atmosphere and fan buzz surrounding this team: “It’s why you take an SEC job.”
- Drinkwitz also said that the plethora of recruits in attendance were blown away by Saturday’s atmosphere and that the program will reap the benefits of that on the recruiting trail.
- On the positives and negatives from the LSU game: “We can’t start any faster than we did, played with really good energy. I told the team before the game that they had to be really good in the red zone, and we were 5-for-5.” Cited turnovers, missed field goal, 17-yard punt as turning points that prevented team from playing a complete game.
- On the turnover issues: “Turnovers happen in an offense. When you throw the ball that many times, the quarterback is bound to make a mistake. We have to create more turnovers, but I know that they are coming.”
- “There’s a whole lot of fight left in this team. I saw it on Monday, I saw it when I met with the captains and today with the team. In this league, you have to be willing to lay it on the line and take a punch in the gut. And even if you prepare, there is no guarantee. The only guarantee is that, if you don’t prepare, you’re gonna be your butt kicked.”
- Drinkwitz thought that the LSU game was Darius Robinson’s best showing of the year after resting following the injury.
- Drink also said that nobody thought that Schrader would play against LSU. The staff went into the game thinking he’d only be in to protect on third downs and running in short-yardage scenarios and would not even play on special teams. Then, Schrader said he was good to go on gameday, and the rest is history. “It’s determination and mindset over talent. It needs to be a study, because it’s incredible.”
- Monday Night Football is where all the younger guys get to scrimmage, Drink said that Logan Reichert (“Big Show”) is moving his way into some special teams unit. “I’m excited about where he’s at and he has the benefit of playing behind a 4-year starter in Xavier Delgado.”
- Cited that the young RBs (Tavorus Jones, Jamal Roberts) need to do a better job of protecting but are already very skilled with the ball in their hands. Says they will be ready when their number is called.
- Drink has a great relationship with Mark Stoops and respects the UK coach for doing it the hard way. Likened how they both are younger brothers as maybe a reason for that taking that path.
- Drinkwitz recruited Kentucky QB Devin Leary when he was at NC State and spent a lot of time at Timber Creek High School in Charlotte. Ironically, Dave Doeren was on the bottom line of ESPN being rumored for the open Tennessee job while Drinkwitz was in the living room of the Leary household, which made for an awkward conversation.
Al Davis | Defensive Line Coach | 3rd Season
- On the LSU game: “The team that made the least amount of mistakes won, and that’s how it is in big-time football games.”
- Compares gap integrity, which has been a point of emphasis, to how a brick wall is built. Without one, the building will fall. “I always tell my defensive tackles: if you aren’t in your gap, assume that a touchdown will happen.”
- Davis played defensive tackle at Arkansas. He redshirted because he was overweight but finished as the scout team player of the year in 2008 while working weight off. He had a limited role in his second year but kept pushing to where he was able to start as redshirt sophomore. “Because I was the big dude, I was slow. So I had to be smart, I had to know the defense better than anyone else, and that allowed me to become a coach.” Davis went from recording 24 tackles as a junior to 53 tackles as a senior and he would coach the D-line as a senior when his position coach was working with the special teams.
- On working as a graduate assistant under Bret Bielema: “You’re gonna do the grunt work. You’re there before the coaches are there and you leave after the coaches leave. You gotta be a sponge, because those guys have their job for a reason, and you are trying to be them one day.”
- On his coaching philosophy: “Your guys are going to be a reflection of you, so I wanted them to be physical and be great at stopping the run. The first thing I wanted to do was create an identity within the group.”
- On the veteran presence of the DT room: “It’s the best thing as a coach when your players have to compete every week. They know that when one guy is chilling, another guy is working. There’s also not a lot of questions about what the call is, or what the alignment is.”
- “All four of them (rotational DTs) logged in to watch film on Sunday. I don’t have to check my kids on that. They push each other.”
- On Realus George Jr.: “When you’ve got a kid that everybody loves and respects, sometimes I don’t tell the whole group something, I just tell Realus, and he tells everybody else.”
- Said that Realus is the father figure and Jayden Jernigan is the cool uncle. Josh Landry was quiet at first after transferring from Oklahoma State, so it was great to see him get louder last year while still being a serious guy.
- On Kristian Williams: “He’s the only kid that shows up to the team meeting with his shoulder pads on, and everybody knows that Williams spends more time in the football facility than anybody else. Every time you give him a challenge, he knocks it away.”
Kristian Williams | Defensive Tackle | Senior
- On Al Davis: “He’s like a mentor and a big brother to us. We relate to him, and it makes us want to run through a wall for him.”
- On his decision to go to Oregon after growing up in Memphis: “I just wanted to try something new and grow up on my own. I wouldn’t trade it for the world, and I’m definitely grateful that I did.”
- On Mizzou: “I feel very comfortable to be myself here.”
- Kristian said that he had dreams of being a storm chaser when he was younger, as he used to study weather growing up. Watching natural disasters interested Williams, and he was intrigued by trying to get a step ahead of massive storms and what causes them.
- “Growing up as a kid, I was kinda aggressive.” He originally wanted to be a running back and didn’t want to get in a 3-point stance at first, but learned to love it. “I get to his somebody for free!”
- Williams said that he watches Aaron Donald, Quinnen Williams and Javon Kinlaw as DTs that he models his game after.
