30 Days Til Hoops Tipoff

Mizzou Links for Tuesday, October 10

By Karen Steger
Can you believe it?!

We are just 30 days — well, now it’s 29 — days from tipoff at Mizzou Arena on November 6! Robin Pingeton’s squad, which features 5 freshmen and 3 transfers, gets it started early that day with an 11:30am tip (wondering now if I can take that day off as it’s a basketball holiday), and then Dennis Gates’ new-look squad, which features 5 freshmen and 6 transfers, will tip later that night with a time yet to be determined. In the immortal words of The Pointer Sisters, “I’M SO EXCITED, I JUST CAN’T HIDE IT. I’M ABOUT TO LOSE CONTROL AND I THINK I LIKE IT.”

If my singing didn’t get you hyped up, perhaps this will. Watching this still gives me chills. What.a.moment. (more on Dree’s pro career in a bit)

Friday night was all about amping up the season hype. The second annual Mizzou Madness event at the historic columns sure got fans excited, and I saw somewhere there were an estimated 4,000 people there. This continues to be such a cool event. Sure, there is room for improvement— the bleachers, for instance, weren’t tall enough, so the players congregating on the court for the different activities made it difficult to see, as well as the Golden Girls, who were standing directly in front of me most of the night. Cool, cool, cool. I also wish they’d do something about the court structure so fans could see... IDK... more basketball? As it lies right now, there’s just far too much potential for injury on a surface that closely resembles wrestling mats.

Enough OFI, though. There’s a lot of fanfare around the event, and it’s well-deserved. It’s a super unique event — way to go Des bringing the idea to life — and serves as the official kickoff to the new season.

From Dennis Gates (via Drew King at PowerMizzou), on the event and how the team is coming together, which again features a whole helluva lot of newbies (though not new to college hoops— the transfers are Experienced with a capital E):

“Our newcomers are in an assimilation stage where they’re getting to know the culture but the culture is also getting to know them,” Gates said. “So it makes it a lot easier, it gives these guys open arm to lean into an acceptance. And it’s important when we continue to recruit. How we recruit, we talk about family, we talk about togetherness, we talk about relationships, and that’s what we try to make sure we live by.”

Let’s check out some media, shall we?

First off, I’m wondering if this photo is the handiwork of one Drone Journalism professor, Dominick Lee?

Told you there were a lot of people. That’s just the student section in the first pic (and they were really scattered all over the place)

It’s almost alarming to see Sean East II smiling. Dude is NEVER smiling in photos I’ve seen.

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

4. Missouri (5-1, 1-1): Well, that was crushing. Thoughts of 8-0 going into Georgia dancing in your head, wondering if you’re this year’s TCU … then you’re not. Ah, but you still have Luther Burden, you’re still going to score a lot of points this year and you still have everyone (other than Vanderbilt) in the division to play. The vibes are somewhat derailed, but still better than a lot of teams in the league — including the team that beat you on your home field Saturday. Doesn’t make sense? That’s just how these rankings work, friends.

  • A few tidbits about the Kentucky game & series:
  • Thoughts on Missouri from SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic:
  • On3’s got a new Heisman ranking, and Luther is.... not ranked nearly high enough.

Hoops

Other Mizzou Sports

  • So cool. Make sure you check out Adeen’s recap, which is accompanied by Cal’s photos:
  • Check out the new gymnastics Media Day Vlog. This team is always having the most fun. Can’t wait til January!
  • TigerStyle’s first 2025 recruit is in the top 50 nationally per Mat Scouts.
  • Fun with volleyball:
  • Schedule updates for baseball:

Tigers Past and Future

  • My heart. So many of my faves here.... J-Mac. Danario. Chase (I have that Charlie Hustle jacket, btw). Spooooooooooon.
  • Watkins missed a great opportunity to rewrite a Taylor Swift lyric here, so I’ll do it for him: “Man, I’ve seen that pass before. And we really loved the ending”
  • More on Kobe, from The Athletic’s Law Murray (friend of Dive Cuts). While I didn’t/couldn’t see the game, social media tells me Kobe passed up a 3 and instead passed it, which ended up being a TO. Ty Lue took him out, and said he needed to shoot more. We’ll see if he adjusts tonight, as the Clips & Jazz face off again.

Kobe’s stat line: 22 mins off bench & started second half. 7pts on 3/5 FG (1-2 from 3pt) | 2 Reb | 1 ast | 1 TO | 4 PF

JC’s stat line: 14 min off bench | 6pts on 2/4 FG, 0-2 from 3 | 1 TO

  • So cool #MizzouMade
  • DREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!
  • Our guy D’Moi killed it in his Lakers debut over the weekend. So proud! In the second game, a 129-126 W over the Nets, our favorite BV Islander played 17 minutes, with 3 points on 1-6 shooting (all from 3PT) to go with 3 REB, 2 TO, and a PF.
  • A look at why Michael Porter Jr. is no. 1, as well as an injury update:
  • Shout out to the 1996 Big 8 Champs, who reunited for the game this past weekend
  • Wow. Looks like HCLA is getting a good one in Tolton’s Madison Uptegrove.

