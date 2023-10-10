30 Days Til Hoops Tipoff

Can you believe it?!

We are just 30 days — well, now it’s 29 — days from tipoff at Mizzou Arena on November 6! Robin Pingeton’s squad, which features 5 freshmen and 3 transfers, gets it started early that day with an 11:30am tip (wondering now if I can take that day off as it’s a basketball holiday), and then Dennis Gates’ new-look squad, which features 5 freshmen and 6 transfers, will tip later that night with a time yet to be determined. In the immortal words of The Pointer Sisters, “I’M SO EXCITED, I JUST CAN’T HIDE IT. I’M ABOUT TO LOSE CONTROL AND I THINK I LIKE IT.”

If my singing didn’t get you hyped up, perhaps this will. Watching this still gives me chills. What.a.moment. (more on Dree’s pro career in a bit)

It's 4 weeks until basketball starts.



Our favorite #4 from a year agopic.twitter.com/ygU6zxZmgq — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) October 9, 2023

Friday night was all about amping up the season hype. The second annual Mizzou Madness event at the historic columns sure got fans excited, and I saw somewhere there were an estimated 4,000 people there. This continues to be such a cool event. Sure, there is room for improvement— the bleachers, for instance, weren’t tall enough, so the players congregating on the court for the different activities made it difficult to see, as well as the Golden Girls, who were standing directly in front of me most of the night. Cool, cool, cool. I also wish they’d do something about the court structure so fans could see... IDK... more basketball? As it lies right now, there’s just far too much potential for injury on a surface that closely resembles wrestling mats.

Enough OFI, though. There’s a lot of fanfare around the event, and it’s well-deserved. It’s a super unique event — way to go Des bringing the idea to life — and serves as the official kickoff to the new season.

From Dennis Gates (via Drew King at PowerMizzou), on the event and how the team is coming together, which again features a whole helluva lot of newbies (though not new to college hoops— the transfers are Experienced with a capital E):

“Our newcomers are in an assimilation stage where they’re getting to know the culture but the culture is also getting to know them,” Gates said. “So it makes it a lot easier, it gives these guys open arm to lean into an acceptance. And it’s important when we continue to recruit. How we recruit, we talk about family, we talk about togetherness, we talk about relationships, and that’s what we try to make sure we live by.”

Let’s check out some media, shall we?

First off, I’m wondering if this photo is the handiwork of one Drone Journalism professor, Dominick Lee?

Madness from the moon pic.twitter.com/NwlKacreBC — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 9, 2023

Told you there were a lot of people. That’s just the student section in the first pic (and they were really scattered all over the place)

It’s almost alarming to see Sean East II smiling. Dude is NEVER smiling in photos I’ve seen.

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

The time is set for our game vs South Carolina ⏰ #MIZ pic.twitter.com/s6tVAJJFzW — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 9, 2023

The Maneater: How Missouri football’s Daylan Carnell found success through love, family and a pink mouth guard (Joey Van Zummeren)

The Athletic: SEC Vibe Rankings (Seth Emerson):

4. Missouri (5-1, 1-1): Well, that was crushing. Thoughts of 8-0 going into Georgia dancing in your head, wondering if you’re this year’s TCU … then you’re not. Ah, but you still have Luther Burden, you’re still going to score a lot of points this year and you still have everyone (other than Vanderbilt) in the division to play. The vibes are somewhat derailed, but still better than a lot of teams in the league — including the team that beat you on your home field Saturday. Doesn’t make sense? That’s just how these rankings work, friends.

A few tidbits about the Kentucky game & series:

#Mizzou vs Kentucky as SEC teams 2012-22:



UK leads series 7-4

Missouri has scoring edge 268-263

Over last eight seasons, both are 32-42 in SEC regular season games

Winner of the game has finished higher in the SEC East standings all 11 times



Definition of a coin flip series. — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) October 9, 2023

Mark Stoops, who makes $8.6 million, asking the fans who already buy tickets and donate to the program to give more money so they can be good is not a great look. He's far from the only coach doing it, he's just the latest. And it bothers me every time. https://t.co/uvlmxoq1hu — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) October 10, 2023

Mizzou alum @tom_hart, Jordan Rodgers, and Cole Cubelic will have the SEC Network call of Mizzou-Kentucky.



You’re welcome for the scoop, folks. — Barstool Mizzou (@BarstoolMizzou) October 8, 2023

Thoughts on Missouri from SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic:

MISSOURI: Tough one. Defense just hit or miss. Had some nice wins & free runners at QB but couldn't get him down. Got out of lanes. Zone wasn't great. Little too aggressive at times vs run. 5 , 0 & 6 flashed. Needed 15. Took some poor angles, specifically on the QB. Love the… — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) October 9, 2023

On3’s got a new Heisman ranking, and Luther is.... not ranked nearly high enough.

On3 Midseason Heisman Power Rankings



Do you agree?



Read: https://t.co/b5eAsBNMbL pic.twitter.com/LG2kjGQEn4 — On3 (@On3sports) October 9, 2023

Hoops

Other Mizzou Sports

Check out the new This Week is Mizzou Sports 5 (Trevon Bobo, PowerMizzou)

Take it away, Dennis Gates:

So cool. Make sure you check out Adeen’s recap, which is accompanied by Cal’s photos:

Check out the new gymnastics Media Day Vlog. This team is always having the most fun. Can’t wait til January!

TigerStyle’s first 2025 recruit is in the top 50 nationally per Mat Scouts.

@MizzouWrestling with their first 2025 recruit in Peyton Westpfahl. #46 on @MatScouts1 Big Board and #10 at 190lbs. 2x MO State Placer, finishing 2nd at 175 last year for Liberty HS. Also placed 7th at Fargo in Junior FS this summer. pic.twitter.com/W5erjMJEU2 — James Hackney (@FFJames94) October 9, 2023

Fun with volleyball:

Tigers finish strong on day one as Mizzou is fourth as a team with Alfons Bondesson leading the way in third place #MIZ ⛳️



https://t.co/WQOBZ2Blh2 pic.twitter.com/1u5WkHXSB8 — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) October 9, 2023

Schedule updates for baseball:

FALL UPDATE⚾️



This week's schedule has undergone a slight adjustment, with Black & Gold Scrimmages now set for Wednesday (4:15 p.m.), Thursday (TBA) and Friday (4:30 p.m.).#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/JMjSoIgMx1 — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) October 9, 2023

Tigers Past and Future

My heart. So many of my faves here.... J-Mac. Danario. Chase (I have that Charlie Hustle jacket, btw). Spooooooooooon.

Watkins missed a great opportunity to rewrite a Taylor Swift lyric here, so I’ll do it for him: “Man, I’ve seen that pass before. And we really loved the ending”

Man, I've seen that pass before https://t.co/7dkBaHd3FB — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) October 10, 2023

More on Kobe, from The Athletic’s Law Murray (friend of Dive Cuts). While I didn’t/couldn’t see the game, social media tells me Kobe passed up a 3 and instead passed it, which ended up being a TO. Ty Lue took him out, and said he needed to shoot more. We’ll see if he adjusts tonight, as the Clips & Jazz face off again.

Kobe’s stat line: 22 mins off bench & started second half. 7pts on 3/5 FG (1-2 from 3pt) | 2 Reb | 1 ast | 1 TO | 4 PF JC’s stat line: 14 min off bench | 6pts on 2/4 FG, 0-2 from 3 | 1 TO

Kobe Brown is here.



Someone tell that dude to shoot the damn ball when he comes in. He's better when he dgaf — Law Murray (@LawMurrayTheNU) October 9, 2023

So cool #MizzouMade

Preseason work for Postseason Tigers ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/mY6mCvCyou — Shane Rust (@shanergraphics) October 9, 2023

DREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!

ℹ️ DeAndre Gholston (@DreeGholston4) had a great game once again in another OSE win in the Hungarian A Division. He had 2️⃣2️⃣ points, 3️⃣ assists, 2️⃣ steals and 2️⃣2️⃣ VAL points.#KeucheyanSportsMngmt #DeAndreGholston pic.twitter.com/FS4UoJGDzB — Rational Sports Management (@Rtnlsprtsmn) October 7, 2023

Our guy D’Moi killed it in his Lakers debut over the weekend. So proud! In the second game, a 129-126 W over the Nets, our favorite BV Islander played 17 minutes, with 3 points on 1-6 shooting (all from 3PT) to go with 3 REB, 2 TO, and a PF.

D'Moi Hodge had 8 points, 2 rebounds, a steal and a block in 8 minutes of action in his preseason debut with the Lakers https://t.co/9G8f44VGRp — Drew King (@drewking0222) October 8, 2023

A look at why Michael Porter Jr. is no. 1, as well as an injury update:

Michael Porter Jr. (left ankle) still hasn’t been cleared to practice, so he’s a long shot to play tomorrow in PHX. “We’ll have four preseason games after that, so hopefully we can get him back out there,” Michael Malone said. Nuggets starters will likely play only in first half. — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) October 9, 2023

Shout out to the 1996 Big 8 Champs, who reunited for the game this past weekend

Wow. Looks like HCLA is getting a good one in Tolton’s Madison Uptegrove.

In two innings: #Mizzou commit Madison Uptegrove

Got within one of the state career home run record ✅

Tied the state career home run record ✅

Broke the state career home run record w/ 49 ✅



Also broke the state single season record too...NBD @MUptegrove_42 @tolton_softball… pic.twitter.com/XxaRL92Df6 — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) October 9, 2023

