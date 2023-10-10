What Eli Drinkwitz had to say: Bluegrass week edition

After suffering its first loss of the season, Missouri travels to No. 24 Kentucky, where historically it's been hard to win for the Tigers. Here’s what Eli Drinkwitz had to say for his Tuesday media availability.

“The team that seems to rush the ball better seems to be the team that’s going to win the game. Definitely a trench style game on both sides and we’re going to have to make sure we’re ready for a physical style of play that they have,” — Eli Drinkwitz.

More on the opposition

On Mark Stoops: “I have a lot of respect for Coach (Mark) Stoop and what he’s built at Kentucky, the way he’s gone about it with sustained success and excellence, and in each year his teams gradually improve as they play, and I think he does a tremendous job.”

On facing the quarterback, he once recruited: Devin Leary: “I’m excited to see him continue to grow and play as a player...He’s such a competitor, he’s very tough, he’s got an elite arm, he’s got great toughness in the pocket and command, and those are on display a lot. Whether it's this year's tape or last year’s tape, or the year before when he was playing at an All-ACC level.”

Words on Ray Davis, the SEC’s leading rusher: “They run the ball really well with their transfer running back Ray Davis. I think he’s one of the best running backs in this league... He’s got really good vision and burst. I think he’s running faster this year than maybe he did last year.”

On wide receiver Barion Brown: “Brown is a tremendous player that gives them that vertical threat and the horizontal speed that creates issues, so we’re going to have to really be good on the defensive side of the ball.”

On Deon Walker and J.J. Weaver: “I think Dion Walker is an elite player at the D-line position for them and he plays all kinds of places. J.J. Weaver is back, and I think him, and Xavier Delgado are competing for the most SEC games played since I’ve been here, holy cow, they’re going against each other for the fourth straight time and neither one of them were true freshman when they first played.”

On playing at Kroger Field: “A very difficult environment. The fans are really loud. It’s a bowl game (talking about the configuration of Kroger Field). So whenever you know are in a bowl environment, it’s all on you...We will recreate what we can from a noisy environment. I think the one thing that our team will take some confidence in is most of us have played on the road in this league before in these type of environments. So that I don’t think will be new to them.”

Internal thoughts

On Missouri’s performance following Saturday: “After watching the film on Saturday, our guys played with incredible energy and effort. They played hard for four quarters. We just came up short in the end, and ultimately, what it came down to was not playing complementary football well enough.”

How the team has responded following a loss to LSU: “Disappointed but not devasted. I think that’s the best way to describe it. I think we were all disappointed in the outcome, we’re not devasted...That’s the thing about this league. Every week, you’re going to go out there, and you’re going to compete; you got to lay it on the line. That doesn’t guarantee you the result you want. But you got to pick yourself back up, and you got to put it back together again, and you know, that’s life it's not always sunshine and rainbows, as the Rocky quote goes, right? It’s about getting hit and getting back up and keep moving forward.”

On Brady Cook throwing his first interception of the season: “He’s thrown interceptions before boys. That’s part of it. That’s the game. I said that going into the whole interception streak, the game is not played without errors. We’re going to make mistakes...and for us, the learning moment with Brady is he’s going to make those, and he’s got to learn, okay, on this one, I should have been more air. What we said on the one in the second quarter is you cannot try that throw at that score in the game with the situation that we’re at. We just can’t afford to put the defense in that situation.”

On Darius Robinson following his return on Saturday: “I thought D-Rob played his most dominant physical game against LSU because he felt more confident.”

What needs to be done better defensively: “One thing we got to be careful of is we got to stay in our gaps. It showed up in the LSU game in some of our pressure situations. We’re not able to maintain the gaps we’re supposed to be in whether it’s the down linemen moving or linebacker blitzing, so we got to be firmer and making sure that we’re not creating seams vertically, especially with these guys.”

On playing complementary football after missing two field goals and kicking a 17-yard punt: “Those are just things that have to get cleaned up. There are some fundamental things that have to occur both on the punt and on the field goal. The timing of the field goal, we were late in the operation phase. We’ve got to trust the snap that the snap and the hold are going to get there and take off at the right time so that we’re not rushing our kick and end up pulling it. On the punt, we got to be consistent on our drops, and that’s really where the inaccuracies in the punting game have been in inaccuracy and making sure that our drops are consistent so that our swing can come through accurately.”

Injury report

Cody Schrader (Questionable) - Quad

“He’ll be questionable this week at best.”

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (Out) - Groin

“He’s been battling a groin thing, which is a unique situation. That’s what held him out of the Memphis game. It’s flared back up actually on the other side. We’re going to hold him this week, so he’ll be out this week. We need to try and get him healthy so that we’re not constantly going back and forth. It’s not fair to him as a player.”

Mekhi Miller (Questionable)

“Right now, Mekhi Miller is questionable. I think it’s trending in the right direction, but we got to get through a couple of more tests to know for sure.”