Missouri Football Mid-Season Evaluation Pt. 1

Six games down, six more to go.

Year four of the Eliah Drinkwitz era was tabbed as the make-or-break campaign for the Tigers’ head coach, and it’s safe to say that he has made it. This roller coaster ride of a season has seen Mizzou struggle against South Dakota and MTSU, follow that up with a miraculous victory over then-No. 15 Kansas State and wins over Memphis and Vanderbilt before falling to No. 23 LSU in an offensive shootout.

Amidst plenty of outside pressure and noise that attacked Drinkwitz, Brady Cook and the offensive line, this team managed to block all of that out. Hell, Mizzou fans booed their own starting quarterback when he was announced before a game even began, which could literally alter how he plays on that given day. Props have to be given to Cook and this program for remaining stoic and focused through it all, and they now have the full support of the fan base after beginning the season 5-1. (College football fans are an enigma, one that needs to be studied in a lab one day.)

The Kirby Moore offense has been explosive and incredibly entertaining to watch, while the Blake Baker defense has shown signs of weakness that it did not have last season. Multiple sell-out atmospheres and a field storming at Faurot Field have returned the legendary stadium to its glory days, and it is safe to say that Columbia has not been this excited about Tiger football since 2014.

Alas, as the late, great Kobe Bryant once said: “Job’s not done.”

There’s still six more games to play, and every goal that this program set for itself is still in front of it. Thus, let’s reevaluate the state of this team and the outlook moving forward.

Statistics

Points (Per Game): 33.17

Yards: 464.0

Passing Yards: 322.17

Yards Per Pass: 9.96

Rushing Yards: 141.8

Yards Per Carry: 4.2

Turnovers: 5 (3 fumbles, 2 INTs)

Average Time Of Possession: 29:39

3rd Down Conversions: 26-for-67 (38.81%)

4th Down Conversions: 3-for-6 (50%)

Red Zone Efficiency: 24-for-25 overall, 18-for-25 scoring touchdowns

Penalty Yards Per Game: 45 penalties for 325 yards

Points Allowed: 25.50

Yards Allowed: 353.2

Passing Yards Allowed: 244.33

Rushing Yards Allowed: 108.8

Turnovers Forced: 4 (all interceptions)

Kickoff Return Average: 18.62 yards

Punt Return Average: 10 yards

I could go on-and-on about the positive numbers that this offense has put forth this season, but that has all been well-documented. Instead, I’ll focus on the numbers that I think have plagued this team the most thus far and need to change in the back half of the season.

To start, the third down conversion rate of this team is abysmal. That 38% mark is good for 78th in the nation, and this offense’s inability to maintain drives has hurt it at times. There is something to be said about how Mizzou’s ‘23 offense has generally relied on chunk plays rather than stringing together 10+ play drives, but picking up multiple first downs is a basic skill that every offense needs to be able to A. close out game and B. keep opposing offenses off the field/give your own defense a break.

I’ll touch more on the lack of turnovers later on, but the Tigers need to create more explosive plays on the defensive end. While the coverage breakdowns have been a concern, being an opportunistic unit can certainly make up for some of those deficiencies. It will also come to no Mizzou fan’s surprise that this defense has far worse numbers in pass defense than it does against the run, although the interior D-line was pushed around by LSU’s O-line en route to 274 yards on the ground.

Lastly, 45 total penalties this season is tied for the 116th worst in the nation, alongside the likes of Toledo and UTEP. Only six Power Five schools ranks worse in that category.

Who Has Stood Out

Luther Burden III | Sophomore | Wide Receiver

2023 Stats: 54 catches, 793 receiving yards (1st in the nation), 5 TDs, 14.7 YPC

Fans, coaches and teammates all know him by one word: Him.

Burden was heralded as a potential savior of Missouri football when he chose Missouri over the likes of Georgia and Oklahoma in 2021, causing a mass celebration across his home state. Somehow, he has exceeded the hype that accompanied him out of high school.

After a productive freshman campaign in which the coaching staff was figuring out how to utilize him best, Burden has exploded onto the scene in 2023. His combination of strength, speed and agility has continued to make him impossible to take down in the open field, but he has also become more polished as a route-runner and jump-ball receiver. Burden has showcased a great ability to settle into open spots against zone defenses, and it’s not even worth trying to cover him with just one defensive back in man-to-man.

Burden was targeted 10+ yards downfield on 20 occasions in 2022. Through six games, he’s already eclipsed that number (24).

Off the field, Burden can be seen on billboards, chip bags and pizza boxes. On it, he can usually be seen celebrating in the end zone, dancing along to pregame music or embarrassing opposing defenders with ease.

The question now: Is Burden the favorite to take home the Biletnikoff Award this year?

Missouri Tigers Luther Burden III Week 3 & 4 Highlights - 17 REC 291 Yards & 2 TDs: pic.twitter.com/WyRM8ptpE7 — Desert Dweller Sports Network (@DesertDwellerSN) September 28, 2023

Brady Cook | Redshirt Junior | Quarterback

2023 Stats: 71.8% completion, 1,879 yards (5th in the nation), 13 TDs, 132 rushing yards, 3 TDs

What more can be said about the Chaminade kid?

After committing to play for Mizzou as a sophomore in high school and never wavering, Cook has had to endure an up-and-down career full of injuries, outside noise and on-field struggles.

The beginning to this 2023 campaign has made all of that worth it.

With an up-and-coming offensive coordinator in Kirby Moore at his back and a plethora of gifted receiving options, Cook has thrived this season. He has the look of a veteran quarterback that has truly settled into the speed of the college game, making quality reads on the field and an absurd amount of high-level throws. I’ll touch on his lack of interceptions later on as well, but there is just something so comforting about having a confident quarterback that can consistently dice up defenses in a variety of ways.

And, all of this has come after he rehabbed a torn labrum through much of the offseason, hyperextended his leg against K-State and has taken plenty of shots through six games. Despite his passing prowess, Cook’s toughness and determination remain his best qualities, although it is still clear that he is operating at less than 100% each week.

After receiving so much criticism and doubt throughout his career, Cook could have folded and given in to the negativity at any moment. Instead, he fought back every step of the way, and he now ranks among the SEC’s best quarterbacks and has given his childhood team a chance to do something special this season.

TOUCHDOWN, Tigers! Brady Cook to Theo Wease Jr for the score! pic.twitter.com/Ojo3ai5SUL — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 30, 2023

Kris Abrams-Draine | Junior | Cornerback

2023 Stats: 28 total tackles, 1 TFLs, 3 INTs, 8 pass breakups

Ever since he first saw the field in 2021, Abrams-Draine has flashed. From his lockdown coverage abilities to his open-field tackling, the Mobile, Al. product is as well-rounded a cornerback as you will find in the country.

His streak of three straight interceptions in Weeks 3-5 was something to behold, but his snap-to-snap consistency is what makes Abrams-Draine truly special. While some other members of the Mizzou secondary have struggled in pass coverage, Abrams-Draine has been a reliable presence in the back end that only the bravest of offensive coordinators attempt to challenge, with LSU being the only team that completed more than two passes against his primary coverage.

Abrams-Draine has a bright NFL future in front of him, and he has the chance to continue to make some major money during the rest of this season.

Kris Abrams-Draine INT



Pressure causes an inaccurate throw by Will Howardpic.twitter.com/qLLvmXJqjQ — RanDynasty (@ran_dynasty) September 16, 2023

Three Best Moments

Harrison Mevis’ 61-yard game-winning field goal against K-State

After the kicking unit had struggled with snaps, holds and protections throughout the first two games of the season, it was charged with doing something miraculous at the end of the Kansas State game. A back-and-forth affair had led to the Tigers’ having the ball with mere minutes remaining and a chance to pull off a program-changing victory. After managing to drive into Wildcat territory, the Missouri coaching staff mis-managed the clock and was forced to allow its big-legged kicker to attempt a field goal that some NFL kickers can’t even make.

The rest is history:

Harrison Mevis 61-yard field goal for the Mizzou Win!!!! pic.twitter.com/FrO5gyn5tg — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 16, 2023

One could make the argument that this ranks up there among the best moment’s in Missouri program history given how impactful and perception-altering the result was for Drinkwitz and Co.

Brady Cook breaking the SEC record for pass attempts without an interception

On the first play of the Mizzou’s second drive against Vanderbilt on Oct. 22, 2022, Brady Cook threw an interception.

He had not thrown one since that moment until he tossed two against LSU, which still made it 11 straight games in which he had not thrown a pick from 2022-23.

In line with his meteoric rise to stardom as the quarterback of his childhood team, Cook has been one of the best decision makers in the entire country. Against the same Commodores in 2023, Cook broke the SEC record for most pass attempts without an interception. The mark was previously set by Kentucky’s Andre Woodson in 2006 at 325 attempts.

Lost in the newfound explosiveness and efficiency of the Tiger passing attack has been Cook’s ability to take care of the ball. Thus far in ‘23, there have been very few moments in which Cook has thrown a dangerous pass with the chance of it being caught by the opposition. That is a sign of a veteran quarterback that is increasingly comfortable within the college game and the new offensive scheme that he is spearheading.

Now, Cook resides in the SEC history books with a record that will certainly be difficult to top for years to come.

St. Louis stars showing up at home

The “Mizzou to the Lou” series kicked off for football with a game against Memphis on Sept. 23. The Tigers graced the field of The Dome At America’s Center for the first time since 2010, and they put on a show in an inspired performance.

There are 18 St. Louis natives on the Missouri roster, and plenty of them made major impacts in their hometown. Cook (Chaminade) and Burden (East St. Louis) were the headliners, and they were a dynamite duo throughout this game. Cook was battered and bruised yet still threw for 341 yards and a pair of scores on 18-for-25 passing. Burden played his role in conjunction, leading the team with 10 catches and 177 receiving yards (season-high) in a dominant all-around performance. He even wore cleats to pay homage to his city:

But, other hometown heroes stepped up as well. Cody Schrader of Lutheran South High School bounced back from an early fumble to run for 123 yards on 14 carries and ice the game with a 37-yard touchdown scamper late in the game:

Mookie Cooper (Trinity Catholic) had three catches for 53 yards, and freshman safety Marvin Burks Jr. (Cardinal Ritter) recorded five tackles in one of the best games of his young career.

Check back tomorrow for part two of Parker’s mid-season evaluation of the 2023 season!