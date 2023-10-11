What happened to Missouri’s defense against LSU?

It was a no good, very bad day for Missouri’s defense against LSU. The Tigers allowed more than 500 total yards, more than half of which came on the ground. No takeaways. Only three tackles for loss, two sacks and one quarterback hurry. They allowed 15 explosive plays, and an offensive success rate of better than 40 percent.

That kind of performance is deserving of scrutiny, and that’s exactly what we’ve seen in the past few days. Missouri fans are frustrated, and they should be. You shouldn’t lose games in which your offense posts 39 points and puts up more than 500 yards of total offense. Not when you have a defense that prides itself on being among the best in the conference.

So, what happened? How did things get so bad, so quickly? Let’s dive into some of the many explanations.

1) Missouri’s defense was its own worst enemy

The Tigers simply missed too many tackles, took too many poor angles and committed too many penalties to earn the benefit of the doubt. Let’s break it down piece by piece.

Pro Football Focus had the Tigers accounted for 10 missed tackles on the day. This has become a bit of a theme this season. Mizzou was credited with 13 missed tackles against Memphis, 14 missed tackles against K-State, 7 against Middle Tennessee and another 9 against South Dakota. The other team has scholarship players, too. Missed tackles are going to happen. The pace at which they’ve taken place this season has been a bit alarming, and it’s something that needs to be corrected if the Tigers are going to hold their own defensively against the teams coming up on the schedule.

Jayden Daniels being awesome shouldn't and doesn't excuse #Mizzou's entire defensive performance.



The Tigers missed too many tackles, they lost contain too often & they took some truly horrific angles. That stuff has to get cleaned up, as well. pic.twitter.com/COW33in8cq — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) October 9, 2023

The poor angles are part of what’s led to so many missed tackles, and it might have been Mizzou’s single biggest issue in the game against LSU. It happened from linebackers filling a gap, defensive ends attempting to contain the edge, safeties running the alley and a little bit of everyone trying to make plays in space.

The last issue was the penalties. Two of them came on disconcerting signals. That should be pretty easy to clear up. Don’t clap when the opposing offense uses a clap to signal the snap count. Boom. Corrected. The bigger issue, though, was Johnny Walker Jr. not playing within himself. He lost his temper as he was stuck at the bottom of a pile, and then he (allegedly) spit on an LSU player at the end of a play. It just can’t happen. It resulted in him getting tossed from the game, and put Mizzou behind the 8-ball along the defensive line for the rest of the day. Speaking of which, that’s something we should dive into a bit further...

2) The Tigers’ best pass rusher was tossed from the game

Johnny Walker Jr. is Missouri’s best edge rusher. Pro Football Focus has him with four sacks, 14 quarterback hurries and a 21 percent pass rush win rate. The only other defensive end anywhere close to that kind of productivity coming off the edge is Darius Robinson (2 sacks, 10 hurries, 19.5 percent win rate). The next best edge rusher on the season is Nyles Gaddy, with two sacks, seven hurries and a win rate exactly half of Walker’s (10.5 percent). The depth additions at defensive end have not been nearly as productive this year as they were a year ago.

That’s fine when Walker is playing the vast majority of the snaps, as he had been through the first five weeks of the season. It becomes more problematic when Walker gets himself tossed from the game late in the third quarter against the best quarterback on Missouri’s schedule.

Missouri’s defense allowed 22 points and 166 yards in the fourth quarter while Walker was on the bench. Sometimes correlation is not causation. But, in this case, it very much was. The Tigers couldn’t operate defensively without their best edge rusher on the field. Hopefully they won’t have to do so in the future.

3) Ennis Rakestraw suddenly disappeared from the rotation midway through the third quarter

Rakestraw missed the Memphis game due to injury, but he was back last week for his full allotment of snaps against Vanderbilt and he played the vast majority of the snaps defensively for the first three quarters of the game. And then, suddenly, midway through the third quarter he disappeared from the rotation for most of the remainder of the game. He had a random snap early in the fourth quarter but otherwise was replaced by a combination of Dreydon Norwood and Marcus Clarke.

Clarke was his replacement midway through the third quarter when Jayden Daniels hit Brian Thomas Jr. over the top for a 42-yard touchdown. Clarke appeared to be the primary defender on the play, but it’s worth noting there should have been safety help over the top, but the safety bit on the deep crosser to take himself out of the play.

Rakestraw was — by far — Missouri’s highest graded defensive player on the day by Pro Football Focus. He finished with three tackles, a forced fumble, and didn’t allow a reception when he was targeted.

4) Jayden Daniels is spectacular

Sometimes you go up against an elite player and he puts up elite numbers. Some of what we witnessed on Saturday can simply be chalked up to exactly that. Jayden Daniels is third among FBS quarterbacks in passing yards this season. He’s also second among power five quarterbacks in rushing yardage this season.

In fact, let’s put this another way. Let’s take a look at the top passing quarterbacks and the top five rushing quarterbacks so we can get a glimpse into how Daniels is the perfect combination of both. A reminder — college football counts sacks as “rushing yards.” It’s dumb, but it’s what we have.

Top three P5 passing QBs not named Jayden Daniels:

Shedeur Sanders - 2,020 passing yards, 16 TD, -60 rushing yards, 3 rushing TD

Michael Penix Jr. - 1,999 passing yards, 16 TD, 9 rushing yards, 0 rushing TD

Carson Beck - 1,886 passing yards, 11 TD, 51 rushing yards, 2 rushing TD

Top three P5 rushing QBs not named Jayden Daniels:

Thomas Castellanos - 1,165 passing yards, 10 TD, 500 rushing yards, 7 TD

Garrett Shrader - 1,272 passing yards, 8 TD, 368 rushing yards, 6 rushing TD

Henrich Haarberg - 631 passing yards, 4 TD, 352 rushing yards, 3 rushing TD

And then, the perfect combo of both:

Jayden Daniels - 1,969 passing yards, 19 TD, 422 rushing yards, 4 rushing TD

Daniels has more rushing yards and nearly as many rushing TDs as the other top three passing quarterbacks combined. He has more passing yards and passing touchdowns than Shrader and Haarberg combined. He’s been one of the most prolific football players in the country. There’s a strong case to be made for Daniels as one of the top three picks in any Heisman conversation. Saturday was a strong reminder as to why. He’s as dynamic a player as you’ll find. He has a rocket of an arm and he seems to glide over the field as he’s making plays with his legs.

None of this is to completely excuse or dismiss Missouri’s defensive performance on Saturday. That’s why I led with the other issues that showed up on tape. But it is to serve as a reminder that Daniels is the best quarterback Missouri will face this season, and there is no close second. No other SEC quarterback has his ability to impact the game both through the air and on the ground. The Tigers need to get some things cleaned up, but some of the plays Daniels made will not be seen on film again against this defense in 2023.