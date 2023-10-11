Dear kansas: It’s about damn time.

It’s About Damn Time.

Where were you on September 23, 2019? A day that will live in basketball infamy. A day in which That School Who Shall Not Be Named was struck down with FIVE Level One infractions by the NCAA and it was the biggest news for the large group I’d like to call “Fans for the Downfall of Bill Self.”

As Watkins points out, that was 1,471 days ago. ONE THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED SEVENTY-ONE DAYS AGO. I had a whole ‘nother job at the University back then and was banging my head against the wall daily hoping for a way out (aaahhhhh, memories). My nephew Stratton wasn’t even born yet, and he’s about to be four. Just absurd.

September 23, 2019.



The date FIVE Level I infractions allegations were levied against the University of Kansas.



1,471 days later, a tweet about accountability. https://t.co/P0IXwy1hO9 — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) October 3, 2023

Feels more like this, honestly. I thought I’d no longer be of this Earth by the time this decision came down.

Anyway.

Let’s review, shall we? Sam did a great job in his kU preview post last week of laying out all [gestures wildly] Bill Self and the jayhawks did wrong, so we will borrow from that liberally here:

I’ll do my best to sum up what this program is at this point in time. Despite the fact that NCAA allegations and involvement in the FBI scandal STILL (seriously... how long has this FBI thing been going on... like 6 years?) linger over the program, Kansas is again fielding an elite roster and as I just said, they’re the favorites to win it all again this year. Some of us are still holding out a glimmer of hope that a post-season ban will get levied a month before the NCAA tournament... not real hope just the faintest glimmer.

He continued.

They released a notice of allegations in 2019, to which Kansas has responded in a completely predictable way by denying they had any knowledge Adidas was paying their players despite damn text messages FROM BILL SELF to TJ Gassnola. Kansas isn’t the only school led by a cheating coach, and certainly not the only blue-blood school, either. But to discuss any head coach of a college basketball program and not acknowledge how they’re charged with a lack of institutional control by the NCAA and had a very close personal relationship with the same rep who was paying his players while pretending he didn’t know a thing about the payments is just journalistic malpractice. And you all know me as a serious journalist.

Sam Snelling, Serious Journalist.

As the NCAA has dragged its feet, and the punishments for the infractions are delayed, kU won another National Championship. Like... LMAO. So I’ll conclude here by saying: Bill Self sucks. F**k that guy.

Alas, the day is here. Per Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, the Ruling on Kansas Basketball Infractions Case to Be Delivered Wednesday.

Because it IS kansas and the NCAA has proven itself to be nothing if not completely inept, let’s have some fun by looking at Mizzou social media reactions, eh?

Expecting either us or Oklahoma State to get the death penalty as a result https://t.co/OAM70yapeF — Barstool Mizzou (@BarstoolMizzou) October 10, 2023

Oklahoma State, if you recall, received a postseason ban and pretty harsh penalties from the IARP committee, despite the fact that other schools had FAR more egregious infractions. And we never need to talk again about the bullshit Mizzou had to deal with, as it still gives me night terrors.

Sanctions will be accompanied by an apology letter from the NCAA for investigating https://t.co/PKDTcmZYfc — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) October 10, 2023

I imagine it to go something like this:

“Dear Bill Self, please forgive us for putting you and your illustrious program full of only the best individuals through all this madness the last six years. We are so sorry to have brought such stress to your pristine blue-blooded program. Allow us to kiss your Adidas and accept our sincerest apologies.”

And finally, while this quote pertains to something else entirely— Drinkwitz to the media, talking about the LSU loss in this case — it works with likely what will be announced today, let’s be honest.

"Disappointed but not devastated." - Drinkwitz on the team's feeling from Saturday. — Brandon Haynes (@BrandonHaynes_) October 10, 2023

We can’t be devastated when we all expect their punishment to be completely inconsequential to what the kansas program and B.S. permitted to occur.

At least Mark is a bit more optimistic.

And now, we can finally say good f’ing riddance to the utterly useless IARP committee, as this case was their last. Per Forde’s article:

Ultimately, the decision to turn over some of the most high-profile, contentious and complicated infractions cases in NCAA history to a group with no experience in that realm proved to be a failure. In August 2022, the NCAA announced that it was sending no more cases to the IARP and that the program would be shuttered when its final case was concluded. This is that case.

A few more gifs for you. I’m betting this will be how we feel come later today when the announcement is made.

On to the Links! (and you’re welcome for all the David Rose gifs)

Quickly! Participate in Watkins’ poll! Before it closes at 8am.

Question for the readers: Last year we did The Verdict series which contained statistical and film breakdowns of select games.

To better reach you, the reader, a question: Do you prefer all keys/analysis to come after the game? Or keys before breakdown after? Different format? — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) October 10, 2023

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

I asked #Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz about the mentality his guys have attacked a new week with, following the first loss of the season: "You gotta get yourself back up, you gotta pick yourself back up and you gotta put it back together again. You know, that's life." pic.twitter.com/YpCsxJJ9KX — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) October 10, 2023

Something to Prove

Take that, Malik Nabers. Luther is HIM.

SEC Receiving Yard Leaders heading into Week 7 pic.twitter.com/onASttQdP1 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 10, 2023

Hoops

Reports are consistent in Boateng impressing https://t.co/N28lLsFQPq — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) October 10, 2023

Meet the 2023-24 Tigers!

Yes, BLAKE, Dennis Gates & Co CAN do it again.

No additional comment needed.

Other Mizzou Sports

Happy World Mental Health Day! Just a reminder, you matter.

You matter and we’re glad you’re here



Happy World Mental Health Day, Tigers!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/YpLMdBL3lA — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) October 10, 2023

Something new coming this way. I’m obsessed with this graphic. This project has Dave Matter storytelling written all over it:

Coming



A new video series called ' will take a deeper look at our student-athletes beyond competition and tell the stories of what makes them who they are. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/pi5O09Bpjk — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) October 10, 2023

It was a travel day for Mizzou VB (10-7, 2-4 SEC), who are set to take on Alabama (10-6, 0-5 SEC) on Wednesday. Check out the preview on MUTigers.com. Watch on SECN at 7pm. The Tigers are currently ranked 35th in RPI (down from 29 last week).

Hello, my new favorite Tiger, Morgan Meador. I TOO love t-ravs (my favorite food) and Imo’s

Wrestler or gymnast? You decide.

Speaking of Gymnastics, let’s check in with my fave tumblers

This just in... a KJ signal. We’ll wait to see who it is, and for what year.

Per MUTIgers.com, the men’s golf team wrapped up play during the fall season, placing eighth as a team at The Williams Cup in Wilmington, North Carolina. Jack Lundin finished 11th in a field that included four Top-20 ranked schools.

Two Tigers place in the top 20 at The Williams Cup – paced by Jack Lundin's 11th-place finish – as Tigers wrap up their fall season in North Carolina #MIZ ⛳️



https://t.co/PwR3LrqSLF pic.twitter.com/lkh4t1paqb — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) October 10, 2023

Grant Bonchenski was named SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week after his third place 100 back at the SMU Classic. Per MUTigers, he ranks 8th nationally and 4th in the SEC.

SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week pic.twitter.com/M1vxafDIQc — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) October 10, 2023

The recipient of the Larissa Signal, 2025 SS Avery Adcock

Best of luck to Kaia, who has deferred her Mizzou enrollment a year, to try and make the Paris 2024 Finnish Olympic team after being SOOOOO CLOSE to qualifying at Worlds in Antwerp.

Tigers in the Pros/Former Tigers

Another matchup of Mizzou v. Mizzou tonight in NBA Preseason, as Jordan Clarkson (Jazz) and Kobe Brown (Clips) squared off, this time in Seattle. LAC 113- JAZZ 98

KB: 14 min | 5pts on 1-6 FG (1-4 3PT), 2 FT | 5 REB | 2 PF JC: 20 min | 12pts on 5-12 FG (2-5 3PT) | 5 REB | 3 AST | 1 PF

DRUUUUU Smith Time! In his first preseason game for the Miami Heat (MIA 113- CLT 109) ,

18 min | 2pts on 0-6 FG (0-2 3PT), 2 FT | 3 AST | 5 PF

Ummm.... are they coming back for Homecoming? Is that possible? Kobe’s cryptic IG post said “See you soon!”

LOVE.

Just like old times...

Green Light Gholston in Hungary

J-MAC enshrinement!

Looks like Cross Country has a meet upcoming

Road test pic.twitter.com/MBMhfUIgMj — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) October 10, 2023

Say it with me, #JSCHOOLBESTSCHOOL

Jean Cerra, former Mizzou administrator from 1976-85, was honored with the Nike Lifetime Achievement Award at the Women Leaders in Sports national convention in New Orleans. Read more about her amazing career at MUTigers.com and from Davis Wilson at the Missourian.

