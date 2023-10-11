Missouri Football 2023: Week 7 versus the Kentucky Wildcats

After a tough first loss on the season Missouri is hoping to get back on the winning track against a Wildcats team coming off their own first loss of the season. Kentucky has won 7 of the last 8 games against Missouri.
Oct 10, 2023, 4:23pm CDT
October 11
Kentucky Wildcats Preview
Just win, baby.
October 10
Takeaways from Tiger Talk: Week Seven
Eliah Drinkwitz, Al Davis and Kristian Williams joined the legendary Mike Kelly to recap the LSU game and preview the trip to Lexington.
October 10
What Eli Drinkwitz had to say: Bluegrass week edition
Word from Mizzou’s head coach prior to the Tigers matchup at Kentucky.