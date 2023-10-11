Mizzou Volleyball sweeps Bama

Mizzou put up a dominant offensive performance in Wednesday, led by a career night from Janet deMarrais as they swept away the Crimson Tide in three sets (25-22, 30-28, 25-20). Each of these sets was filled with uncertainty, and this match featured 11 lead changes and 25 ties.

The Tigers (11-7, 3-4 SEC) took an early 4-1 lead in set one before Alabama (10-7, 0-6) quickly picked up the pace to tie it at five. The two teams battled back and forth with Mizzou maintaining a 1-2 point cushion before they blew the set wide open courtesy of a 5-0 run to seize a comfortable 17-11 lead.

The Tide tried to make a comeback with three consecutive points to close the gap to 20-17, but they were never able to seriously challenge the Tigers the rest of this set. Mizzou closed the first set out 25-22 on a Janet deMarrais kill, one of seven for her in set one alone.

Both teams hit above .300 for this set, with Dawn Sullivan’s squad hitting .371, and Bama hitting .343. There wasn’t much defensively to stop either side from generating points, a trend that mostly continued throughout the rest of the match.

After a back and forth start to set two, The Tide scored three straight to take the 6-3 lead. Mizzou slowly worked their way back, and had a 3-0 run to reduce the deficit to one before a successful Alabama challenge made the score 9-6.

Shortly after, there was a long pause in the action as referees sorted out an issue on the court, and both teams enjoyed dancing to Wagon Wheel by Darius Rucker to kill the time. The pause worked in Mizzou’s favor, as it wasn’t long before they scored six straight to take the 14-10 lead, with the run featuring four kills from deMarrais.

The Tigers tacked on a 3-0 run for good measure to take the 19-13 lead, points that proved crucial as Alabama stormed back with four consecutive points of their own to make the score 20-19 before another three straight gave them a 24-23 lead.

The ending of this set was bananas. Neither side gave in, trading points in rapid succession. Both teams faced set point and came back during this duel. Mizzou finally took the set 30-28, and Janet deMarrais added another nine kills in this set alone. Both teams saw their respective attacks slow down, with the Tigers hitting .282 to the Crimson Tide’s .212.

The back and forth continued in the beginning of set three as neither side was able to secure a lead larger than two. Down 15-13, Mizzou took an 18-17 lead before creating the first breathing room either squad experienced in this set via a 3-0 run to go up 21-18. The Tigers closed out the final set with another three consecutive points, clinching set three 25-20 on a block and finishing off the sweep. Mizzou hit an absurd .410 as a team in this set.

The Tigers hit an impressive .354 on the match, putting a solid distance between them and Alabama at .264. The Tide were led by Alyiah Wells, who put up 11 kills on a .409 hitting percentage, followed by Kendyl Reaugh with 10 kills and a .226 hitting percentage.

This is the point in the article where it becomes a Janet deMarrais appreciation post. The sophomore once again outdid herself, shattering the career high in kills she set only 10 days ago. After a slow start to the season, she has consistently improved and now has put an exclamation point on that steady progress.

This match should put the rest of the SEC on notice. Teams usually notice when someone puts up 24 kills with a .400 hitting percentage. If they don’t, they ignore her at their own peril.

Dilara Gedikoglu finished second in kills with 13 and a .370 hitting percentage, with Jordan Iliff close behind at 12 kills and a .360 hitting percentage.

This is a match Mizzou was favored in. That they looked comfortable and confident putting away the Tide in Tuscaloosa is tangible evidence of this team’s progress. In order to make the NCAA tournament, the Tigers need to keep beating equivalent programs and non-top-25 teams. If they can continue to knock off teams that are also in the conference’s middle tier (or lower tier, in Alabama’s case), then this will be a very promising first season for the Dawn Sullivan era.

Mizzou returns to the Hearnes Center on Sunday to face Ole Miss at 3:00.