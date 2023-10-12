BK’s Bets: Week 7’s Best Bets

Every week, Rock M Nation will post the SEC betting lines for that week’s slate of games. DISCLAIMER: Rock M Nation is not an online gambling operator, nor a gambling site of any kind. We are simply here to provide information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only. None of the staff will be using this information for gambling purposes and are not liable for any losses incurred due to the analysis contained within.

You know what I didn’t enjoy? Watching LSU effectively end the game with a pick six and the ultimate backdoor cover. I still believe we had the right side in the game by taking Mizzou to cover the 6.5-point spread, but sometimes the “right” side doesn’t result in a win. It happens.

This has been among the toughest seasons I can remember to predict and project what will happen against the spread in the SEC. Most of the conference finds itself in a muddled middle with performances swinging wildly depending on the week and the opponent. Regardless, no excuses. Play like a champion. We’ll do our best to get back on the right side of the ledger this week.

WORTH A LOOK:

Texas A&M (+3) @ Tennessee — 2:30 pm on CBS

I’m a glutton for punishment, so I’m going back to the Texas A&M well. Allow me to explain. Tennessee’s offense has gone up against the 57th, 31st, 87th and 70th rated defenses by SP+. They scored 49, 16, 45 and 41 in those games, respectively. Notice the outlier? It came against the one upper echelon defense the Vols have faced this season. Texas A&M has allowed opposing offenses to rush for just 2.6 yards per game. Arkansas and Alabama combined to run for 65 yards on 75 carries. To suggest this run defense has been salty would be an understatement. Tennessee is the best run offense in the SEC thus far in 2023. The run game stalled out against Florida, and the passing game wasn’t efficient enough to keep them in the game. I expect something similar against A&M. I think this one will be snug throughout, and a bit lower scoring than some anticipate. Give me A&M in a close one, 24-23.

Auburn (+11.5) @ LSU — 6:00 pm on ESPN

What happens when a movable force meets a very movable object? That’s what we’ll find out Saturday as Auburn’s less-than-stellar passing game travels to Death Valley to go up against *gestures wildly* that LSU defense. LSU seems destined to find itself in shootouts every single week. Jayden Daniels is more than capable of keeping up in such a scenario, but that kind of game is difficult to win week-to-week. Just ask USC. The real question is whether or not Auburn’s offense is capable of keeping up in such a track meet. Auburn has faced three power five opponents this season, and it has scored a total of 44 points in those three games. That being said, those opponents ranked 66th, 4th and 8th in defensive SP+ metrics. LSU ranks 76th. Auburn’s defense has the goods to at least slow down LSU’s offense. My bet is on Auburn’s offense to have enough of a running game to drag LSU into a rock fight that ends in a closer-than-expected result. I’ll take LSU to win, but Auburn to cover, 31-23.

BK’S BEST BET:

Florida (+2) @ South Carolina — 2:30 pm on SEC Network

This game feels simple to me. Do you believe Spencer Rattler can beat Florida almost exclusively through the air? If your answer is yes, then you should side with South Carolina. If, like me, you’re skeptical, you’ll probably lean toward Florida. The Gators come into the game with the better defense, but also a more well-rounded offense. That’s not saying much. South Carolina is last in the SEC in points per game this season against FBS opponents. Their running game is non existent. No, literally, it might as well not exist. Only four FBS teams have rushed for fewer yards this season than South Carolina. Their offensive line really struggles to open up lanes for the running backs, and that’s a shame because the ground game is the best way to attack the Florida defense. On the flip side, South Carolina also struggles against the ground-and-pound attacks they’ve faced and Florida is more than capable of establishing it on the ground. Here’s the thing — South Carolina has also been the least efficient passing defense in the SEC this season. Moral of the story, this Gamecocks defense is highly gettable. Florida should put up points. Can South Carolina keep up? It goes back to the original question; What is your level of faith in Rattler? Give me the Gators, 34-27.

NO STRONG LEAN:

Georgia (-31.5) @ Vanderbilt — 11:00 am on CBS

Arkansas @ Alabama (-19.5) — 11:00 am on ESPN

Missouri @ Kentucky (-2.5) — 6:30 pm on SEC Network

Those are my picks for the week. All odds are provided by DraftKings. Which SEC teams will you be taking this week against the spread?

