Missouri Football Week 7 Bowl Projections: Music City the Leader Entering Second Half of Season

The Missouri Tigers (5-1, 1-1 SEC) suffered their first loss of the season 49-39 last week to LSU, missing an opportunity for a statement win.
While Mizzou dropped out of this week’s AP Top 25 poll, they’ll have another opportunity to climb back in the rankings as they travel on the road to the No. 24 ranked Kentucky Wildcats (5-1, 2-1 SEC).
With both teams coming off a loss and still one win away from bowl eligibility, it is shaping up to be a good one in Lexington on Saturday night as the Wildcats are only 2.5-point favorites.
As we enter the second half of the season, let’s check in on some of Mizzou’s latest bowl projections for Week 7.
CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm: TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs Maryland (Dec 30th in Nashville): 1:00 p.m. CST on ABC
ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs Maryland (Dec. 30th in Nashville): 1:00 p.m. CST on ABC
ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs kansas (Dec. 29th in Memphis): 2:30 p.m. CST on ESPN
Action Network’s Brett McMurphy: Birmingham Bowl vs Arizona (Dec. 23rd in Birmingham): 11:00 a.m. CST on ABC
247Sports: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs Clemson (Dec. 29th in Jacksonville) 11:00 a.m. CST on ESPN
Saturday Down South: ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback) vs Clemson (Jan. 1st in Tampa) 11:00 a.m. CST on ESPN2
Athlon Sports: TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs Maryland (Dec. 30th in Nashville): 1:00 p.m. CST on ABC
USA Today: TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs Maryland (Dec. 30th in Nashville): 1:00 p.m. CST on ABC
College Football News: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs BYU (Dec. 29th in Memphis): 2:30 p.m. CST on ESPN
College Football Network: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs Miami (Dec. 29th in Jacksonville): 11:00 a.m. CST on ESPN
Total count: Music City (4), Liberty (2), Gator (2) ReliaQuest (1), Birmingham (1)
Music City remains the popular leader, but it is interesting to see the Gator Bowl pop up a couple of times — somewhere Missouri hasn’t played since 1968. Despite the loss to LSU, only one projection (Action Network — Birmingham) has Mizzou outside of an SEC Pool of Six bowl.
A road win over a ranked Kentucky team on Saturday night would go a long way in improving the Tigers’ bowl stock.
