More on Mizzou Volleyball’s Road Dub at Alabama, Other News and Notes

Road Dub!

The Mizzou Volleyball team picked up a conference road win over Alabama on Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa, defeating the Crimson Tide in a three-set sweep (25-22, 30-28, 25-20). The Tigers improved to 11-7 (3-4 SEC) on the season with the victory.

Sophomore Janet deMarrais, who was featured in Matthew Gustafson’s Over the Net Series last week, led the team with 24 kills and 45 attacks.

More on deMarrais in Gustafson’s match recap:

“The sophomore once again outdid herself, shattering the career high in kills she set only 10 days ago. After a slow start to the season, she has consistently improved and now has put an exclamation point on that steady progress.”

Gustafson on the win:

“In order to make the NCAA tournament, the Tigers need to keep beating equivalent programs and non-top-25 teams. If they can continue to knock off teams that are also in the conference’s middle tier (or lower tier, in Alabama’s case), then this will be a very promising first season for the Dawn Sullivan era.”

According to MUTigers.com, Mizzou surpassed their SEC win total in 2022 and 2021 with the victory.

Tigers are back in action 3:00 p.m. CST on Sunday vs Ole Miss at the Hearnes Center on SEC Network plus as year one of the Dawn Sullivan era continues!

Moving on to the NBA preseason, D’Moi Hodge logged 12:00 minutes of playing time in the entire 4th quarter but struggled from the floor. He and the Lakers are back in action Friday night against the Warriors at 9:00 p.m. CST on ESPN2.

Oh, are you still (reasonably) mad about kU’s Basketball’s “penalties” or lack thereof? Well, this ought to cheer you up.

Top Five 2024 Recruiting Classes:



1. Missouri

2. North Carolina

3. Kansas

4. Duke

5. Arizona — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) October 11, 2023

And this.

Folksss this is actually Ryan Wingo's Instagram story lol no waaay



Has the madman @Rivals_Clint done it again??? pic.twitter.com/9hRWsB1hL5 — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) October 12, 2023

Fun times in Mizzou Football and Basketball recruiting right now.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

From Calum McAndrew: Here are the areas for improvement Mizzou football is targeting ahead of Kentucky trip

ICYMI from last night’s “Tiger Talk” at Bud’s BBQ: Hear from HC Eli Drinkwitz, D-Line Coach Al Davis, and Defensive Tackle Kristian Williams

(AUDIO) Miss last night's episode of @MizzouFootball Tiger Talk? Listen to the replay here: https://t.co/yDGlRdc1EZ — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) October 11, 2023

ICYMI on the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics episode with Brad Trenango and Matt Michaels:

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders holds a $4.8M On3 NIL Valuation, the highest in College Football



2. Arch Manning - $2.8M

3. Caleb Williams - $2.7M

4. Travis Hunter - $2.3M

5. JJ McCarthy - $1.4M



Full List: https://t.co/N4f1RvdOt0 pic.twitter.com/w6dLeuDyrD — On3 (@On3sports) October 11, 2023

Former Mizzou Tiger Nick Bolton is expected to return from injury and play tonight on Thursday Night Football against the Broncos:

LB Nick Bolton has been cleared to return and is expected to play tomorrow night against the Broncos, per @Schultz_Report.#DENvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/znpo0JRzu6 — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) October 11, 2023

Kris Abrams-Draine has landed on College Football’s Midseason All-American Team on the Defense

Mizzou Club Hockey goalie Tanner Richardson on Mizzou’s hot start to the season. Watch it full on YouTube.

“Only a goalie can appreciate what a goalie goes through.” - Jacques Plante.



Hear about goalie Tanner Richardson’s offseason preparation that contributed to his hot start



Check out the full interview at the link below↙️https://t.co/fiCG7yuPfq pic.twitter.com/slaAFKXKOH — Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) October 11, 2023

Former Mizzou Head Coach Cuonzo Martin featured on here:

Our 3rd Annual Bigger Than Basketball BBQ Fundraiser featuring special guests:



College Basketball's reigning National Player of the Year @zach_edey , @BoilerBall LEGEND Counzo Martin, and the Purdue Men’s Basketball Team. https://t.co/BwCCQWrElO pic.twitter.com/SNeTPR0duQ — Rapheal Davis (@RaphealDavis3) September 13, 2023

Mizzou Gymnastics Season Tickets are now on sale on MUTigers.com. And stay tuned for their schedule dropping soon! Karen figured out a lot of it recently.

The Mizzou Women’s Basketball team made an appearance at Blue Ridge and Alpha Heart Elementary School yesterday:

Tiger cubs



Visited some friends at Blue Ridge and Alpha Heart Elementary today pic.twitter.com/6fKuHOt0VW — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 11, 2023

Mizzou Basketball’s ‘Meet the Newcomers’ series featuring JV Brown

: JV Brown



Learn more about @_JVBrown_4 and his journey from Cali to CoMo #MIZ pic.twitter.com/SFTRlDCKVh — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) October 11, 2023

Back to work for Mizzou Football

Be back soon, Ennis!

This could relate to Mizzou as well, FWIW.

Creighton's Greg McDermott tells me that people are sleeping on Villanova entering the 2023-24 season.



McDermott on Villanova: "They've got seven seniors. How many bad teams out there exist with seven seniors in today's day and age?" — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 11, 2023