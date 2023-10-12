 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

More on Mizzou Volleyball’s Road Dub at Alabama, Other News and Notes

Mizzou Links for Thursday, October 12

By Sammy Stava
Road Dub!

The Mizzou Volleyball team picked up a conference road win over Alabama on Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa, defeating the Crimson Tide in a three-set sweep (25-22, 30-28, 25-20). The Tigers improved to 11-7 (3-4 SEC) on the season with the victory.

Sophomore Janet deMarrais, who was featured in Matthew Gustafson’s Over the Net Series last week, led the team with 24 kills and 45 attacks.

More on deMarrais in Gustafson’s match recap:

“The sophomore once again outdid herself, shattering the career high in kills she set only 10 days ago. After a slow start to the season, she has consistently improved and now has put an exclamation point on that steady progress.”

Gustafson on the win:

“In order to make the NCAA tournament, the Tigers need to keep beating equivalent programs and non-top-25 teams. If they can continue to knock off teams that are also in the conference’s middle tier (or lower tier, in Alabama’s case), then this will be a very promising first season for the Dawn Sullivan era.”

According to MUTigers.com, Mizzou surpassed their SEC win total in 2022 and 2021 with the victory.

Tigers are back in action 3:00 p.m. CST on Sunday vs Ole Miss at the Hearnes Center on SEC Network plus as year one of the Dawn Sullivan era continues!

Moving on to the NBA preseason, D’Moi Hodge logged 12:00 minutes of playing time in the entire 4th quarter but struggled from the floor. He and the Lakers are back in action Friday night against the Warriors at 9:00 p.m. CST on ESPN2.

Oh, are you still (reasonably) mad about kU’s Basketball’s “penalties” or lack thereof? Well, this ought to cheer you up.

And this.

Fun times in Mizzou Football and Basketball recruiting right now.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • ICYMI from last night’s “Tiger Talk” at Bud’s BBQ: Hear from HC Eli Drinkwitz, D-Line Coach Al Davis, and Defensive Tackle Kristian Williams
  • ICYMI on the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics episode with Brad Trenango and Matt Michaels:

  • Former Mizzou Tiger Nick Bolton is expected to return from injury and play tonight on Thursday Night Football against the Broncos:
  • Kris Abrams-Draine has landed on College Football’s Midseason All-American Team on the Defense
  • Former Mizzou Head Coach Cuonzo Martin featured on here:
  • Mizzou Gymnastics Season Tickets are now on sale on MUTigers.com. And stay tuned for their schedule dropping soon! Karen figured out a lot of it recently.
  • The Mizzou Women’s Basketball team made an appearance at Blue Ridge and Alpha Heart Elementary School yesterday:
  • Mizzou Basketball’s ‘Meet the Newcomers’ series featuring JV Brown
  • Back to work for Mizzou Football
  • Be back soon, Ennis!
  • This could relate to Mizzou as well, FWIW.

