More on Mizzou Volleyball’s Road Dub at Alabama, Other News and Notes

Road Dub!
The Mizzou Volleyball team picked up a conference road win over Alabama on Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa, defeating the Crimson Tide in a three-set sweep (25-22, 30-28, 25-20). The Tigers improved to 11-7 (3-4 SEC) on the season with the victory.
ROAD SWEEP— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) October 12, 2023
25-22, 30-28, 25-20#MIZ pic.twitter.com/fW96aidjvt
Sophomore Janet deMarrais, who was featured in Matthew Gustafson’s Over the Net Series last week, led the team with 24 kills and 45 attacks.
More on deMarrais in Gustafson’s match recap:
“The sophomore once again outdid herself, shattering the career high in kills she set only 10 days ago. After a slow start to the season, she has consistently improved and now has put an exclamation point on that steady progress.”
“In order to make the NCAA tournament, the Tigers need to keep beating equivalent programs and non-top-25 teams. If they can continue to knock off teams that are also in the conference’s middle tier (or lower tier, in Alabama’s case), then this will be a very promising first season for the Dawn Sullivan era.”
According to MUTigers.com, Mizzou surpassed their SEC win total in 2022 and 2021 with the victory.
Tigers are back in action 3:00 p.m. CST on Sunday vs Ole Miss at the Hearnes Center on SEC Network plus as year one of the Dawn Sullivan era continues!
Moving on to the NBA preseason, D’Moi Hodge logged 12:00 minutes of playing time in the entire 4th quarter but struggled from the floor. He and the Lakers are back in action Friday night against the Warriors at 9:00 p.m. CST on ESPN2.
Oh, are you still (reasonably) mad about kU’s Basketball’s “penalties” or lack thereof? Well, this ought to cheer you up.
Top Five 2024 Recruiting Classes:— Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) October 11, 2023
1. Missouri
2. North Carolina
3. Kansas
4. Duke
5. Arizona
And this.
Folksss this is actually Ryan Wingo's Instagram story lol no waaay— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) October 12, 2023
Has the madman @Rivals_Clint done it again??? pic.twitter.com/9hRWsB1hL5
Fun times in Mizzou Football and Basketball recruiting right now.
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- From Nate Edwards: Kentucky Wildcats Preview
- Mizzou Hoops Player Preview from Matt Watkins and Matthew Harris: Connor Vanover
- From Brandon Kiley: What happened to Missouri’s defense against LSU?
- DIVE CUTS with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris: Mizzou Basketball recruiting updates and SEC news
- Over the Net from Matthew Gustafson: A Mizzou Volleyball Interview Series — Lauren Forbes
- From Parker Gillam: Missouri Football Mid-Season Evaluation Pt. 1
- From Matthew Gustafson: Mizzou Volleyball sweeps Bama
More Links:
(STLToday)
- In Benjamin Hochman’s latest ‘Ten Hochman’: Mizzou’s Luther Burden III leads the nation in...what? And what? And what?
(Columbia Missourian)
- From the staff: Former Blair Oaks pitcher Willson commits to Mizzou
- From Adam D. Busack: deMarrais’ big night lifts Missouri to big win over Alabama
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Calum McAndrew: Here are the areas for improvement Mizzou football is targeting ahead of Kentucky trip
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- ICYMI from last night’s “Tiger Talk” at Bud’s BBQ: Hear from HC Eli Drinkwitz, D-Line Coach Al Davis, and Defensive Tackle Kristian Williams
(AUDIO) Miss last night's episode of @MizzouFootball Tiger Talk? Listen to the replay here: https://t.co/yDGlRdc1EZ— Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) October 11, 2023
- ICYMI on the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics episode with Brad Trenango and Matt Michaels:
On this Inside @MizzouAthletics Podcast, conversations w/ new #Mizzou Athletics Hall-of-Famers Drake Houdashelt & Fabian Schwingenschlögl, plus a review / preview of @MizzouFootball's games.— Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) October 11, 2023
Listen, subscribe & share, Tiger fans: https://t.co/IolsjaDmaI#MIZ #STP
- On MUTigers.com, Tennis Readies For Weekend at ITA Central Regional Championships
- From On3’s NIL ranking valuation, Brady Cook (29th) Luther Burden (44th), and Kris Abrams-Draine (60th)
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders holds a $4.8M On3 NIL Valuation, the highest in College Football— On3 (@On3sports) October 11, 2023
2. Arch Manning - $2.8M
3. Caleb Williams - $2.7M
4. Travis Hunter - $2.3M
5. JJ McCarthy - $1.4M
Full List: https://t.co/N4f1RvdOt0 pic.twitter.com/w6dLeuDyrD
- Former Mizzou Tiger Nick Bolton is expected to return from injury and play tonight on Thursday Night Football against the Broncos:
LB Nick Bolton has been cleared to return and is expected to play tomorrow night against the Broncos, per @Schultz_Report.#DENvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/znpo0JRzu6— KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) October 11, 2023
- Kris Abrams-Draine has landed on College Football’s Midseason All-American Team on the Defense
October 11, 2023
- Mizzou Club Hockey goalie Tanner Richardson on Mizzou’s hot start to the season. Watch it full on YouTube.
“Only a goalie can appreciate what a goalie goes through.” - Jacques Plante.— Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) October 11, 2023
Hear about goalie Tanner Richardson’s offseason preparation that contributed to his hot start
Check out the full interview at the link below↙️https://t.co/fiCG7yuPfq pic.twitter.com/slaAFKXKOH
- Former Mizzou Head Coach Cuonzo Martin featured on here:
Our 3rd Annual Bigger Than Basketball BBQ Fundraiser featuring special guests:— Rapheal Davis (@RaphealDavis3) September 13, 2023
College Basketball's reigning National Player of the Year @zach_edey , @BoilerBall LEGEND Counzo Martin, and the Purdue Men’s Basketball Team. https://t.co/BwCCQWrElO pic.twitter.com/SNeTPR0duQ
- Mizzou Gymnastics Season Tickets are now on sale on MUTigers.com. And stay tuned for their schedule dropping soon! Karen figured out a lot of it recently.
#MIZ Gymnastics Season Tickets On Sale NOW!— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) October 11, 2023
️ https://t.co/O6xuSJQIPM
Schedule ➡️ Coming Soon! pic.twitter.com/30Z9ApUCTV
- The Mizzou Women’s Basketball team made an appearance at Blue Ridge and Alpha Heart Elementary School yesterday:
Tiger cubs— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 11, 2023
Visited some friends at Blue Ridge and Alpha Heart Elementary today pic.twitter.com/6fKuHOt0VW
- Mizzou Basketball’s ‘Meet the Newcomers’ series featuring JV Brown
: JV Brown— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) October 11, 2023
Learn more about @_JVBrown_4 and his journey from Cali to CoMo #MIZ pic.twitter.com/SFTRlDCKVh
- Back to work for Mizzou Football
Back in the lab. #MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/rqZgrdy08T— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 11, 2023
- Be back soon, Ennis!
October 12, 2023
- This could relate to Mizzou as well, FWIW.
Creighton's Greg McDermott tells me that people are sleeping on Villanova entering the 2023-24 season.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 11, 2023
McDermott on Villanova: "They've got seven seniors. How many bad teams out there exist with seven seniors in today's day and age?"
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...