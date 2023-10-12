Missouri Football Mid-Season Evaluation Pt. 2

In part one of the Missouri Football Mid-Season Evaluation, Parker Gillam picks a few players who have contributed heavily to Mizzou’s 5-1 start as well as some of the highlight moments from the first six weeks. If you haven’t already, read it here.

Kirby Moore Offense Review

Alongside the quarterback competition (crazy to look back at) and the offensive line transfers, a change at offensive coordinator was one of the main storylines of the offseason for Mizzou Football.

Kirby Moore, at a spry 31 years of age, was brought over from his OC role with Fresno State to take on the same position in Columbia. The former Boise State receiver and brother of Kellen had only one year of experience as an offensive coordinator but had been a key part of a handful of explosive offenses in Fresno.

Drinkwitz had called the plays for this program for the majority of his three years at the helm, but following a rough ‘22 showing from the offense, he opted for a change. The head coach cited that he and Moore see offenses in a similar manner and had worked under some of the same names in the college game, thus implying that this would be a seamless marriage.

Seamless may be an understatement. Moore has brought similar short-game concepts to the passing attack but has also added plenty of cleverly crafted route combinations that have managed to free up the likes of Burden, Nathaniel Peat, Theo Wease Jr., Marquis Johnson, etc. He does a great job at utilizing his players’ strengths to either directly benefit them or others, with a perfect example being how Johnson has managed to free up Burden on a handful of occasions due to his ability as a downfield threat.

Here’s the video of this play. Really love this play design from #Mizzou’s Kirby Moore to pull Delgado and give Norfleet a route here. Effective chunk play, too, with Cook stepping up in the pocket. https://t.co/bkuzk0JHXp pic.twitter.com/zM6alXU2fl — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) September 18, 2023

Moore has also incorporated plenty of motions in an effort to distract defenses, and what better player to use as a distraction than Burden? With every defense keyed in to anything No. 3 is doing, Moore has been able to take advantage of that with some fake jet sweeps, screens and route combinations. Outside of some conservative performances against South Dakota and MTSU, the play-calling has been creative and aggressive in how it attacks any defense.

In terms of play-calling, Moore has not run nearly as much play-action as the Tigers did in the past. Only 26.5% of Cook’s drop-backs feature play-action, but 12% feature some form of screening action. Also, Moore loves attacking that middle of the field, as Cook has thrown 86 passes down the middle past the line of scrimmage, with only 53 throws attacking the boundaries.

Just look at this beautifully designed fake-toss to Burden that resulted in a TD against K-State:

Javon Foster deployed the Theis Seal on Brady Cook’s rushing touchdown… and it worked.



Could the left tackle have a role to play in the paint for #Mizzou basketball too? If it can get a QB to the end zone, why can’t it get a guard to the rim? pic.twitter.com/SMS0ktfnuz — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) September 18, 2023

The Mizzou faithful could not have asked for anything more from Moore, and Drinkwitz now has the luxury of having two young, up-and-coming coordinators leading each side of the ball.

The problem? How long will it be until other programs slide in and offer either Moore or Baker a head coaching gig, and can Drinkwitz and Desiree Reed-Francois hold on to them when that happens? Boise State fans are already starting up the rumor mill to bring back one of their own...

Keys To The Rest Of The Season

1. Keep Brady Cook Healthy

At the end of the day, this is just a week-to-week variable that can change on any given play. This is football, and injuries do occur.

However, the risk of injury can be mitigated. With Cook having torn his labrum in Week Two of last season and hyperextending his knee against K-State this season, the junior quarterback is prone to suffering some major injuries. That’s what happens when you are a dual-threat QB who loves to hit the defense just as much as they love to hit you.

There is certainly something to be said about Cook’s toughness and willingness to fight for extra yards when he runs the ball, but his value as a healthy quarterback far exceeds his value as a runner. That’s no knock on his running ability but more a statement of sacrificing something good for something great. Cook’s legs do provide a different dynamic to this offense, but he also has given this team new life with his arm. In the end, the Tiger’s signal-caller is needed on the field for this team to have a chance in any of its six remaining games.

Cook did admit after the Vanderbilt game that he has decided to slide more, citing that he even talked to former Tiger QB James Franklin about how to effectively do so in the future.

We saw #Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook slide more against Vandy this weekend. I asked Coach Drinkwitz about it today ⬇️

He says OC Kirby Moore doesn't yell much, but he did yell at Brady to slide last week.



Cook says he's GOT to get healthy for conference play and even asked… pic.twitter.com/b7evj1NUZO — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) October 3, 2023

Another positive note in this key is that the Missouri offensive line has only allowed eleven sacks up to this point of the season and Cook has not faced any pressure on 76% of his drop-backs. The O-line allowed 27 all of last year, meaning that the unit is on pace to undercut that number and keep the cook upright.

2. Continued Improvement From The Offensive Line

In some people’s eyes (mine included), this O-line was going to be THE key to a successful or disappointing season for Mizzou in 2023. The unit held the Tigers back at times last season, but with four starters returning and a pair of transfers joining the mix, improvement was expected. All-in-all, those expectations have largely been met.

I have already touched on the sack numbers, and the improvement of this passing attack has gone hand-in-hand with improved pass protection. Xavier Delgado and Javon Foster have been consistently reliable performers, Armand Membou has settled in after a slightly rocky start to the year and Connor Tollison has grown into a leader at center. Tollison is even rated as the fifth-best run blocker by Pro Football Focus at this stage of the season. Those four make up a quartet of linemen to lean on for this offense.

That leaves just one spot remaining: right guard. Houston transfer Cam’Ron Johnson figured to step in and patch up that hole, but the penalty issues that plagued him with the Cougars have persisted in COMO. Eastern Michigan transfer Marcellus Johnson has also gotten an opportunity at the spot but has not been able to wrestle the starting nod away from Cam’Ron whilst being banged up. Right guard remains a concern, and Cam’Ron Johnson’s penalty issues have permeated into an offensive line that has committed far too many this season.

On top of that, the Tiger running game has been mediocre at best thus far. Of course, much can be said about this offense transitioning to a pass-first mentality, but balance will be needed to take down some of the remaining six teams on the schedule. Right now, the Tigers average a solid 4.2 yards per game on the ground, but it comes on few attempts. In late-game scenarios, this offensive line needs to be able to generate push to be able to ice a game. Otherwise, Mizzou will just continue to play the game of “whoever has it last will win.”

The defensive fronts that this team the rest of the way will all be challenging in their own way. Thus, the O-line needs to take steps forward and find a reliable contributor at right guard.

3. Force More Turnovers

There are a plethora of variables that go into how many turnovers a defense is able to force, with some of them not even being in the unit’s control.

But still, a common thread among the coaches’ conversations surrounding the 2023 defense has been around forcing more turnovers. Blake Baker’s 2022 group struggled with this early on before rallying to force 18 TOs (seven fumbles, 11 INTs), and the trend appears to be the same this season.

The Tiger defense has forced four turnovers thus far, with Abrams-Draine accounting for three of those by his lonesome. With such a talented and experienced unit, one would expect that the Missouri defense would be among the most opportunistic in the country.

This could partially be a result of opposing teams not challenging some of Mizzou’s heralded DBs as much. But, Tiger players such as Darius Robinson have noted that the defense needs to do a much better job of ripping away at the football when a runner is wrapped up or a quarterback is in the pocket. After all, the unit has yet to recover a fumble this season despite forcing five, which makes them one of 12 teams nationally that have yet to do so.

Mizzou has won without forcing turnovers thus far, but against stronger teams down the stretch of the season, the Tiger defense will need to steal back some possessions to help out the O.

Outlook Going Forward

The final six games of the season go as such: @Kentucky, vs. South Carolina (homecoming), @Georgia, vs. Tennessee, vs. Florida, @Arkansas. The bye week slides between the matchups with the Gamecocks and Bulldogs.

At this juncture, a shot at the SEC East crown is still perfectly within Mizzou’s reach. Kentucky and Tennessee have issues at quarterback and are very beatable, Florida is a wild card depending on Graham Mertz’s improvement and South Carolina’s defense is struggling and the running game is somehow worse. Georgia returned to form in its 51-14 win over the Wildcats last week, and although Carson Beck does appear to be coming into his own, this appears to be the most vulnerable team Kirby Smart has fielded in the past five years.

The lone West team left on the schedule—Arkansas—has stumbled to a 2-4 (0-3) start and has major defensive issues to work out. Mizzou may only be favored against the Gamecocks, Gators and Razorbacks, but it will certainly have a puncher’s chance to win every game left on the slate. The matchups with UGA and UT headline the remaining schedule and will have the largest impact on the East race, but the meeting with Kentucky may be the most pivotal, as the ‘Cats have beaten Mizzou seven of the past eight times.

Before the season began, I would have told you that seven wins should be considered a successful campaign.

At this juncture, anything less than eight would be a disappointment. That’s what happens when your offense takes leaps forward and the close losses of ‘22 are (mostly) flipped to close wins in ‘23. This group has shown that it will not be fazed in late-game scenarios like it was last season, and the experience of this team as a whole is paying off at every level.

Is a New Year’s Six bowl game in the cards? Potentially, but it would require this team to take down either Georgia or Tennessee and run the table the rest of the way, as well as one of the West powerhouses faltering at some point. More than likely, these Tigers will be traveling to Florida for either the Citrus, ReliaQuest (formerly the Outback) or TaxSlayer Bowl. That would be nothing to scoff at and would pit Mizzou against a strong representative from the Big Ten or potentially ACC depending on the number of conference bids.

But, can we already chalk this 2023 season up as a success? After all, this team has exceeded expectations and captured the attention of every native Missourian with its high-flying offense and disruptive defense.

Alas, that’s not how football works. Bear in mind that Mizzou has had miraculous mid-season turnarounds in each of the past two seasons. The pessimist’s take would be that the script will merely flip this season, especially with no late-season non-conference matchup to soften the closing slate. The optimist’s take would be that Drinkwitz’s teams have always gotten stronger as the season progresses and that this ‘23 campaign will be no different.

But, I’m done speculating. Six games remain, and I’m sure they are going to be just as unpredictable as the first six were. Such is the beauty of the sport.

It all starts in Lexington this Saturday, where Mizzou will look to exorcise the blue demons of years past. See you all there.