Three by Three: Week Seven Mizzou, SEC, and CFB Preview

Welcome to the Week Seven edition of the Three by Three. Allow me to be your college football sherpa, guiding you through the intrigue of the sport each week. I will try to avoid just covering the big obvious stuff, but sometimes the Washington-Oregon game is the most interesting thing, you know?

Each week I will highlight three interesting storylines each from the Missouri contest, in the SEC, and around the nation. Let’s get to it.

Missouri at Kentucky, 6:30 PM Central, SEC Network

Mizzou’s Passing Game

After three and a half games of lighting the world on fire, Missouri’s passing offense seemed to shrink in the second half against LSU. Perhaps it was just relativity since the other side had a Heisman-caliber quarterback and two dominant receivers. Perhaps Brady Cook’s injuries began to affect his play. Perhaps LSU’s all-galaxy linebacker Harold Perkins had his say. Either way, the second half against the Bayou Bengals felt a little off. This passing attack will need to bounce back, and hopefully they can do so against a Kentucky secondary that prevents big plays, but ranks 110th in FBS in passing success rate allowed. The big plays might not be there for Cook and Co., but a return of efficiency will mean a big day at the Kroger.

Run Defense

One unit that definitely failed Mizzou last week was rush defense. Running back Logan Diggs and Daniels both had massive days on the ground. Kentucky’s offense ranks #1 with a bullet in rush play explosiveness. The Tigers will need to get running back Ray Davis on the ground the first time they get a chance.

Bounce of the ball

I’m not sure if you’ve noticed, but the luck factor has not gone the way of our Tigers in this series. I don’t think for you or my emotional stability that we need to relitigate every single decisive play in recent memory, but safe to say it hasn’t been pretty. In the razor-fine line between winning and losing, Missouri has too often been shaved just a hair too short. It’s time for a karmic redistribution of footballing justice.

In the SEC

Florida at South Carolina, 2:30 PM, SEC Network

Florida and South Carolina face off in Other Columbia in a game of polar opposites. Billy Napier is trying to rebuild his program slow and steady, focusing on high school recruiting, building culture, and managing outsized fan expectations. Shane Beamer has let the optimist’s fever dreams run wild by scoring top-ten upsets, landing 5-star recruits, and making TikTok skits. Florida is far better in the trench on both sides of the ball, but the Gamecocks have a massive edge in quarterbacking and vibes. I can’t wait to make fun of whichever team loses this game.

Texas A&M at Tennessee, 2:30 PM, CBS

Texas A&M is exhausting, man. I’m just sick of hearing about this team, about Jimbo Fisher, about their poor game management and wasted talent and contract buyouts and yada yada. I’m sure they will lose this game in some stupid fashion, and then the national shows will spend a segment about how they are wasting resources, if they will fire Jimbo, etc. What a bore. There are far more interesting games this week — just not many of them in God’s Own Conference.

Jayden Daniels

As the sting of last week fades, I plan to enjoy the Jayden Daniels Show for the rest of this SEC season. He is an audacious talent, and it has been a joy to watch him grow from his scattershot Arizona State days. His LSU Tigers host Auburn this weekend, and I can’t wait to watch him continue to build his Heisman sleeper candidacy.

Around the Nation

Miami at North Carolina, 6:30 PM, ABC

How does Miami bounce back after an epic self-inflicted loss? The ‘Canes now have to rally after suffering a loss that not even a Madden glitch could cook up. They can still play ACC spoiler down the stretch, and will get a chance to do so against the Tar Heels and a white-hot Drake Maye. Every chance to watch Maye ply his trade is an opportunity that should be cherished.

Oregon at Washington, 2:30 PM, ABC

Simply put: a massive showdown. I think this will be the first of many of these types of games this season. The title contenders have not looked as impressive as usual — I think the 2019 season had four teams that would be #1 this year, for instance — but they are still taking care of business, which sets up some huge matchups down the stretch.

Back to this game, what is better than a rivalry with playoff elimination stakes? Both teams have Heisman contender quarterbacks, skill talent galore, and devious offensive coordinators. Sit back and enjoy.

Tulane at Memphis, 6 PM Friday, ESPN. Georgia Southern at James Madison, 11 AM Saturday, ESPN2. Wyoming at Air Force, 6 PM, CBSSN

Don’t miss out on a trio of Group of Five games with high stakes. Tulane and Memphis square off in a Friday night game that should be fast and pointsy. Georgia Southern handed James Madison its first loss of the 2022 season, and will look to repeat that this year. Wyoming and Air Force meet in a Mountain West collision where Wyoming has navigated a difficult schedule, and Air Force has dominated an easy slate. All of these games have good offenses, conference championship stakes, and are conveniently spread throughout the weekend.