Mizzou Analytics MVPs: A workhorse prevails on offense, a standout veteran on defense

A soldout crowd at Faurot Field saw the Missouri Tigers fall in a back and forth game against the LSU Tigers, which featured a combined total of 1,060 total yards of offense.

As you can imagine, the offensive MVP spot had a plethora of great performances from the likes of Brady Cook, Cody Schrader, and Luther Burden among others. On the defensive side, there were few good performances as the Tigers had almost as many missed tackles as defensive pressures (It was 14 pressures to 13 missed tackles, for those wondering).

Nonetheless, this week’s installment of Mizzou Analytics MVPs features two veterans that have really played some great football this season.

Offense: Cody Schrader

Schrader had 13 attempts, which were good for 114 yards and three touchdowns, and he really just showed a great ability to be shifty and turn some runs that were destined for short yardage into some pretty big, drive-defining plays in the game. Additionally, 73 of Schrader’s 114 yards came after contact, so he had no shortage of working for his yards.

Schrader had his best game as a Tiger on Saturday, and absolutely dominated after contact and in the breakaway categories, whilst showing a great ability to run through the gaps.

He didn’t receive as good run protection as he has been this season, but he managed to make lemonade with lemons and produced a Top 4th Percentile performance, the best performance any offensive player has had for Mizzou relative to their peers at their position this season.

Three touchdowns in three games for Missouri running back Cody Schrader #MIZ



pic.twitter.com/kD5S5PXr49 — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) October 7, 2023

Schrader really showed his prowess in this run, with his recognition of the gap and his ability to cut away from an LSU tackler en route to a touchdown that Schrader made look way too easy.

Cody’s performances this season have really been an inspirational story, as the man who once shined at Truman State is now shining on the national stage.

Defense: Darius Robinson

As I said earlier, it was a pretty sloppy performance from the defense all around, but Robinson lead the Tigers in almost every meaningful defensive category. Robinson racked up four pressures, 4 sacks, hits, and hurries, along with 3 stops and a forced fumble.

Robinson had a tough time as a run defender in the game, and was the team leader in missed tackles, but he still had a pretty serviceable game as a pass rusher.

Robinson was also the only player on the entire defense that exceeded the 50th percentile in Value Added to Team (VAT), which is a statline you normally do not expect from an SEC team on the defensive side of the ball.

One thing that Robinson has excelled at all season, is generating Hits, Hurries, and Sacks (HHS) and he did a fantastic job of doing so on Saturday.

Darius Robinson says attention to detail, not effort, is the main struggle for this defense right now. — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) October 7, 2023

Robinson was noticeably hard on himself, and the defense as a whole after the game, but he really did play a solid game especially considering he missed the previous game with an injury.

Overall, the Tigers hung with a pretty good team on Saturday, but the defense just has to be better as a whole. Believe me, if we had a Mizzou Analytics Not MVPs segment, I’m 100% sure some member of the secondary, particularly the safeties would feature just about every week.

Legend

Running Backs

Breakaway: An RBs ability to break a run loose in space.

Elusiveness: An RBs ability to miss tackles in open space.

After Contact: An RBs ability to get yards after contact.

Security: An RBs fumble rate.

Protection: Yards Before Contact, this is used as a measure to see how good the protection a RB gets is, and is a hindrance in the RB VAT formula.

Drops: An RB’s drop rate.

Route Run: An RB’s yards per route run, often shows how good an RB is at route running.

TD/ATT: An RB’s ratio of touchdowns to rushing attempts.

YPA: An RB’s yards per attempt.

Edge Defenders

Pass Rush: Pass Rush Score, comprised of various pass rushing stats and factors

Run Defense: Run Defense Score, comprised of various run defense stats and factors

Stops: On a first down, if the offense gets 45% of the way to a first down or less.

On a second down, if the offense gets 60% of the way to a first down or less.

On a third or fourth down, if the offense doesn’t get a first down.

HHS: Hits, Hurries, and Sacks generated

Efficiency: Overall Defensive Efficiency