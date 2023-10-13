PREGAMIN’ KENTUCKY

♫ Just left Faurot Field, dressin’ up formal ♫

Night game against Kentucky? Better make sure everyone can see us!

I like to call this the highlighter look, or at least as close as Mizzou will get to the highlighter look (all gold baby.) It’s loud, it’s in your face and it’s... fine, I guess. I still remain baffled by Mizzou’s refusal to go all-black or all-white and to flatten the gold look of the helmets by going with the Oval Tiger outline. The uniform choices continue to be perplexing, but at least the football has been pretty good!

In Case You Missed It...

Cody Schrader is questionable to play in Lexington, which would be disappointing news following his big game against LSU. Meanwhile, the secondary depth will have to step up as Ennis Rakestraw is set to miss the game with a lingering groin injury.

Eli Drinkwitz says the South Carolina and Tennessee games are well on their way to being sold out, though the program is concerned the beginning of hunting season may hurt attendance numbers against Florida which would be annoying to say the least.

Kentucky will be missing a key starting safety against Mizzou, though they may see the return of offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey (apt name, more below!) for the first time since Week One.

Did you know Lexington, Ky., is the “Horse Capital of the World”? I sure didn’t! Sounds like Tina Belcher should consider a gig here after college!

Several celebrity figures, including Bobby Flay and the Queen of England have housed horses in Lexington at one point or another.

Despite having some very famous Kentucky sports supporters, there aren’t quite as many interesting alumni. That is, unless you consider Wilco’s drummer or a former University of Missouri chancellor interesting!

Lexington is home to an independent baseball team, the Counter Clocks, that produce an elite line of caps. Someone buy me one please.

Rock M-ixology

I’ve heard your complaints. I’ve considered them. “These ingredients aren’t accessible,” you’re saying. “Your pairings don’t make sense,” you’re saying. To that I say: phooey. This is my column. If you’d do it differently, get your own!

However, I do wonder if, given that we’re now in the second half of the season, we might be better served by simplifying things a little bit. Mizzou is heading to Kentucky, so... bourbon? Everybody has some of that, right? Mizzou’s colors are black and gold... hey, gold drinks are pretty easy to make!

Let’s make this week’s recipe easy. Let’s align ourselves with a trip to Lexington.

Let’s make a Gold Rush.

2 oz bourbon, 0.75 oz lemon juice, 0.75 oz honey syrup (3:1, honey to water) Combine ingredients in shaker. Shake until chilled. Double strain into chilled rocks glass.

I can’t remember the last time I had one of these, and I’m starting to think I’ve never had one made with the classic specs. I’ve probably had several variations of the drink, including the popular Bee’s Knees gin take, and I’ve definitely made a few of these with my non-alcoholic whiskey. But on first sip, I’m thinking this is my first run-in with the original recipe.

And I dig it! A higher proof bourbon is preferred here, something the High West I chose doesn’t exactly accomplish. But it has a nice oaky bite to it that really compliments the raw honey syrup I made. The citrus is well-balanced in this recipe, taking a major backseat to the earthy, floral sweetness of the barrel and honey notes. What surprised me most, however, is how refreshing this is. I could crush two or three of these at a summer evening dinner party, easy. Let’s hope Mizzou’s trip to Lexington is as smooth-sailing and uncomplicated as the making and enjoying of this drink

It’s been a few days since Mizzou finally dropped a game. In the cold light of day, how are you feeling about the loss to LSU?

Josh Matejka, Deputy Site Manager: The more I think about the game, the more I think about how damn good Jayden Daniels is and the less I think about Mizzou’s missed opportunities. I think it was always going to take a major disappointment for the Tigers to take the next step, and I’d rather it have happened against one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football.

Parker Gillam, Beat Writer: Overall, not very concerned. LSU is the best offense Mizzou will play all season and the Missouri offense excelled for most of the game as it had been doing. We knew that the secondary—specifically the safeties—might struggle against the Bayou Bengals, and they did. My only main concern would be that the interior defensive line was pushed around, with LSU consistently churning out yards between the tackles. That deep group of tackles is supposed to be a strength for this defense.

Quentin Corpuel, Staff Writer: Losing a winnable game always stings, but the future still looks bright. Mizzou proved that their offense can keep up in a shootout, which was far from the case last season. The breakdowns on defense were a little alarming, whether it was the defensive line getting pushed out of their gaps or the secondary botching a coverage. However, the unit is too experienced and has played too much good football in the past to make me believe that Saturday’s letdown will be a trend going forward.

Karen Steger, Madame Editor, Etc.: I honestly didn’t go into the game thinking it was a W for the black & gold. LSU’s offense is just too good and Mizzou’s secondary has had some trouble. But I had hope in the first half — it was sooo good — and while it killed me to see the good guys throw it away at the end with all the penalties... so many penalties... I left thinking that 1) I still hate 11am kicks, and 2) that Mizzou is capable of hanging with the best of the best.

Sammy Stava, Staff Writer: I was pretty down on Saturday because it was a winnable game that they let slip away. It stung. I know there aren’t any moral victories, but going toe-to-toe with a very good LSU team is a sign that this year’s team can compete in this league and can still have a very good season. We’ll see how Mizzou bounces back.

It’s hard to deny that Kentucky, once thought to be a football pushover, has proven to be a massive thorn in Mizzou’s side since joining the SEC. How do you feel about Kentucky as a program?

Josh Matejka: Begrudging jealousy combined with bemused indifference. I do wish Mizzou would find the level of consistency that Mark Stoops has in Lexington, as Kentucky always seems to be in contention for 7-8 wins. That being said, I also still believe Mizzou’s ceiling as a program is higher, and that makes me unconcerned about Kentucky’s presence. Are they annoying? Sure. Do I think they’re an insurmountable obstacle to the top of the SEC East? Nah.

Parker Gillam: A lot of respect. The job Mark Stoops has done there will only be fully realized once he departs/retires. It is incredibly difficult to not just win at a place like Kentucky, but literally change the program culture. Between facility upgrades, improved recruiting and a generally high-quality on-field product, Stoops has somehow gotten Lexington excited about football for the past 7+ years. The ceiling may be 10 wins, and that is perfectly fine for Big Blue Nation.

Quentin Corpuel: I’m very happy for them! It’s always easy to root for a team/program that hasn't seen success in a long time. Prior to 2018, Kentucky hadn’t finished a season in the AP Top 25 since 1984. Even if last season was disappointing, and even though last week’s blowout at the hands of Georgia was demoralizing, there’s been legitimate excitement in Lexington over the past few seasons. Heck, they still have a decent shot to win the SEC East this year! If I’m Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart, the mere fact that people care this much about UK football would make me very happy.

Karen Steger: They seem to be Mizzou’s kryptonite. And I hate that. However, I do not dislike the Cats, and outside of playing the Tigers, I am happy to root for a team that, like Quentin said, has been an underdog for years.

Sammy Stava: Kentucky Football is a very consistent program right now that has a lot of success under Mark Stoops. They’re like an Oklahoma State, Iowa, or Wisconsin. Not elite by any means, but a consistently good program. So, a lot of respect to what Stoops has built. As for the Mizzou-Kentucky series itself, it’s so annoying losing to the Wildcats year in and year out.

Is Mark Stoops ever going to leave Lexington?

Josh Matejka: If he was going to, he’d have done it at this point. I’d be fascinated to see what he can do at a program that really invests, but I don’t know what blue blood program would go for his brand of football at this point.

Parker Gillam: At this point, I feel like he already would have. Now that he has built UK to this level, what else would Stoops want outside of potentially returning to coach his alma mater once Kirk Ferentz retires? Kentucky would be incredibly dumb to not continually pay him as they should, and the Wildcat program doesn’t appear to be on the downswing anytime soon.

Quentin Corpuel: If the fact that Kentucky can’t buy players like Georgia can wears him down enough, then maybe. Other than that, I don’t see the king leaving the castle he’s built.

Karen Steger: I like to see coaches stick around, even if greener, more money-filled pastures become available to them. So I hope Stoops sticks it out. He’s got a really good thing going at UK, with a fanbase and administration that supports him.

Sammy Stava: Probably not. Surprised he hasn’t left for a bigger job yet.

Tell me why Mizzou’s defense is going to get better any day now. Please.

Josh Matejka: It’s about the predictive nature of pressure vs. production. I’m too lazy to go look it up, but I recently saw a stat that revealed Mizzou, through five weeks, had one of the highest opponent-adjusted pressure rates in the country. Generally, pressure created is more predictive of future success than actual sacks, so I think the defensive line should come good. That, in turn, should help the linebackers, which helps the secondary, etc. etc.

Parker Gillam: Blake Baker is the primary reason. That guy knows how to make adjustments and is more than likely hell-bent on righting this ship. On top of that, the experience and veteran leadership of this defense should pay dividends as well. The safety play may not improve too much, but everything else should. That includes forcing turnovers, which Mizzou has only done four times thus far.

Quentin Corpuel: If we put on our doctor coats and whip out our stethoscopes, the diagnosis on why Mizzou’s defense has regressed has been three main reasons.

One has been occasional lapses in coverage. Two is the defensive line not generating as much pressure as they did last season, both on four-man rushes and blitzes. Three is Mizzou playing one of the most electric offenses in college football, which isn’t going to be the case every week. While last year’s dominance might not be able to be replicated, the Tigers are still more than formidable on defense.

Karen Steger: I defer to my coworkers on this. I believe in Blake Baker, so I think they’ll get it together. He’s a really good coach.

Sammy Stava: I think Saturday was more about Jayden Daniels than Mizzou’s defense. Sure, the defense was bad, but Daniels is also playing at an elite level right now. They won’t see another QB as good as him the rest of the way.

Mizzou has the talent and experience on defense to be good, it just needs to come together.

Last week felt like a reality check, but there’s still quite a bit to play for in 2023. What would a win at Kentucky mean for the Tigers?

Josh Matejka: I personally believed this before the LSU game, but I haven’t said it out loud yet: I think this game is bigger for the Tigers than LSU was. Kentucky has been a thorn in Missouri’s side for a long time now, and they haven’t been in a position to change that until now. Mizzou finally has the offense to punch through Kentucky’s disciplined defense, as well as a defense that can stifle Kentucky’s ground-and-pound attack. I’m not saying this game is wrapped up by any means... no game against Kentucky ever is. But Mizzou has the talent to walk out of Lexington with a win, which would firmly place them right behind Georgia in the SEC East pecking order.

Parker Gillam: That we can forget about the LSU loss because it essentially becomes obsolete. A win over Kentucky means that Mizzou has a great shot to enter the UGA game with a chance to take hold of the East, and it also means that Eliah Drinkwitz can finally say that he has beaten UK. The narrative of “is Mizzou going to have a late-season collapse” will change to “how can Mizzou win the SEC East” in a heartbeat with a victory.

Quentin Corpuel: Not only would it get the Tigers back on track toward an SEC East championship (!!!), it would throw a huge monkey off of Mizzou’s back. Many teams in many sports have this one opponent where, no matter how good or bad they are, they always seem to have their number. Kentucky has taken seven of the last eight from Mizzou; a win on Saturday would break a glass ceiling that’s been broken just once since I was in sixth grade.

Karen Steger: As I mentioned earlier, the Cats seem to be Missouri’s kryptonite, and they haven’t beaten them in Lexington in a decade. A win means a bowl eligibility with a bunch of games to go, and would break this quasi-Kentucky curse, and surely get them back in the AP poll. I’m honestly annoyed they were unceremoniously kicked out of the poll after losing to one of the best offenses in the entire country...

Sammy Stava: A win over Kentucky would mean another step forward for this program and arguably bigger than the Kansas State win since it’s in conference play. A road win over a ranked team would change the complexion of this season.

We all know that Kentucky and South Carolina are the usual ‘swing games’ and a win on Saturday could be the difference between 9-3/8-4 or 8-4/7-5.